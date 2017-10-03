Listen Live
Law enforcement officials hold news conference on Vegas shooting update

900 rounds of ammo, automatic weapons found during routine traffic stop in TN
900 rounds of ammo, automatic weapons found during routine traffic stop in TN

900 rounds of ammo, automatic weapons found during routine traffic stop in TN
Johnson City, Tenn., resident Scott Edmisten, 43, was arrested for driving without a license when authorities discovered automatic weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car

900 rounds of ammo, automatic weapons found during routine traffic stop in TN

By: Fox13Memphis.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. -  An East Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after 900 rounds of ammunition and automatic weapons were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Scott Edmisten of Johnson City. 

Deputies said Edmisten was speeding, driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone when they first gave chase. When deputies turned on lights to stop him, they said he first sped up to about 80 mph, but stopped half a mile down the road. 

Deputies said they discovered his license was suspended, and he was taken into custody. 

While taking an inventory of the vehicle, they discovered a loaded .357 magnum, a loaded .45 semi automatic, a fully automatic AR rifle in .223 caliber, a fully automatic AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition, and survival equipment. 

Neither of the fully automatic rifles were registered or had serial numbers. 

Deputies said Edmisten made threats towards the arresting offer and other staff members and lunged at investigators who tried to interview him. 

Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading, and possession of prohibited weapons. He is being held without bond pending a bond hearing. 

