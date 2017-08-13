Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Actor Joe Bologna dead at 82
Close

Actor Joe Bologna dead at 82

Actor Joe Bologna dead at 82
Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Joe Bologna died Sunday. He was 82. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actor Joe Bologna dead at 82

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Noted actor and writer Joe Bologna, who appeared in the films “My Favorite Year,” “Blame it on Rio” and “Big Daddy,” has died. He was 82. 

>> Read more trending news

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago. 

Bologna and his wife, Renee Taylor, were frequent collaborators on and off the screen. 

They penned 22 plays. They wrote and starred in the film “Made for Each Other.” They also co-wrote and co-directed the film “Love Is All There Is.” They won an Emmy Award for writing “Acts of Love and Other Comedies.”

Bologna is survived by his wife and his son, Gabriel. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Atlanta protesters deface Confederate statue in Piedmont Park 
    Atlanta protesters deface Confederate statue in Piedmont Park 
    Protesters in Atlanta angry with white supremacist violence in Charlottesville marched to Piedmont Park Sunday night, spray painting a statue of a Confederate soldier and chanting slogans decrying President Donald Trump. There was virtually no police presence as demonstrators walked from Woodruff Park up Peachtree Street, snarling traffic as they went. When they arrived, some climbed the statue and defaced it. One protester was hurt by metal falling from the edifice. Tensions rose as the lone policeman on the scene was surrounded by black-clad antifa protesters shouting “pig.” Black Lives Matter protesters put themselves between the police officer and the antifacism crowd. The gathering soon dispersed. The memorial and march were organized by All Out Atlanta but drew many other participants. MORE: Hundreds march in Atlanta to protest Charlottesville violence Separately, in Decatur, several hundred residents with candles were joining together on the square in a much calmer vigil. The rallies come a day after violence erupted in Charlottesville as white supremacists clashed with counterprotesters. Events turned deadly when James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people. Heather Heyer,  32, was killed and 19 were injured. Two Virginia troopers monitoring the protests from a helicopter were also killed. In Atlanta, there was a tone of sharp defiance. “It’s clear now. Love doesn’t trump hate. Love doesn’t stop bullets. Love doesn’t stop moving cars,” said Amario Garcia, who was at the Woodruff Park rally. MORE: At Atlanta churches, anger and sadness over Charlottesville violence That sentiment was echoed by many of the speakers. One person who spoke briefly of reconciliation was met with boos and catcalls. A news release sent by All Out Atlanta states, “Liberal society has blood on its hands” and accuses the American Civil Liberties Union of being “spineless” in its defense of “fascists’ right to assemble” in Charlottesville.  The group organized in 2016 to counter a white supremacist rally at Stone Mountain, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. MORE: White extremists rally at Stone Mountain as heritage gives way to hate  All Out Atlanta is made up of progressive and other left-leaning groups, including student groups, anti-fascist organizations and labor groups, as well as elements of the Black Lives Matter and Occupy movements. In Decatur, the mood was more somber. On the Decatur Square, white candle wax dripped from people's hands as they bowed their heads in a moment of silence for Charlottesville and the world. 'It's a disgrace,' attendee Dan Vogel said of the events in Charlottesville. 'I think people need to stand up and say that. It shouldn't be happening in 2017.' Vogel was standing with Helena Herring, who held a sign calling for an end to white supremacy. As a white woman, she said she benefits from it.  'And we have to stand up and fight it,' she said. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.
  • Actor Joe Bologna dead at 82
    Actor Joe Bologna dead at 82
    Noted actor and writer Joe Bologna, who appeared in the films “My Favorite Year,” “Blame it on Rio” and “Big Daddy,” has died. He was 82.  >> Read more trending news He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago.  Bologna and his wife, Renee Taylor, were frequent collaborators on and off the screen.  They penned 22 plays. They wrote and starred in the film “Made for Each Other.” They also co-wrote and co-directed the film “Love Is All There Is.” They won an Emmy Award for writing “Acts of Love and Other Comedies.” Bologna is survived by his wife and his son, Gabriel. 
  • Atlanta bar named one of best rooftop bars in the U.S
    Atlanta bar named one of best rooftop bars in the U.S
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.