Alabama woman dies after crashing car into cow

A 51-year-old Alabama woman was pronounced dead after she was thrown from her vehicle after her car crashed into a cow.
According to Alabama state troopers, Kimberly Adams Hood, of Moulton, was killed Monday night at approximately 10:35 p.m. when her car hit the animal and her vehicle overturned, AL.com reported. She was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in Hood’s car suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened about eight miles west of Moulton in northwest Alabama, according to AL.com.
Hood was the former executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“Kim was very personable and had a good sense of humor,” said Jason Houston, the current executive director of the Chamber. “She was very outgoing. I’ve said she was uniquely suited to be in a public position like this. It gave her the opportunity to get out and meet folks, which you do an awful lot of in this job.”
