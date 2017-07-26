Adobe to finally kick Flash to the curb

Are you a frequent user of Adobe’s Flash? If so, it will be time to say goodbye soon, because the company announced that it will get rid of the program by the end of 2020.

The corporation broke the news this week, revealing that its partners - Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Mozilla Corporation - will phase out support for Flash over the next three years.

In 2020, Adobe will no longer release updates and browsers will no longer support it.



The decision comes after Flash’s usage begin to dwindle in 2010 after Apple decided not to use it for iPhones. Since then, more modern applications were created, and Flash continued to suffer.

To prepare for the shift, companies are encouraging their developers to work with other programs.

Flash first launched more than 20 years ago, and many developers used it as a way to create a variety of applications, such as video games, that were able to run on several web browsers.

Despite the end of Flash, its creators are still proud of its impact.

“Few technologies have had such a profound and positive impact in the internet era,” Govind Balakrishnan, vice president of product development for Adobe Creative Cloud, told Reuters. “In fact, we think the opportunity for Adobe is greater in a post-Flash world.”