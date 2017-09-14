Listen Live
cloudy-day
70°
H 79
L 62

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
70°
Mostly Cloudy
H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Amazing sight: Rare white giraffes seen in Kenya
Close

Amazing sight: Rare white giraffes seen in Kenya

Fast Facts About Giraffes

Amazing sight: Rare white giraffes seen in Kenya

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It is something rarely seen: a pure white animal that usually comes in a spectrum of color.

But people in Kenya were lucky enough to see not one, but two, rare white giraffes.

It was a mother and her calf and they have a genetic condition that strips them of the normal shades of tan, The Telegraph reported.

>> Read more trending news

The condition is called leucism, and differs from albinism.

When an animal is an albino, it is pure white.

When it has leucism, the patterns of the fur, like spots or stripes, are still visible, The Telegraph reported.

Related

File photo
Close

Amazing sight: Rare white giraffes seen in Kenya

Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
File photo
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Scott admonishes Trump to be more careful on racial matters
    Scott admonishes Trump to be more careful on racial matters
    The Senate's lone black Republican urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to avoid inflammatory racial rhetoric such as his statement blaming 'many sides' for the violence at a recent white nationalist protest in Virginia. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he met for roughly a half hour with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. He said the president tried to explain his comment, and why he said there were 'very fine people' among the nationalists and neo-Nazis protesting the possible removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month. 'We had three or four centuries of rape, murder and death brought at the hands of the (Ku Klux Klan) and those who believe in a superior race,' Scott told reporters later at the Capitol. 'I wanted to make sure we were clear on the delineation between who's on which side in the history of the nation.' In a subsequent news release, the White House misidentified Scott in a photo caption by calling him 'Senator Tom Scott.' Scott bluntly criticized Trump for assigning blame in a way that put white supremacist protesters on equal footing with counterdemonstrators who turned out for the Aug. 12 protests, sparked by Charlottesville officials' decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. That remark, Scott said, compromised Trump's moral authority as president. On Wednesday, Trump told Scott that he just meant to convey 'that there was an antagonist on the other side' — to which Scott replied, 'The real picture has nothing to do with who is on the other side.' Scott continued: 'I shared my thoughts of the last three centuries of challenges from white supremacists, white nationalists, KKK, neo-Nazis, so there is no way to find an equilibrium when you have three centuries of history.' The president said that he got the point, Scott said. Asked if the president can regain his moral authority, Scott responded, 'That will take time.' White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Scott had an 'in depth' discussion about the Charlottesville comments, 'but the focus was primarily on solutions moving forward.' 'That was what both people came to the meeting wanting to discuss,' Sanders said during a White House briefing. 'What we can do to bring people together, not talk about divisions within the country.' Scott said Trump also brought up Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who has accused Las Vegas police of using racially motivated excessive force against him. Bennett sat on the bench during the national anthem before Sunday's game at Green Bay, one of several NFL players protesting in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after starting the protests last year to bring attention to police brutality against minorities. 'I believe he found it unsettling and challenging,' Scott said. This came as several athletes, activists and celebrities signed a letter of support for Bennett. 'Michael Bennett has been sitting during the anthem precisely to raise these issues of racist injustice that are now an intimate part of his life. Now we stand with him,' the letter said. It was signed by Kaepernick; tennis legend Martina Navratilova; academic Cornel West; John Carlos, a U.S. Olympic champion who famously raised his black-gloved fist during a 1968 medal ceremony, and other athletes and activists. ___ Jesse J. Holland covers race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. Contact him at jholland@ap.org, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jessejholland or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jessejholland.
  • Trump says he’s ‘fairly close’ to deal with Democrats on border security and immigrant ‘Dreamers’
    Trump says he’s ‘fairly close’ to deal with Democrats on border security and immigrant ‘Dreamers’
    Amid concern in conservative ranks, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is nearing a deal with leaders in Congress to enact protections for certain younger illegal immigrants in the United States, in exchange for tougher border security measures, though such an agreement won’t include money for Mr. Trump’s wall along the Mexican border. “The wall will come later,” the President said to reporters, as he left the White House to fly to Florida for a tour of damage from Hurricane Irma. After a meeting last night with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, the President at first rejected talk by Democrats that there had been a deal to condify the DACA “Dreamer” program, but then said an agreement seemed close at hand. “We’re working on a plant subject to getting massive border controls. We’re working on a plan for DACA. People want to see that happen,” Mr. Trump said. News of the possible deal alarmed more conservative Republican activists, who have been worried that Mr. Trump might side with Democrats on the DACA program, which allowed some 800,000 younger immigrants – who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents – to get work permits, and avoid being deported. “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?” tweeted Ann Coulter. “He told 63 million who voted for him he’d build a wall.” The website Breitbart, run by former Trump aide Steve Bannon, made clear it’s dislike for the emerging deal, calling the President, “Amnesty Don.” But Mr. Trump has repeatedly made clear that he is ready to support a bill that would put the DACA “Dreamer” protections into law – if he can win concessions from Democrats on border security. Democrats have suggested approving a bipartisan border security bill that won unanimous support in a key House committee earlier this year “Possible proposals were discussed including new technology, drones, air support, sensor equipment, rebuilding roads along the border and the bipartisan McCaul-Thompson bill,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement issued on Thursday morning. “What remains to be negotiated are the details of border security, with a mutual goal of finalizing all details as soon as possible,” they added. And what seems more and more clear, is that the President wants to reach a deal on the DACA “Dreamers.” Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017 “We have reached an agreement,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday morning, “we just have to work out the details.”
  • Federal probe launched after Equifax data breach
    Federal probe launched after Equifax data breach
    The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday confirmed that it is investigating a massive data breach at credit reporting giant Equifax that exposed the sensitive information of millions of Americans. >> Read more trending news Peter Kaplan, FTC’s acting director of public affairs, said that the agency typically does not comment on ongoing investigations in a statement obtained by Politico. “However, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, I can confirm that FTC staff is investigating the Equifax data breach,” Kaplan said. Equifax, one of America’s three major credit bureaus, said last week that a “cyber security incident” might have exposed the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses of 143 million Americans. Driver’s license numbers might have also been accessed, the company said. The breach took place from mid-May through July 2017, according to Equifax. >> Related: Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.  Equifax set up a website to help affected consumers and keep them abreast of updates in the company’s investigation. On a frequently asked questions section of the site, Equifax officials identified the flaw that allowed hackers to access sensitive information as one flagged publicly last year. A patch for the vulnerability, Apache Struts CVE-2017-5638, was released by The Apache Software Foundation in March, Bloomberg reported. >> Related: Equifax cyberattack: What to know Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, a member of the Banking, Budget and Finance committees and cofounder of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, on Wednesday called for an investigation into the data breach.  “The volume and sensitivity of the data potentially involved in this breach raises serious questions about whether firms like Equifax adequately protect the enormous amounts of sensitive data they gather and commercialize,” Warner wrote in a letter addressed to FTC Acting Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen. >> Related: Equifax cyberattack: How to get a free credit report, protect your identity He called the incident “one of the largest, and potentially most impactful, breaches in recent history.”
  • Amazing sight: Rare white giraffes seen in Kenya
    Amazing sight: Rare white giraffes seen in Kenya
    It is something rarely seen: a pure white animal that usually comes in a spectrum of color. But people in Kenya were lucky enough to see not one, but two, rare white giraffes. It was a mother and her calf and they have a genetic condition that strips them of the normal shades of tan, The Telegraph reported. >> Read more trending news The condition is called leucism, and differs from albinism. When an animal is an albino, it is pure white. When it has leucism, the patterns of the fur, like spots or stripes, are still visible, The Telegraph reported.
  • Dog walker kills teen attempting to rob him, police say
    Dog walker kills teen attempting to rob him, police say
    A teen is dead and another suspect is on the run after DeKalb County police said they tried to rob a man walking his dog. The shooting happened Wednesday night on Cedar Croft Lane in Lithonia. Police told Channel 2 Action News the two suspects approached the man with a gun. “The subject that was shot and another individual that's on the run attempted to rob a gentleman who was walking his dog,” said DeKalb County Lt. Rob Bryant. “The gentleman pulled out his gun and shot them,” Bryant said. The teen died from his injuries and the other person got away. TRENDING STORIES: Police say woman shoots homeless man who asked her to move Porsche SUV You can sue Equifax if your data was exposed – Here's how Equifax changes fine print for TrustedID Premier free credit monitoring Police believe it’s a case of self-defense. The man  “The evidence is leaning towards no charges at this time,” Bryant said. Police are not sure if the person who got away was shot. Investigators have not released any names. The lieutenant reminded people to be careful of their surroundings while out walking dogs. He said if you have a permit, carry your gun.
  • More testimony about free travel expected at Menendez trial
    More testimony about free travel expected at Menendez trial
    Jurors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy donor are expected to hear more testimony about trips the New Jersey Democrat took at the donor's expense. On Wednesday, the jury heard a pilot who used to work for Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen testify he took Menendez on several trips on Melgen's private plane to the Dominican Republic. The pilot also testified he stocked the plane with Evian bottled water when Menendez took the flights because that was his preferred brand. Prosecutors say the flights were part of a pattern of bribery by Melgen to get Menendez to lobby government officials on behalf of his business interests. Menendez and Melgen have contended that the gifts were between friends and weren't part of a bribery arrangement.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.