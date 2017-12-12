Listen Live
cloudy-day
42°
H 47
L 27

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
42°
Mostly Clear
H 47° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    42°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 47° L 27°
  • clear-day
    47°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 47° L 27°
  • clear-day
    46°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 46° L 34°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Alabama Senate race live updates: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones
Close

Alabama Senate race live updates: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

Alabama Senate race live updates: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MIDLAND CITY, AL - People wait for the arrival of Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore to speak during a campaign event at Jordan's Activity Barn on December 11, 2017 in Midland City, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in tomorrow's special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Alabama Senate race live updates: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOBILE, Alabama – Twice booted from his position as state supreme court chief justice and dogged by allegations he pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, Roy Moore will find out Tuesday if the people of Alabama are willing to look past the scandals and send him to Washington as their next senator.

As Alabama’s special election neared the finish line on Monday, Moore, with the help of former aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, renewed his call for voters to help him “clean the swamp.” 

Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, on Monday campaigned with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Barkley told supporters that Alabama has, ﻿“got to stop looking like idiots to the nation.” ﻿

The race, a special election being held to fill the Senate term of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has garnered national attention as allegations of sexual misconduct by Moore surfaced. 

Eight women have come forward to say Moore acted inappropriately toward them when they were in their teens and he in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Before his run for the Senate seat, Moore gained national attention when he was twice removed from his position as Alabama’s chief justice for violating judicial orders. 

If Jones wins Tuesday, he will be the first Democrat to do so in 20 years when the state’s last Democratic Senator, Howell Heflin, retired. 

Look for live updates here throughout the day and full coverage of election returns beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Live updates

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Subway blast arrest leads to discussion of immigration rules
    Subway blast arrest leads to discussion of immigration rules
    The arrest of a Bangladeshi immigrant accused of making a homemade pipe bomb and setting it off in the New York subway system has led to discussion of the nation's immigration system, with President Donald Trump repeating his refrain that it needs to be overhauled in favor of more restrictions.What you should know:___THE BOMBING SUSPECTAuthorities have identified the bombing suspect as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. Originally from Bangladesh, he arrived in the United States in 2011 and was living in Brooklyn. The Department of Homeland Security says he's a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.___HOW HE GOT HERE:Ullah came to the U.S. on an F43 visa, issued to him through his family connection to an American citizen. The American immigration system allows citizens to apply for certain relatives — spouses, children, parents, siblings and their spouses and minor children — to be allowed to come and live in the U.S. The visas fall under different preferences, or categories; siblings of U.S. citizens come in the fourth preference, the F4, and their children come under F43s.___WHAT'S THE HISTORY?Since a law change in 1965 loosened what had been a very restrictive system, America's immigration policy has been based around giving preference to people with advanced education or skills or those with family ties to U.S. citizens. What that has meant is that as immigrants from places like Asia and Latin America started coming to the U.S. in larger numbers and became citizens, they applied for their family members to join them. Once naturalized, those brought in were able to then sponsor their own relatives.___WHAT'S THE CONCERN?Those who favor restrictions on immigration are in strong opposition to that kind of linked migration. It's an issue that's been brought up in proposed immigration reform legislation before. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, of Georgia, both Republicans, have most recently proposed the RAISE Act, which would limit the number of permanent-resident visas and do away with the ability of citizens to bring over relatives other than spouses and minor children. Immigrant advocates have called the bill an attack on immigrants.___WHAT TRUMP SAYSTrump has made who's allowed into the United States a centerpiece of his presidency, in the form of banning residents from certain countries from traveling to the U.S., calling for the construction of a wall along the Mexican border and limiting the number of refugees allowed in.After Monday morning's subway explosion, which seriously injured Ullah but no one else, Trump issued a statement saying, 'America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country. Today's terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security.'Trump, a Republican, has voiced his support of the RAISE Act.___Deepti Hajela covers issues of race, ethnicity and immigration for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dhajela. For more of her work, search for her name at https://apnews.com
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • Red-suited man on a sled rescues a deer on frozen pond
    Red-suited man on a sled rescues a deer on frozen pond
    Reindeer are supposed to pull Santa Claus' sleigh, but in Oregon recently, a red-suited man on a sled wound up pushing a deer.The reverse-reality Christmas-season tale played out when a deer wandered onto a frozen golf course pond in Sunriver, Oregon, on Friday and then lost its footing.Try as it might, it couldn't get all its legs underneath him. It skidded and slithered, and its legs buckled.Along came firefighter Jeff 'JJ' Johnston, astride a new ice-rescue sled that was as bright red as the suit he wore, and as the nose on Rudolph the reindeer, which guided Santa's sleigh one foggy Christmas Eve.Benjamin O'Keefe, a captain in the fire department of the resort and residential community, had his camera rolling. His video has become a sensation, garnering millions of views and picked up by broadcasters in the United States and overseas.The young deer's hind legs began pumping, but it couldn't get up on its front legs. It was on an icy treadmill, going nowhere.Johnston got close, spoke calming words to the deer and — slipping a bit himself as a tried to gain traction — gently pushed it with the front of the sled to the edge of the pond. Even then, the deer needed some coaxing. It seemed to have enjoyed the slippery ride.Johnston tapped it on the head with the back of his gloved hand, then scratched the top of its head and ears, like you'd pet a dog.The deer tried to get onto the sled before it turned around. Pushed once more to the snowy ground, it gained solid footing and, with a wave from Johnston, scampered off, presumably to join its mates in some deer games.'JJ was talking to it the whole time,' said Tammie Waters, office manager for the Sunriver Fire Department. 'The deer played along pretty good.'It was the inaugural rescue mission for the sled, which was purchased with a grant from Firehouse Subs, a sandwich restaurant chain, she said. She hopes it never happens, but when someone falls through the ice or is stuck on thin ice, the sled will be put to use.'It was a great way to get training, and rescue a deer,' Waters said.___Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky
  • Hitler-themed homework assigned to middle-schoolers angers parents
    Hitler-themed homework assigned to middle-schoolers angers parents
    Parents in a Chicago suburb are furious after their kids brought home a homework assignment called “If You Give Hitler a Country.” The assignment reportedly told the students to “create a comic strip for little kids that exemplifies Europe’s appeasement towards Hitler.” >> Watch the news report here At Woodland Middle School in Gurnee, Illinois, eighth-grader Michael Masterton told WGN that “everyone in the class was given the paper and it tells you all the requirements.” His mother, Kelly, was a bit more taken aback by the homework, telling the Chicago station, “I asked him, ‘Did you ask the teacher if you could use these images?’ and he said yes. … I’m not sure what the appropriate manner is to use a swastika.” The concerned mother posted the image to her Facebook page and said, “[I] don’t think [the teacher] did it to be anti-Semitic. I think she was trying to teach that there was propaganda. ... It did not come through that way.” >> Read more trending news On the handout, a cartoon character is shown wearing a Nazi uniform and sporting an Adolf Hitler mustache while giving a Nazi salute. Michael told NBC Chicago that he asked for an alternative assignment, saying, 'Some kids were being a bit immature and trying to make this assignment a little bit funny, and it’s disgusting.” School board president Carla Little apologized in a statement and said the assignment was aimed at teaching students about the appeasement negotiations between the Nazis and opposing countries and the events leading up to World War II. Kelly said she’s not satisfied with the school's explanation and wants to know “that they’re not going to go ahead and give more assignments and make light of it.” Read more here.
  • Report: San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee dead at 65
    Report: San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee dead at 65
    The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.The newspaper is citing a statement by the mayor's office that states that Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.The statement from the mayor's office said: It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday ... .'The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee's side.Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011, replacing Mayor Gavin Newsom, who was elected the state's lieutenant governor. He went on to win the 2011 election and was re-elected in 2015.He was known for his work against homelessness.
  • Capitol Hill waits to see if Roy Moore wins in Alabama
    Capitol Hill waits to see if Roy Moore wins in Alabama
    After enduring weeks of speculation on what would happen if controversial Republican Roy Moore wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are waiting like everyone else to see the next act in this political play, as Senate GOP leaders have made clear they won’t give Moore a hero’s welcome if he does emerge victorious on Tuesday night in Alabama. As Senators arrived for their first vote of the week on Monday evening, Republicans ran a gauntlet of reporters asking a simple question – will Roy Moore soon be in the U.S. Senate? “I don’t know,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), the senior Senator from the Yellowhammer State, who has made clear that he did not vote for Moore, but instead wrote in another Republican in the Alabama Senate race. Pressed again to say if Moore would win, Shelby re-emphasized his vote. “Not with my help,” he said. The polls in Alabama have been back and forth in recent weeks. The latest on Monday from Fox News, showed a 10 point lead for Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones. Fox News Poll: Enthused Democrats give Jones lead over Moore in Alabama https://t.co/7RZmnq0zXN #FoxNews — Mihai Scorobete (@MihaiScorobete) December 11, 2017 “We’ll see,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who denounced Moore, and gave $100 to the Jones campaign. “At this point it’s what I call a turnout race,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), when asked who would win. “It depends who gets their vote out.” While Byrne believes the edge is with the GOP, political pollsters say his turnout argument is on point. “Tomorrow’s Alabama Senate special election will depend on which candidate has more people turn out to vote for him,” pollster Frank Luntz wrote Monday on Twitter. This group of conservative Alabama voters say all 9 of Roy Moore's accusers have been paid to lie against him. #ALSen https://t.co/OT1vV33KRT — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 9, 2017 Outside the Senate chamber, many Republicans wanted to wait and see the vote totals before worrying about their next move. “Let’s see what happens,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), as he was pursued by a group of reporters. “That’s a decision that I leave to the Leader,” Johnson said when asked how Moore should be dealt with by his fellow Republicans – if he wins. “I’m not going to make a call on his qualifications,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) of Moore. “That will be a decision that will be made after the outcome of the election.” Others were quiet on the subject of Roy Moore for an obvious reason. “The answer to your question is, I’m doing good,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), before I had even asked the Senator a question. “I can’t talk to you about anything because I’m the Ethics Chairman,” Isakson added, as the Georgia Republican would be in charge of any ethics review of Moore, which the Senate Majority Leader has made clear he would ask for that if Moore is elected. Isakson – and his GOP colleagues – will find out Tuesday night what’s next for them, and what’s next for Roy Moore.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.