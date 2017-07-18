42k pounds of beer gone after truck’s brakes burn out

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. - Semi truck loses its brakes and the resulting crash destroys thousands of pounds of beer, police in Colorado said.
A truck was driving west on Wolf Creek Pass in Mineral County, Colorado, The Durango Herald reported, when the brakes failed at the top of the hill.
A driver who was behind the truck started smelling smoke then noticed that the truck started speeding 60 to 65 miles an hour down the hill. The truck missed the runaway ramp that is set before the road starts to switchback down the mountain.
The truck made it to the last runaway ramp and came to a stop, but the load of beer and energy drinks it was hauling, toppled out the back, spilling all over the ramp.
Do you cry over spilled beer? There was a whole load of it on Wolf Creek Pass. Great video. https://t.co/xGg5JyHy7X— Durango Herald (@DurangoHerald) July 17, 2017
Rachel Smith, an eyewitness, said it looked like a fountain of beer.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Between 2011 and 2015, 49 tractor-trailers have crashed on Wolf Creek Pass. Two of the crashes were deadly, the Herald reported.
