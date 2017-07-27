Listen Live
National
Airliner forced to land after pilots accidentally leave landing gear down for entire flight
Photo Credit: SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images
An Air India domestic flight (SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MUMBAI -  Two Air India pilots were grounded after they forgot to retract the landing gear on a domestic flight in India last week.

>> Read more trending news

According to The Times of India, an Airbus A320 carrying almost 100 passengers took off from Kolkata bound for Mumbai. 

After the plane climbed to 4,000 feet, the crew would have gone through the take-off checklist which includes ensuring the landing gear had been retracted. 

"For some reason, the pilots forgot to do it. With the wheels down, the drag force increases and the aircraft speeds rather noisily through the air.  The pilots are supposed to check fuel at intervals through the trip, which they might not have done. Also, the A320 couldn't climb beyond 24,000 feet,” a source told the Times.

The flight reportedly continued for an hour and a half at 230 knots, less than half its normal cruising speed.

Because the aircraft consumed fuel at a faster rate, the flight was forced to divert to Nagpur, 500 miles short of Mumbai. When they got ready to land, the pilots reportedly noticed their mistake.

"The pilots began to prepare the aircraft for landing and it was only when they decided to put down the landing gear that they realized that it was down all along,'' the source told the Times.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Air India said, “The pilots were de-rostered after the incident was reported. Investigation is on."

Read more at The Times of India.

News

  • Beheading of 88-year-old man, killing of wife remain unsolved, haunts Georgia sheriff  
    Beheading of 88-year-old man, killing of wife remain unsolved, haunts Georgia sheriff  
    Even the internet is baffled. On Reddit, where there are typically 10 conspiracy theories floated for every fact, only questions surface in a discussion group devoted to the grisly murders of Russell and Shirley Dermond, the elderly Eatonton couple found dead more than three years ago. >> Read more trending news For every theory, there’s a contradiction that debunks it. The lead investigator in the case, longtime Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, admits the trail for the killers — he’s confident at least two people were involved — has run cold. “We’ve eliminated many, many, many things,” said Sills, a gruff, plain-talking lawman entering his third decade as Putnam sheriff. “But as far as a suspect, we’re probably as far away as we were 3 1/2 years ago.” Recently, Sills agreed to open up the case file to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, sharing autopsy photos, pieces of evidence and his personal reflections on why this has been “the absolute most confounding thing I’ve ever dealt with in my entire career.” ‘They had no enemies’ The call came in on Tuesday, May 6, 2014, from inside Reynolds Plantation, a gated community located on Lake Oconee, about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta. >> Related: Eatonton couple ‘the unlikeliest of victims’  Neighbors of Russell and Shirley Dermond had gone to their home inside the Great Waters subdivision out of concern for their well-being. The couple, married for 62 years, hadn’t shown up at a Kentucky Derby party three days earlier. Phone calls went unanswered. As their friends entered through the screened porch where Russell Dermond, 88, would watch the Braves on TV nothing seemed amiss. Shirley Dermond, 87, kept a meticulous home. Nothing was out of place. There was no sign of a struggle, let alone a homicide. Then, inside the garage of the 3,200-square-foot home, one of the neighbors found Russell Dermond’s body, slumped behind one of the couple’s cars. Upon closer inspection, they discovered something beyond macabre — a detail that would escalate this case into the national spotlight. >> Related: Evidence elusive in murder investigation Dermond’s head was missing, and so was his wife. Beheadings are rare. Rarer still was the fact the head was nowhere to be found. Read more here.
  • Police search for person who shot up elderly woman's home
    Police search for person who shot up elderly woman's home
    Cobb County police are trying to figure out why an elderly woman's home was targeted after they said her house was sprayed with bullets, nearly 20 rounds. Linda Schnall, 73, has lived at her home on Jones Road in Austell for 27 years. She said she has no idea why she was targeted on Monday night, but she is thankful to be alive. Channel 2's Liz Artz saw bullet holes peppering the home, from the brick exterior to the house's windows. 'We've located 20 or more 30 rounds, there still could be some in grass not located crime scene,' said Larry Schnall. 'I believe home hit 13, 14 times, 20 to 25 to 30.' Schnall's son, Larry, is a retired state trooper and has put away a lot of bad guys. However, Schnall does not think this had anything to do with his 30-year career. 'I'm confident this was a random act,' Schnall said. 'Someone just targeted the wrong house.' TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose Schnall narrowly missed being hit by one of the many bullets. Her son said she fell to the floor and that's where she stayed until the gunmen were gone. 'One of the bullets struck the wall within a foot and a half where she sits probably upper vital area,' he said. Her son also said he has a message for the shooters. 'Just go away. Go away and follow the law,' Schnall's son said.
  • Why you still can't ditch your cable box
    Why you still can't ditch your cable box
    Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete. That was then. Today, the vast majority of customers still need to rent a box to get full service from cable providers, and those box-replacing apps remain elusive. Here's what happened. DITCHING THE BOX In 2015, tech companies and consumer advocates were pushing the Federal Communications Commission to open up the cable-box market. The goal was to let you buy a cable box the way you'd pick up a new smartphone, sparing you the expense of leasing them from cable companies for about $6 and up a month. The cable industry and Hollywood hated the FCC's February 2016 plan to 'unlock the box.' They pointed out that TV-watching apps were already available — more on that below — and laid out an industry proposal for new apps that could replace cable boxes. Amid industry pushback, the FCC's proposed rules languished ahead of the 2016 election. Afterward, President Donald Trump's new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, shelved them permanently. The industry is no longer pushing its app proposal with the FCC, said Brian Dietz, a spokesman for the cable lobby group NCTA. And he noted that some cable and satellite companies have launched apps that let customers watch video without a cable box. WHERE, OH WHERE, ARE THOSE APPS? But most cable TV customers still need a box. The industry has little motivation to get rid of rented cable boxes or to keep its promises without pressure from regulators, said John Bergmayer, senior counsel of the public advocacy group Public Knowledge, in a filing to the FCC. Comcast said in April 2016 that it was working with Roku and Samsung to develop apps that, later that year, could replace cable boxes. And it did start testing a Roku app in January, although customers still need a cable box while the service is in 'beta.' One more drawback: Using the Roku app won't be free if customers want it to work with more than one TV. The Samsung app remains under development. In 2015, Charter and Time Warner Cable started offering apps that could replace cable boxes in some markets. Nearly two years later, Charter says it's now 'testing' such an app, Spectrum Stream, in nearly all markets. (Charter bought Time Warner Cable in 2016.) When the app was requested in New York City, a customer service rep pushed a more expensive traditional 'triple play' TV, internet and phone package instead. AT&T, the owner of DirecTV, and Verizon have no apps that can replace boxes entirely for traditional cable and satellite TV service. Separately, in 2015, Comcast launched a box-free cable service in Boston called Stream, designed for phones, tablets and computers and aimed at younger users. At the time, the company said it would roll out to all users by early 2016. Stream remains limited to Boston and Chicago, although Comcast said Wednesday that it's going to roll out a revamp, 'Instant TV,' aimed at digital users, in the second half of the year. The company says net neutrality rules and regulators under the Obama administration hindered Stream's rollout. It wants the FCC to spike these rules , which bar internet providers from favoring their own content. CABLE-BOX FREE TV GALORE The cable lobby is right to point out that there are plenty of box-free TV apps available. Like Comcast's Stream, they're just not really aimed at the 94 million traditional cable and satellite customers stuck with box fees. They're for 'cord cutters.' Online-cable services from Dish, Sony, Hulu and YouTube let you watch live TV and record it for later. (AT&T's DirecTV Now's DVR hasn't launched yet.) These services don't fully replace traditional cable service. Major channels aren't always available, there have been some service quality glitches, and they've only attracted an estimated few million subscribers. To watch internet-based TV on a TV, you probably need a gadget like a Roku, a Chromecast stick or Apple TV. These don't have monthly fees like cable boxes do. COMCAST: THE BUNDLE EFFECT Even without these apps made broadly available, Comcast has been able to draw video customers via its upgraded cable-box system, X1, which has integrated Netflix and is expected to add YouTube. It is also a master at getting customers to pay for more than one service. In the second quarter, Comcast lost 34,000 video customers, a deeper loss than last year. It added customers for the full year in 2016, its first annual increase in a decade. Overall, cable and satellite TV have lost 4 million customers over the past two years, says research firm SNL Kagan. Comcast's internet customers rose 175,000. Revenue from the internet arm could get a further boost if Trump's FCC rolls back net neutrality rules, as expected. Comcast is also opening new lines of business, such as a new cellphone service that started in May. The film and theme park businesses in the NBCUniversal arm also grew sharply during the quarter. Net income rose 24 percent to $2.51 billion, or 52 cents per share. Revenue increased 9.8 percent to $21.17 billion.
  • Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has been charged in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing by her family from her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police said the woman disappeared under 'highly suspicious' circumstances. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Police said they saw Gregory Williams driving his grandmother's car and took him into custody when he pulled into a shopping center near the home around 1 p.m. Millicent Williams is still missing. 'Our biggest goal right now is to talk to the suspect and try to see if he knows her whereabouts,' DeKalb police Capt. J.A. Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose Crews are searching a nearby park. Family members said they last spoke to Millicent Williams Sunday. They said Gregory Williams lived with her. Neighbors said they noticed red flags with Gregory Williams' behavior. 'He would be screaming, numerous times, out in the middle of the circle here. Praying, yelling, whatever, and my grandkids were afraid of him and came running inside,' neighbor Louis Walker said. Police confirmed that Gregory Williams is a U.S. Army veteran with an honorable discharge. Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. Investigators said Gregory Williams has a lawyer, which will limit their ability to speak with him.
  • Drivers in emergency lane slowed response in crash that shut down interstate
    Drivers in emergency lane slowed response in crash that shut down interstate
    A dump truck crash shut down I-85 in South Fulton County for hours Wednesday. The crash on I-85 Southbound near Senoia Road made for a messy evening commute. 'We know traffic can be awful when something like this happens. We are working as fast as we can,' Fairburn Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said. Police said drivers on the shoulder blocked emergency responders from getting to the wreck. 'We had a HERO unit that was prevented from getting to the scene, several of our officers and we had an ambulance that was not related to the accident that had a patient on board that was trying to get to a local hospital that could not get through the traffic because the emergency lane was closed,' Bazydlo said. Fairburn police gave Channel 2 Action News body camera video that shows officers working to move the drivers out of the way. 'It complicates the entire response when emergency vehicles can't get there,' Bazydlo said. 'Had this been a situation where the driver of the accident vehicle had life-threatening injuries, the ambulance wouldn't have been able to get there.' TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose He said not only is it illegal to block the lanes, but it also made the whole situation last longer for those who were in the proper lanes. 'You saw the video of the guys who were shoveling dirt out of the highway trying to clear the debris. The crews that were doing that work were delayed because they couldn't use the emergency lanes to get there,' Bazydlo said. Police said they didn't issue any tickets because their priority was to get the lanes cleared. They said drivers need to police themselves by obeying the law to keep everyone safe. 'Being late for dinner, being late for a move -- those are not reasons to drive in the emergency lane,' Bazydlo said.
  • Airliner forced to land after pilots accidentally leave landing gear down for entire flight
    Airliner forced to land after pilots accidentally leave landing gear down for entire flight
    Two Air India pilots were grounded after they forgot to retract the landing gear on a domestic flight in India last week. >> Read more trending news According to The Times of India, an Airbus A320 carrying almost 100 passengers took off from Kolkata bound for Mumbai.  After the plane climbed to 4,000 feet, the crew would have gone through the take-off checklist which includes ensuring the landing gear had been retracted.  'For some reason, the pilots forgot to do it. With the wheels down, the drag force increases and the aircraft speeds rather noisily through the air.  The pilots are supposed to check fuel at intervals through the trip, which they might not have done. Also, the A320 couldn't climb beyond 24,000 feet,” a source told the Times. The flight reportedly continued for an hour and a half at 230 knots, less than half its normal cruising speed. Because the aircraft consumed fuel at a faster rate, the flight was forced to divert to Nagpur, 500 miles short of Mumbai. When they got ready to land, the pilots reportedly noticed their mistake. 'The pilots began to prepare the aircraft for landing and it was only when they decided to put down the landing gear that they realized that it was down all along,'' the source told the Times. Following the incident, a spokesperson for Air India said, “The pilots were de-rostered after the incident was reported. Investigation is on.' Read more at The Times of India.
