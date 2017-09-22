Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H -
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 86° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
ACLU asks police department to stop posting religious messages on Facebook
Close

ACLU asks police department to stop posting religious messages on Facebook

ACLU asks police department to stop posting religious messages on Facebook
Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
(JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

ACLU asks police department to stop posting religious messages on Facebook

By: FOX23.com

MOUNDS, Okla. -  The Police Department in Mounds, Oklahoma, posted to it's official Facebook page Thursday that it will no longer use the account to share religious messages.

>> Read more trending news

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma sent city officials a letter last week asking them to stop due to multiple violations of the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Multiple posts on the page consist of Bible verses. 

Police Chief Antonio Porter first responded by saying he wasn't concerned about the ACLU and only wanted to spread words of encouragement.

A week later, a post on the Facebook page stated that in order to avoid any risk for the town, the daily Scriptures will now be posted on a private Facebook page.

The response I have received has convinced me that my message is important to many and worth sharing with others. However, I would never want to place my Town at risk for any claim or "fight," and instead would rather focus on the positive that was intended. In order to avoid any argument about the purpose of what I am doing, future posts will be on the private citizens Facebook page known as MPD (Mounds Pastoring Devotionals).

Read the full post here:

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Michigan official faces key hearing in Flint water case
    Michigan official faces key hearing in Flint water case
    A former Michigan health official testified Thursday that he started asking questions about bacteria in Flint's water supply a year before the state publicly acknowledged an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Tim Becker, who was deputy director at the Department of Health and Human Services, acknowledged that the agency could have issued a public warning in January 2015. But it was 12 more months before the department and Gov. Rick Snyder said something publicly. Becker was the first witness at a key court hearing involving his former boss, department director Nick Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man and misconduct in office. A judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send him to trial. Lyon's attorneys call the charges 'baseless.' The attorney general's office says a timely announcement about a Legionnaires' outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15 might have saved Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he was treated for Legionnaires'. Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint's use of the Flint River as a water source. At the same time, a failure to treat the water for corrosion caused a different disaster: Lead leached from old plumbing and contaminated the city's water system. Nearly 100 Legionnaires' cases, including 12 deaths, were detected in 2014-15 while Flint was using the river. Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria, called legionella, that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. Skidmore's home wasn't on Flint water, but it's believed he got Legionnaires' while in a Flint hospital. An infectious disease specialist hired by the state to investigate Legionnaires' after the outbreak became public in 2016 testified that Lyon seemed dismissive at times. Dr. Marcus Zervos quoted him as saying, 'People are going to die of something.' Special prosecutor Todd Flood played a video of Lyon's testimony to a House-Senate committee in which he said he only learned about 'major health issues' in Flint in July 2015. Flood revealed a January 2015 email in Lyon's account with 'legionella' in the subject line. Lyon is the highest-ranking official among 15 people charged in an investigation of how Flint's water system became poisoned after the city used the Flint River for 18 months, starting in 2014.
  • Former Heisman winner Ricky Williams arrested on traffic warrants
    Former Heisman winner Ricky Williams arrested on traffic warrants
    Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams was arrested in Texas on Tuesday on traffic warrants, records show. >> Read more trending news Williams was pulled over for a traffic offense, then arrested on warrants, Austin police said. He is no longer in the Travis County Jail, records show.  Williams, who starred at the University of Texas and played seven seasons in the NFL, is currently a football analyst for ESPN's Longhorn Network. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1998 and was the second Longhorn to win college football’s top prize, and was also a two-time All-American. Earlier this year, Williams said he was racially profiled while walking through a neighborhood in Tyler. A man called 911 when he 'observed a black male, wearing all black, crouched down behind his wire fence,' and Tyler police stopped and searched Williams, according to media reports.  Williams was taken to the Travis County Jail 17 years ago, when he was playing for the New Orleans Saints, when he refused to sign a traffic ticket, according to previous media reports. 
  • ACLU asks police department to stop posting religious messages on Facebook
    ACLU asks police department to stop posting religious messages on Facebook
    The Police Department in Mounds, Oklahoma, posted to it's official Facebook page Thursday that it will no longer use the account to share religious messages. >> Read more trending news The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma sent city officials a letter last week asking them to stop due to multiple violations of the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Multiple posts on the page consist of Bible verses.  Police Chief Antonio Porter first responded by saying he wasn't concerned about the ACLU and only wanted to spread words of encouragement. A week later, a post on the Facebook page stated that in order to avoid any risk for the town, the daily Scriptures will now be posted on a private Facebook page. The response I have received has convinced me that my message is important to many and worth sharing with others. However, I would never want to place my Town at risk for any claim or 'fight,' and instead would rather focus on the positive that was intended. In order to avoid any argument about the purpose of what I am doing, future posts will be on the private citizens Facebook page known as MPD (Mounds Pastoring Devotionals). Read the full post here:
  • Kin of fallen Japan soldiers pay respects at Pearl Harbor
    Kin of fallen Japan soldiers pay respects at Pearl Harbor
    Dozens of descendants of Japanese soldiers killed in World War II visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Thursday to pay respects to fallen American soldiers. Nippon Izokukai, the Bereaved Family Association of Japan, sent about 36 children, grandchildren and other relatives of fallen Japanese soldiers to the U.S. to mark the 70th anniversary of the group's founding. With the rusted hull of the USS Arizona beneath them, the group laid flowers and a wreath at the memorial after touring the Pacific Aviation Museum and the USS Missouri at Pearl Harbor. The group's vice president, Yukio Udagawa, bowed his head in prayer as he and others honored those entombed in the warship just below the turquoise waters of Pearl Harbor. 'We used to be the enemy, but now are the closest of friends,' Udagawa said through a translator after the ceremony. His father was drafted by the Japanese before Udagawa was born, and died in World War II fighting when his son was 3 years old. 'We are true allies in the world.' The Izokukai group met with two Japanese Americans at the site, Lynn Heirakuji and Byrnes Yamashita of the Nisei Veterans Legacy in Honolulu. Yamashita's father was a U.S. Army soldier in World War II, and he said while he understands the reasons for the war, he is sorry for the lives lost when the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 'As an American, particularly a Japanese-American, I have a lot of regrets and sorrow for what my country did to their country at those two locations,' Yamashita said. 'Our two countries are very strong allies in peace for the future.' On Friday, they will visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, where the group will present paper cranes, a symbol of peace and healing in Japanese culture. They will then travel to Washington for visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the Iwo Jima Memorial. The Izokukai group, established in 1947 to support families of Japanese soldiers killed in the war, has long supported Japan's ruling party. As its original members have grown older and its membership has declined, their offspring say they are seeking a way to convey a message of peace. Last year, then-U.S. President Barack Obama laid flowers at the Hiroshima peace park to pray for the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic attacks, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joined Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial in December. In the historic pilgrimage, the two leaders took to the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor 75 years after the attack to prove that even the bitterest enemies can become friends. Obama, speaking after he and Abe laid green-and-peach wreaths at the memorial, called the harbor a sacred place and said that 'even the deepest wounds of war can give way to friendship and lasting peace.' Japan and the U.S. are now close allies, and there has been a growing sense of reconciliation among those with difficult memories of their wartime actions. More than 1,000 U.S. war dead remain entombed in the submerged Arizona, and in a show of respect, Obama and Abe dropped purple petals into the water and stood in silence. 'As the prime minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place,' Abe said later at nearby Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Japan 'must never repeat the horrors of war again.' That was the closest Abe would get to an apology for the attack. And it was enough for Obama, who also declined to apologize when he became America's first sitting president to visit Hiroshima. Abe became Japan's first leader to visit Pearl Harbor with a U.S. president. Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, but Abe was the first to go to the memorial above the sunken USS Arizona, where a marbled wall lists the names of U.S. troops killed in the Japanese attack. In the years after the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. incarcerated roughly 120,000 Japanese-Americans in internment camps before dropping atomic bombs in 1945 that killed some 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki.
  • North Korean official hints isolated nation will detonate its strongest weapon over Pacific
    North Korean official hints isolated nation will detonate its strongest weapon over Pacific
    South Korean news agency Yonhap reports that North Korea’s response to new sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump “may” include a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean. >> Read more trending news  Seismologists have pointed at a particularly powerful underground bomb test earlier this month as a likely hydrogen bomb, the strongest munition the nation has ever tested.  This would be the weapon’s first above-ground test. North Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Ri Yong Ho reportedly said the powerful open-water test would be one potential “highest-level” countermeasure against new sanctions imposed by the United States and China. Ri reportedly added that “We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong Un.” Such a test would be considered a major provocation by Washington and its allies. Kim responded earlier Thursday to Trump’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday where he mocked the North Korean leader as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission,” and said that if “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” Kim characterized the U.S. president’s speech to the world body as “unprecedented rude nonsense.” He said Trump’s remarks “have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last.” Kim said he is “thinking hard” about his response and that he would “tame the mentally deranged U. S. dotard with fire.” The new sanctions give the Trump administration the power to penalize individual companies and institutions that trade with and finance North Korea. Last week, China announced that its central banks would stop doing business with the country. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.