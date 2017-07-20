Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 94
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
 Airline passenger helps soothe shrieking boy who was disrupting 8-hour flight
Close

 Airline passenger helps soothe shrieking boy who was disrupting 8-hour flight

 Airline passenger helps soothe shrieking boy who was disrupting 8-hour flight
Photo Credit: Bob Riha Jr/WireImage
Passengers are pictured aboard an airliner, similar to a flight last week between Israel and Brussels, when a screaming boy was disrupting the flight. A worried woman thought he might cause an emergency landing so she took matters into her own hands and managed to soothe the boy. 

 Airline passenger helps soothe shrieking boy who was disrupting 8-hour flight

By: Matt Wotus, Hot Topics

In a heartwarming moment that was captured on camera, a woman on an eight-hour flight from Israel to Brussels helped calm a crying boy.

>> Read more trending news

Rochel Groner was on the July 14th flight with her husband when a boy started crying. She told InsideEdition.com it was clear to her that the shrieking boy was trying to communicate something but he didn’t have use of a vocabulary, and his wailing was causing other passengers to get weary.

“People are frustrated. People are waking up. It was a day flight, which is always a little harder,” Groner said. “The phones [on the plane] just started to ring so I’m getting thoughts in my mind we’re going to have an emergency landing. You can see people kind of craning their necks and trying to figure out what’s going on and all I’m thinking about is this poor mom; she’s probably mortified as it is.”

>> Related: Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight

As the boys crying continued, Groner decided to lend a hand.

“Finally, I just got out of my seat,” she said. “I went to the aisle where he was sitting. I just put out my hand. It was surreal. I didn’t know what I was doing. There are tears streaming down his face. He put out his hand. I just put him on my lap and just gave him a gentle but firm hug and started to rock him and he was quiet.”

Groner sat with the boy, who she said she thinks was around 8 years old, and doodled on motion sickness bags with him. He started to smile.

>> Related: Mickey Mouse helped tell these foster kids that they finally have a forever family

“I took another motion sickness bag and I put my hand down and I gave him the pen and together we traced my hand,” she said. “He started to smile and he looked at me and took his glasses off and put them on his face. All of a sudden, we were friends.”

As she sat with the boy, Groner said she could feel the sense of relief from passengers on the plane.

“It told me that everybody just wants a hug and to be listened to and if we’re willing to do that, we can literally change lives […] I was just in awe,” said her husband, Bentzion Groner, who took pictures of the touching moment.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Homicide detectives in Florida are looking for clues after a man from Atlanta was found dead Monday night. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, 69-year-old Guy Eargle Jr. was found inside a home on Southeast 17th Avenue just after 6 p.m. 'Detectives are not disclosing the manner in which the victim was murdered at this time,' Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said in a news release. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine Aaron Carter publicly rips brother Nick after Georgia DUI arrest @WSBTV hits 1 million Twitter followers Eargle is a part-time resident of Fort Lauderdale and a part-time resident of Atlanta. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 954-828-5708.
  • 15-year-olds arrested in series of armed robberies
    15-year-olds arrested in series of armed robberies
    Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with six armed robberies involving pedestrians Tuesday, an incident during which a carjacked vehicle hit an Atlanta police car, authorities said. Officers are seeking two men who were involved in the robberies but weren’t captured, spokeswoman Lisa Bender said Wednesday in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. One of the people arrested, a boy, was charged with armed robbery, Bender said. The other suspect, a girl, was charged with being a party to a crime. Their names were withheld because they are juveniles. “Further investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Sonata, had been taken in a carjacking in Union City earlier that same morning,” Bender said. RELATED: 2 arrested, 2 wanted after string of Midtown armed robberies The robberies happened in the Midtown and Virginia Highlands areas, Bender said. Officers said at the time a silver, four-door sedan with four people inside was involved, and a lookout was issued for the car, Bender said. “Just before 11 a.m., officers spotted a sedan matching the description on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta,” Bender said. “Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop, drove down a one-way street, then rammed a patrol car before the occupants fled on foot.” The girl who was arrested was released on a copy of charges to her parents, police said. The boy was taken to the Atlanta Youth Development Campus. No injuries were reported. In other news:
  • Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the teenager who was seen running along I-85 Wednesday morning. Officers found James Teate Jr., 15, running in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Indian Trail Lilburn Road exit.'It was immediately clear that the juvenile male had a diminished mental capacity,' public information officer Michele Pihera said.When police found him, he was given a piece of paper, and wrote the letters 'JT.' TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today The 15-year-old's mother saw a tweet Wednesday afternoon and called 911, according to police. The mother told the lead investigator that she was unaware that he was missing. She has been given the contact information for the Department of Family and Children Services.
  • 'People have died out here': Neighbors say dangerous road needs changes
    'People have died out here': Neighbors say dangerous road needs changes
    Neighbors say the road they live and work on is dangerous and they believe more people are going to get seriously hurt. Residents along Browns Mill Road in southeast Atlanta told Channel 2's Carl Willis they are calling for safety improvements. The sight of flashing lights and the news of yet another life lost as the result of a crash at a blind turn along the road has become all too familiar for Michael Glass and his family. 'People have died out here three times,' Glass told Willis. Glass lives near the intersection of Browns Mill and Fairlane Street, where there's a memorial for Geoffrey Starks, 36, who was killed in a crash Saturday night. Glass said a few years ago he held a man's hand as the man died after a crash. He told Willis that out-of-control drivers have hit his cars, his trees and telephone poles over the years. TRENDING STORIES: Lone survivor in Gwinnett stabbings recounts horror of mom's rampage Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested twice in one week 'I'm waiting for the next incident to come through the house. Just come on through the house. I'm waiting for it. Sooner or later it's going to happen,' Glass said. The concern is not just with those who live along Browns Mill. Some who work along the street, like Joyce Smith at the Caring for Others charity, say they take a risk every time they set out on Browns Mill due to speeders. 'Hopefully, none of us get hit or killed trying to leave or come in to work. It's sad... because a lot of people walk to catch the bus,' Smith said. The Glass family told Willis they've reached out to city of Atlanta officials about installing speed bumps along the road, but were denied. 'It's a main highway and they were saying about the buses and things coming down with the emergency cars so they wouldn't put the bumps out here,' Melissa Glass said. But they say it's clear that something needs to be done, or the most recent tragedy won't be the last. 'They should come and see our area and see what they need,' Smith told Willis. 'A caution light or something needs to be done around here,' Glass said.
  •  Airline passenger helps soothe shrieking boy who was disrupting 8-hour flight
     Airline passenger helps soothe shrieking boy who was disrupting 8-hour flight
    In a heartwarming moment that was captured on camera, a woman on an eight-hour flight from Israel to Brussels helped calm a crying boy. >> Read more trending news Rochel Groner was on the July 14th flight with her husband when a boy started crying. She told InsideEdition.com it was clear to her that the shrieking boy was trying to communicate something but he didn’t have use of a vocabulary, and his wailing was causing other passengers to get weary. “People are frustrated. People are waking up. It was a day flight, which is always a little harder,” Groner said. “The phones [on the plane] just started to ring so I’m getting thoughts in my mind we’re going to have an emergency landing. You can see people kind of craning their necks and trying to figure out what’s going on and all I’m thinking about is this poor mom; she’s probably mortified as it is.” >> Related: Family outraged after being kicked off JetBlue flight As the boys crying continued, Groner decided to lend a hand. “Finally, I just got out of my seat,” she said. “I went to the aisle where he was sitting. I just put out my hand. It was surreal. I didn’t know what I was doing. There are tears streaming down his face. He put out his hand. I just put him on my lap and just gave him a gentle but firm hug and started to rock him and he was quiet.” Groner sat with the boy, who she said she thinks was around 8 years old, and doodled on motion sickness bags with him. He started to smile. >> Related: Mickey Mouse helped tell these foster kids that they finally have a forever family “I took another motion sickness bag and I put my hand down and I gave him the pen and together we traced my hand,” she said. “He started to smile and he looked at me and took his glasses off and put them on his face. All of a sudden, we were friends.” As she sat with the boy, Groner said she could feel the sense of relief from passengers on the plane. “It told me that everybody just wants a hug and to be listened to and if we’re willing to do that, we can literally change lives […] I was just in awe,” said her husband, Bentzion Groner, who took pictures of the touching moment.
  • 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to store
    10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to store
    A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed early Thursday morning while walking to a store with a group, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.It happened at Maxham Road and Old Alabama Road in Douglas County around 5 a.m.Channel 2 Action News has learned the 10-year-old was with two other children, ages 16 and 12, and the trio were not walking in a crosswalk. Authorities have identified the victim as Kennade Patterson, of Austell.We're told she died at the scene.We're learning what the driver did after the accident on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home Lone survivor in Gwinnett stabbings recounts horror of mom's rampage Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10 y/o girl killed today while crossing a busy road to get a snack with her siblings at around 5am. Live report from Douglas County @ Noon. pic.twitter.com/EV8knC3ytB-- Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) July 20, 2017
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.