In the wake of North Korea test firing an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, speculation rose that a nuclear warhead could reach Alaska – with Anchorage being the most realistic target.
But state residents and leaders aren’t too worried about it, according to a report from The Washington Post.
“I’m worried about moose, not missiles,” Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz told The Post. “Bears, not bombs.”
People in the state have talked about the possibility of missile strikes for decades. So other hazards – like avalanches covering the highway and bear maulings at campgrounds – are more top-of-mind for Alaskans.
Todd Sherwood, an attorney who served in the Air Force for 15 years, told The Post that if North Korea were to do anything serious, the U.S. military reaction would probably be “disproportionate” and severe.
“I’m more worried about whether I’m going to fall off my paddle board on an Alaska glacier lake this summer,” he said. “And I’m not all that worried about that.”
As life continues for Alaskans, a pair of U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Friday in a response to North Korea’s test of the ICBM.
“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, the Pacific Air Forces commander. “Let me be clear: If called upon, we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capacity of our allied air forces.”
Wrapping up his second European tour, President Donald Trump searched for consensus with Asian allies Saturday on how to counter the "menace" of North Korea after its test launch.
North Korea's successful test launch of an ICBM was a milestone in its long-term effort to build a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead to attack the United States.
