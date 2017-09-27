Brew, ink, java, joe. Whatever you call it, a cup of coffee is how many start their day.

While it seems every day is National Coffee Day, with 2.25 billion cups of coffee consumed daily across the world, the official celebration is set for Friday.

Here are some National Coffee Day deals and discounts from Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, WaWa and others:

Atlas Coffee Club: Sign up for Atlas’ world tour of coffee and get the first bag of coffee free (you’ll have to pick up the shipping cost).The Discount Code is AtlasCoffeeDay17.

Cinnabon: You can get a free 12-ounce coffee on Friday at Cinnabon locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts:

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get 25 percent off coffee and capsules Friday through Monday.

Cumberland Farms: Get a free hot or iced coffee when you text the phrase "freecoffee" to 6482. You’ll get a mobile coupon.

Krispy Kreme:

McDonald’s: Get a free McCafe Latte or a Frappe by downloading the My McCafe App.

Pilot Flying J: The travel centers will be giving away free cups of small coffee or another hot beverage of choice if you show an online coupon available at http://pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com, or on Pilot Flying J's Facebook page.

Starbucks: Starbucks is not offering free coffee on Friday, but they will be posting signage that reinforces ethical sourcing.

WaWa: