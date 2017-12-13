2017 in review: Google looks back at the year that was 

Google has documented all of the stuff that we have Googled this year and it is really showing what the world has put up with over the past 12 months.

In the video that summarizes 2017, every search starts with a simple word -- how.

Then the rest of the sentence is filled in with terms like: “do wildfires start,” “far can north korean missiles go,” “do hurricanes form,” “help flood victims.”

The questions about natural disasters, as well as man-made issues, go on and on for the two-minute video.

And while it seems like it has been a year of tragedy, the video also showed that there is still hope left, from a sky show called an eclipse, to people beating the odds, and making a difference in society, and yes, even becoming a superhero.

The video ends with another simple query -- “how to move forward” -- and the answer -- “Search on.”

According to Google’s analytics, the most-searched terms in the U.S. were:

Hurricane Irma Matt Lauer Tom Petty Super Bowl Las Vegas shooting

Breaking it down to people, the U.S. searched for:

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Harvey Weinstein Michael Flynn Kevin Spacey

Click here to take a look at the complete list of searches for the U.S.

As for the entire world, the most-searched terms included:

Hurricane Irma iPhone 8 iPhone X Matt Lauer Meghan Markle

Click here to see the world-wide trends.