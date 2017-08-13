Listen Live
National
Alabama's teacher-student sex law is unconstitutional, judge rules
Close

Alabama's teacher-student sex law is unconstitutional, judge rules

Alabama's teacher-student sex law is unconstitutional, judge rules
Photo Credit: Decatur Police Department, Hartselle Police Department
Carrie Witt and David Solomon

Alabama's teacher-student sex law is unconstitutional, judge rules

By: Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -  Two Alabama teachers accused of having sex with students had their charges dismissed by a judge who declared the state’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.

>> Watch the news report here

Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson issued the ruling Thursday that, at least for now, will keep former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt and David Solomon, an ex-aide at Falkville High School, from facing charges.

>> Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing, grooming 8 students

According to AL.com, Witt, 44, was arrested in March 2016 when police said she had sex with two teenagers — one who was 17 and the other 18 — when they were her students at Decatur High School. Solomon, 27, was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

>> Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student

The law the judge has deemed unconstitutional prohibits any school employees from having sex with students who are younger than 19. Teachers or other school employees in violation of the law can be charged with a Class B felony that carries a punishment up to 20 years in prison. They must also register as sex offenders if convicted. Consent is not a defense.

>> Florida man, 73, banned from beaches for 'seeking his sugarbaby,' officials say

However, the law is harsher on teachers and school employees than other citizens, who do not face criminal prosecution for having sex with 16-year-olds. State prosecutors, AL.com reported, have argued the law is constitutional and designed to protect students.

>> Read more trending news

Read more here.

Related

Teacher convicted of sex with student sues him for damaging her reputation

Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing, grooming 8 students

Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student

Catholic school teacher gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 female students

Teacher sentenced for sex with student claims victim lured her like 'used car salesman'

Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy

Read More
News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump: 'Many sides' to blame for violent clashes in Virginia
    Trump: 'Many sides' to blame for violent clashes in Virginia
    President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed 'many sides' for the violent clashes between protesters and white supremacists in Virginia and contended that the 'hatred and bigotry' broadcast across the country had taken root long before his political ascendancy. That was not how the Charlottesville mayor assessed the chaos that led the governor to declare a state of emergency, contending that Trump's campaign fed the flames of prejudice. Trump, on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, had intended to speak briefly at a ceremony marking the signing of bipartisan legislation to aid veterans, but he quickly found that those plans were overtaken by the escalating violence in the Virginia college town. One person died and at least 26 others were sent to the hospital after a car plowed into a group of peaceful anti-racist counterprotesters amid days of race-fueled marches and violent clashes. And officials later linked the deaths of two people aboard a crashed helicopter to the protests, though they did not say how they were linked. Speaking slowly from a podium set up in the golf clubhouse, Trump said that he had just spoken to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va. 'We agreed that the hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now. We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and ... true affection for each other,' he said. 'We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,' said Trump. 'It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time.' The president said that 'what is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.' After completing his statement and the bill signing, Trump then walked out of the room. He ignored reporters' shouted questions, including whether he wanted the support of white nationals who have said they backed him or if the car crash in Virginia were deemed intentional, would it be declared to be terrorism. The previous two days, Trump took more than 50 questions from a small group of reporters. A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation as to what Trump mean by 'many sides.' Following Trump's comment, several Republicans pushed for a more explicit denunciation of white supremacists. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted 'Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.' Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wrote 'Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It's the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be.' And even New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a staunch Trump supporter, wrote: 'We reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville. Everyone in leadership must speak out.' White nationalists had assembled in Charlottesville to vent their frustration against the city's plans to take down a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters massed in opposition. A few hours after violent encounters between the two groups, a car drove into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. The driver was later taken into custody. Alt-right leader Richard Spencer and former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke attended the demonstrations. Duke told reporters that the white nationalists were working to 'fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.' Trump's speech also drew praise from the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which wrote: 'Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. ... No condemnation at all.' The website had been promoting the Charlottesville demonstration as part of its 'Summer of Hate' edition. Mayor Michael Signer said he was disgusted that the white nationalists had come to his town and blamed Trump for inflaming racial prejudices with his campaign last year. 'I'm not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you're seeing in American today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president,' he said. Disturbances began Friday night during a torch-lit march through the University of Virginia before escalating Saturday. The White House was silent for hours except for a tweet from first lady Melania Trump: 'Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts.' Trump later tweeted: 'We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for.' He also said 'there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!' Trump tweeted condolences about the woman killed the protests Saturday evening, more than five hours after the crash. Trump, as a candidate, frequently came under scrutiny for being slow to offer his condemnation of white supremacists. His strongest denunciation of the movement has not come voluntarily, only when asked, and he occasionally trafficked in retweets of racist social media posts during his campaign. His chief strategist, Steve Bannon, once declared that his former news site, Breitbart, was 'the platform for the alt-right.' The president's reluctance to condemn white bigots also stood in stark contrast by his insistence of calling out 'radical Islamic terrorism' by name. 'Now, to solve a problem, you have to be able to state what the problem is or at least say the name,' Trump said in a general election debate. In his remarks Saturday, Trump mentioned the strong economy and 'the many incredible things in our country, so when I watch Charlottesville, to me it's very, very sad.' ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
    Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
    Vice President Mike Pence's visit Latin America comes amid unrest in Venezuela and concern by its neighbors about a possible American military role. Pence planned to meet with Colombia's president, Juan Manuel Santos, later Sunday at the start of a weeklong trip likely to be dominated by conversations about the crisis in Venezuela. The United States accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of a power grab that has sparked deadly protests and condemnation across the region. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would not rule out a 'military option' in response to Maduro's moves. That statement drew quick condemnation, including from the Colombian Foreign Ministry, which opposed any 'military measures and the use of force,' and said efforts to resolve Venezuela's breakdown in democracy should be peaceful and respect its sovereignty. Pence also will visit Argentina, Chile and Panama, giving speeches and meeting with leaders. He will tour the newly expanded Panama Canal. In Colombia, Pence was expected to highlight trade, business investment and other ties between the nations, including U.S. support for Bogota's efforts to implement its peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The U.S. probably will seek assurances that Colombia is taking seriously a surging coca production that's been blamed partially on Santos' decision in 2015 to stop using crop-destroying herbicides. A July report from the United Nations showed that coca production in Colombia had reached levels not seen in two decades, complicating Colombia's efforts to make its vast, lawless countryside more secure. The Trump administration has been putting pressure on Colombia to curb the flow of drugs into the U.S., and Colombia has stepping up its forced eradication program and increased seizures of cocaine.
  • Alabama's teacher-student sex law is unconstitutional, judge rules
    Alabama's teacher-student sex law is unconstitutional, judge rules
    Two Alabama teachers accused of having sex with students had their charges dismissed by a judge who declared the state’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional. >> Watch the news report here Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson issued the ruling Thursday that, at least for now, will keep former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt and David Solomon, an ex-aide at Falkville High School, from facing charges. >> Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing, grooming 8 students According to AL.com, Witt, 44, was arrested in March 2016 when police said she had sex with two teenagers — one who was 17 and the other 18 — when they were her students at Decatur High School. Solomon, 27, was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student. >> Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student The law the judge has deemed unconstitutional prohibits any school employees from having sex with students who are younger than 19. Teachers or other school employees in violation of the law can be charged with a Class B felony that carries a punishment up to 20 years in prison. They must also register as sex offenders if convicted. Consent is not a defense. >> Florida man, 73, banned from beaches for 'seeking his sugarbaby,' officials say However, the law is harsher on teachers and school employees than other citizens, who do not face criminal prosecution for having sex with 16-year-olds. State prosecutors, AL.com reported, have argued the law is constitutional and designed to protect students. >> Read more trending news Read more here.
  • The Latest: Virginia governor to attend Sunday church
    The Latest: Virginia governor to attend Sunday church
    The Latest on incidents related to violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left three dead(all times local): 7:23 a.m. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will visit two Charlottesville churches and speak to congregants following violent clashes in the city between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters that left three dead. The governor's office says in a release that Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will join McAuliffe at both Sunday services. McAuliffe and Northam are scheduled to visit Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and Visit First Baptist Church. Three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead. President Donald Trump criticized the violence and called for a return to law and order. But his critics say his racially-tinged rhetoric has exacerbated the nation's political tensions and emboldened racists. 2:21 a.m. The mayor of Charlottesville blamed the nation's intensifying political divisions for the violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters that left three dead. Mayor Michael Signer on Saturday bemoaned the 'very sad and regrettable coarseness in our politics.' Three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead. President Donald Trump criticized the violence and called for a return to law and order. But his critics say his racially-tinged rhetoric has exacerbated the nation's political tensions and emboldened racists.
