All you need to know about the rare October harvest moon 

National
By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Harvest Moon will grace the night sky on Friday, casting a glow in the Northern Hemisphere that skywatchers anticipate every year - but the event was once much more than celestial entertainment.

The full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon, and usually that happens in September, according to Earthsky.org.

But this year, the autumnal equinox fell on Sept. 22, and since the September full moon occurred earlier in the month, on Sept. 5-6, the full moon this Friday is the Harvest Moon.

Before electricity, farmers relied on moonlight during the fall months to help them harvest the late summer and early autumn crops. Because moonlight was an essential part of farming during this time and the moonrise happened very quickly after sunset, it became known as the Harvest Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac

Another reason the Harvest Moon is so different from other full moons is that throughout the year, the moon generally rises an “average of about 50 minutes later each day,” the Almanac reported, but the closer to the autumnal equinox, there’s only a 30-minute difference.

“The Full Harvest Moon rises at sunset, then will rise very near sunset for several nights in a row,” making it seem like there are “full moons multiple nights in a row,” according to the Almanac.

Folklore also has it that every full moon has a special name that explains something about the season or the month, according to NASA.

There’s also the Snow Moon, the Wolf Moon, the Worm Moon, the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Flower Moon, the Strawberry Moon, the Thunder Moon, the Sturgeon Moon, the Long Night’s Moon, the Beaver Moon, the Hunter’s Moon, and this month’s moon, the Harvest Moon.

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
