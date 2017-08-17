After a Confederate statue was toppled in Durham, North Carolina, Monday in a rally against white supremacy, eight people now face charges.

The Herald Sun reported that about 100 activists have joined in solidarity, turning themselves in with the four who have been charged in connection with the toppling.

The Root reported that activists gathered outside the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning because they believe that law enforcement officials have targeted organizers who advocate for racial justice. The demonstration is part of an effort to have the charges for toppling the statue dropped.

Takiyah Thompson, 22, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University, was one of the first people arrested in connection to the vandalism and removal of a statue of a Confederate soldier.

WWP is a Communist party founded in 1959 and supports issues tied to anti-racism, anti-imperialism, and supports LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter Movement, according to WTVD.

Thompson helped pull down the statue by tying a noose around its neck.

WTVD reported that Thompson is seen on video of the toppling using a ladder to climb up to place the nylon rope around the statue as others pulled it to bring it down.

Raul Mauro Arce Jimenez, Elena Everett, Aaron Alexander Caldwell, Taylor Alexander Jun Cook and Peter Gull Gilbert, Ngoc Loan Tran and Dante Emmanuel Strobino are among the eight arrested in connection with the incident, along with Thompson.

Others who particpated in the toppling of the statue held a news conference Tuedsay calling for charges related to the incident to be dropped.

That same call was reinforced by those who lined up to symbollically turn themselves in to police in protest of those who were charged.

The charges are valued at more than several thousand dollars.

“Dozens are here to take responsibility for the removal of that statue, which should make it clear that there are so many of us that support what happened. We do not want charges, especially felony charges, pressed against people who acted in our best interest,” Serena Sebring, a regional organizer with Southerners on New Ground, told The Herald Sun Thursday. “All us of are willing to share the cost of our freedom. All of us are here, and we willing to take whatever responsibility, whatever consequences come along with the removal of that statue.”

Sebring was not at Monday’s protest.

Folks lining up to be arrested at durham jail supported by hundreds of community members pic.twitter.com/ZYLYvVeH1c — mark buttons (@_mikeburrows_) August 17, 2017

Police turned those who turned themselves in to authorities in demonstration away, and based on comments from Durham County Sheriff Andrews at a Monday news conference, despite the demonstation from activists, the charges will remain.

“Again let me say, no one is getting away with this,” he said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Tuesday statement that Confederate monuments should be removed.

“I don’t pretend to know what it’s like for a person of color to pass by one of these monuments and consider that those memorialized in stone and metal did not value my freedom or humanity,” he said.

Cooper added that “there was a better way” to remove monuments than the method taken by Thompson and others Monday, but he understood “the frustration of those fed up with the pace of change.”