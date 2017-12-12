Alabama Senate race live updates: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

MOBILE, Alabama – Twice booted from his position as state supreme court chief justice and dogged by allegations he pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, Roy Moore will find out Tuesday if the people of Alabama are willing to look past the scandals and send him to Washington as their next senator.

As Alabama’s special election neared the finish line on Monday, Moore, with the help of former aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, renewed his call for voters to help him “clean the swamp.”

Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, on Monday campaigned with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Barkley told supporters that Alabama has, ﻿“got to stop looking like idiots to the nation.” ﻿

The race, a special election being held to fill the Senate term of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has garnered national attention as allegations of sexual misconduct by Moore surfaced.

Eight women have come forward to say Moore acted inappropriately toward them when they were in their teens and he in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Before his run for the Senate seat, Moore gained national attention when he was twice removed from his position as Alabama’s chief justice for violating judicial orders.

If Jones wins Tuesday, he will be the first Democrat to do so in 20 years when the state’s last Democratic Senator, Howell Heflin, retired.

Look for live updates here throughout the day and full coverage of election returns beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Live updates