Airlines waiving rebooking fees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
Close

9 Ways to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season

By: Anna Caplan, Rare.us

As South Texas awaits Hurricane Harvey's landfall, airlines are looking the other way, accommodating travelers who need to change their plans.

RELATED: Expected to grow in the coming days, Tropical Disturbance Harvey has its eye on the Gulf – and possibly Houston

American, Southwest, Frontier, Delta and United are among the major carriers that are waiving hefty change fees because of the incoming storm, Rare.us reported.

RELATED: Severe Houston flooding may be a thing of the past thanks to projects being considered by Harris County

While the details vary according to carrier, travelers are urged to contact their airline to rebook flights as soon as possible.

