Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams will be welcoming their new bundle of joy before long.

On Tuesday night, the father-to-be and Reddit founder appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed he thinks that his fiancée will give birth to a baby girl. The couple has publicly said that they are waiting until the birth to find out the sex.

“We’re going to be surprised. I will say this, though: We have our hunches,” Ohanian said. “Obviously, (Williams) won the Australian Open while pregnant ... And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a little girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ only a woman could be strong enough to take on.

“If anything, it’s really just reinforced how just amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women are and how useless (men) are during this whole thing. Because it’s like, ‘I can make you a grilled cheese. Does this help?’ We’re worthless!”

“This story -- in a way, it’s the greatest nerd-makes-good story in history. You marrying Serena Williams -- it’s pretty unbelievable,” Kimmel said. “When you think about it, she might be the greatest athlete in American history or maybe the history of the world, not just tennis. This is unbelievable that she has chosen to copulate [with you].”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Alexis Ohanian (L) and Serena Williams attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ohanian also said that he has never challenged his tennis champ fiancée to a match.

“I was so ignorant when we first met. I had never even watched a match on television. Like, I would change the channel. I was such an arrogant football snob that I changed the channel when tennis was on,” he said. “She’s actually offered to give me lessons. I turned them down. Because I want to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons, and because I knew there was no benefit to her seeing me be that bad.”