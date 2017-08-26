Listen Live
2017 MTV Video Music Awards: What time, channel, who is performing, livestream
The MTV Video Music Awards has never been short on memorable moments.
Think Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and Lady GaGa “hanging” herself on stage. Then, there was that thing between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.


Sunday night’s ceremony should be no different.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 VMAs.

What channel: The show is, of course, on MTV.

Livestream: You can stream the awards show live on MTV's live TV site. You have to have a cable login for access. You can also see it on the MTV app. That’s free and also requires a cable login. You can find the app on iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon, Xbox One, Google, Roku, Chromecast and elsewhere.

Where is it: The Forum in Inglewood, California.

What time: Red carpet festivities begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. There will also be some performances in advance of the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is the host: Katy Perry, who is up for five awards, will be hosting the ceremony. She will also perform “Chained to Rhythm.”

Who is performing: The list is long, but here are a few of the faces you’ll see:
Alessia Cara
DNCE
Ed Sheeran
Fifth Harmony
Julia Michaels
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar
Khalid
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Pink
Rod Stewart
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Who is nominated:  With eight nominations, Kendrick Lamar tops the list of VMA nominees. Host Katy Perry and The Weeknd have five nominations each. Click here to see a full list of this year's VMA nominations.

What’s new this year: A new category has been added. The "Best Fight Against the System" category will honor socially conscious music. Nominees include: "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" off the Hamilton Mixtape and Shailene Woodley's protest anthem with Taboo, "Stand Up/ Stand N Rock #NoDAPL.”
 

