All of shelter's pets adopted after it announces closure
All of shelter’s pets adopted after it announces closure
Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -  They lined up to take home what others gave up: dogs, cats and even guinea pigs.

A failing animal shelter announced it was closing, two days later all of the pets were gone, adopted by residents, according to WGAL.

>> Read more trending news

The Lancaster SPCA stopped admitting owner-surrendered animals July 25, but said it will still operate in a limited capacity accepting stray dogs brought in by police officers for the next few weeks.

“An exact end date for LCSPCA to cease all shelter operations has not yet been established but will likely be mid to late August, depending upon funding and number of animals in the shelter,” the shelter posted on social media.

The city owns the facility where the shelter operates and is looking for someone else to move into it.

