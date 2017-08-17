Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic
LISTEN LIVE:

BBC TV coverage on the situation in Barcelona

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Activists turn selves in to police in solidarity with those who toppled Durham Confederate statue
Close

Activists turn selves in to police in solidarity with those who toppled Durham Confederate statue

Activists turn selves in to police in solidarity with those who toppled Durham Confederate statue
Photo Credit: AP
An unidentified protester stands outside the courthouse in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, to show support for those arrested and charged with toppling a Confederate statue.

Activists turn selves in to police in solidarity with those who toppled Durham Confederate statue

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DURHAM, N.C. -  After a Confederate statue was toppled in Durham, North Carolina, Monday in a rally against white supremacy, eight people now face charges.

The Herald Sun reported that about 100 activists have joined in solidarity, turning themselves in with the four who have been charged in connection with the toppling.

The Root reported that activists gathered outside the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning because they believe that law enforcement officials have targeted organizers who advocate for racial justice. The demonstration is part of an effort to have the charges for toppling the statue dropped.

>> Read more trending news

Takiyah Thompson, 22, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University, was one of the first people arrested in connection to the vandalism and removal of a statue of a Confederate soldier.

WWP is a Communist party founded in 1959 and supports issues tied to anti-racism, anti-imperialism, and supports LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter Movement, according to WTVD.

Thompson helped pull down the statue by tying a noose around its neck. 

WTVD reported that Thompson is seen on video of the toppling using a ladder to climb up to place the nylon rope around the statue as others pulled it to bring it down.

Raul Mauro Arce Jimenez, Elena Everett, Aaron Alexander Caldwell, Taylor Alexander Jun Cook and Peter Gull Gilbert, Ngoc Loan Tran and Dante Emmanuel Strobino are among the eight arrested in connection with the incident, along with Thompson.

Others who particpated in the toppling of the statue held a news conference Tuedsay calling for charges related to the incident to be dropped.

Related: Woman who allegedly helped topple North Carolina Confederate statue arrested

That same call was reinforced by those who lined up to symbollically turn themselves in to police in protest of those who were charged.

The charges are valued at more than several thousand dollars.

“Dozens are here to take responsibility for the removal of that statue, which should make it clear that there are so many of us that support what happened. We do not want charges, especially felony charges, pressed against people who acted in our best interest,” Serena Sebring, a regional organizer with Southerners on New Ground, told The Herald Sun Thursday. “All us of are willing to share the cost of our freedom. All of us are here, and we willing to take whatever responsibility, whatever consequences come along with the removal of that statue.”

Sebring was not at Monday’s protest.

Police turned those who turned themselves in to authorities in demonstration away, and based on comments from Durham County Sheriff Andrews at a Monday news conference, despite the demonstation from activists, the charges will remain.

“Again let me say, no one is getting away with this,” he said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Tuesday statement that Confederate monuments should be removed.

“I don’t pretend to know what it’s like for a person of color to pass by one of these monuments and consider that those memorialized in stone and metal did not value my freedom or humanity,” he said.

Cooper added that “there was a better way” to remove monuments than the method taken by Thompson and others Monday, but he understood “the frustration of those fed up with the pace of change.”

Related

Woman who allegedly helped topple North Carolina Confederate statue arrested
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Update:  Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Another Orca dies at SeaWorld
    Another Orca dies at SeaWorld
    It’s been a sad year for SeaWorld, having lost two orcas already. >> Read more trending news Unfortunately, things just got more tragic with news that the matriarch of its killer whale family has died. Officials at the park in San Diego confirmed that Kasatka, a 41-year-old orca, died “surrounded by members of her pod, as well as the veterinarians and caretakers who loved her.” >> RELATED: SeaWorld’s baby orca, the last to be born in captivity, has died Caretakers decided to euthanize her after her quality of life had been compromised. The whale had a long history of lung disease. “I have spent the past several years with Kasatka and was truly blessed to be part of her life,” orca behaviorist Kristi Burtis said. “Although I am heartbroken,” she added, “I am grateful for the special time we had together and for the difference she has made for wild orcas by all that we have learned from her. I adored Kasatka and loved sharing her with millions of people. I will miss her very much.” >> RELATED: Famed orca whale Tilikum of SeaWorld has died Earlier this summer, Kyara, a 3-month-old orca that was the last born in captivity, died, which came on the heels of SeaWorld San Antonio losing Tilikum, the notorious whale that had killed a SeaWorld trainer, back in January.
  • Dozens of Joe's Crab Shack locations abruptly close
    Dozens of Joe's Crab Shack locations abruptly close
    Dozens of Joe’s Crab Shack locations across the United States abruptly closed without warning amidst its parent company’s bankruptcy proceedings. The restaurant on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth was one of the 41 locations that closed. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, phone calls to the restaurant went unanswered on Thursday. The location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. TRENDING STORIES: Longtime teacher stable after shooting self inside classroom Body found on I-20 ID'd as missing grandmother Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after frightening run-in with rattlesnake This was the only location in Georgia that closed. CLICK HERE for a list of all the locations that are closed. Joe’s Crab Shack’s parent company, Ignite Restaurant Group, filed for bankruptcy in June. Landry’s Inc. won an auction to acquire Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern and Tap brands from Ignite for $57 million.
  • Florida State center Eberle at full strength after surgery
    Florida State center Eberle at full strength after surgery
    Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher considers center to be the hardest position on the offensive line. That player makes the line calls and is in the middle of the trenches. It is also the most physically demanding position which makes it even the more surprising that Alec Eberle didn't miss a start last season despite two labral tears in the hips. Eberle played all 13 games with a labral tear to his right hip. Things got worse during the Nov. 18 game at Syracuse when he suffered another labral tear, this time to the left hip — but Eberle still played in the final two games. The 6-foot-4, 294-pound junior had offseason surgery and didn't participate in spring practices. Eberle said he has been pain-free during preseason practices as the Seminoles prepare for their Sept. 2 opener against Alabama in Atlanta. 'I knew going into camp last year that I was a little messed up already,' Eberle said. 'When you're playing not to the best of your ability that stinks. This year knowing I am healed up, stronger than I ever been you can see the differences.' Eberle said he didn't think about the pain while he was playing. It wasn't until he was filling out a pre-surgery questionnaire, where he checked off that even a simple task like putting on socks was painful. That was when he realized how bad the pain was affecting him. 'All year whenever I got in my stance imagine having two knives in each one of your hips,' he said. 'Offensive line is naturally an uncomfortable position. It is definitely something you don't want to go through knowing the hips are your main source of movement and strength.' Quarterback Deondre Francois, who was on the receiving end of his share of hard hits, said watching Eberle last year made him play through his injuries. Despite not practicing in the spring, Eberle said being able to observe line drills and watch offensive line coach Rick Trickett gave him a better understanding of what was needed from him and the unit. 'I think the biggest thing as a college athlete is you think you're buying into what the coaches are teaching and doing the right things. But until you sit back and watch your team and watch your coaches do what they do, you don't really realize what you're doing wrong,' Eberle said. A healthy Eberle, who was a preseason All-ACC selection, could bolster an offensive line that has struggled the past two years. Pro Football Focus graded the line 95th out of 128 Football Bowl Subdivision teams due to its struggles protecting Francois. Eberle enters the season as the only Seminoles' lineman with double-digit starts (19). Junior Derrick Kelly and senior Rick Leonard have the edge at the tackle spots while Landon Dickerson and Cole Minshew are projected to be the starting guards. For Trickett, Eberle and everyone on the offensive line, the 36 sacks by opposing teams last year are a constant reminder of how much they struggled. Fisher believes Eberle's experience will be important this season and expects him to be a better player. 'He's a little bit quicker than he was last year. I was happy with his strength numbers in his lower body when he came back,' said Fisher. 'He's really grinded and allowed the fluidity of his hips to move and all the things in general. I also think he is more mature and that the game has slowed down for him.' ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.