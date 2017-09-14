The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday in Los Angeles with the “Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert doing the hosting duties.



The evening will begin with coverage of the red carpet arrivals of television’s biggest stars, and if revealing dresses aren’t enough, Colbert has promised nudity during the show.



"Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" top the list of most nominated shows with 22 nominations each. One show guaranteed not to win an award is “Game of Thrones.” HBO did not air the seventh season of its hit show within the 2017 Emmys eligibility period (June 1, 2016-May 31, 2017). “Game of Thrones’” season began on July 16 this year.

Here’s a look at who is nominated, what time the ceremony airs, who is presenting and how you can watch.



What time: The show begins at 8 p.m. ET; the red carpet coverage begins on ETonline at 5 p.m. ET.



Where is it being held: The show will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



What channel: CBS will air the ceremony.



Is it livestreamed: You can stream it live on CBS All Access on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. And, if you do not already have CBS All Access, you can watch the show with a free trial of the service.



Who is hosting: Stephen Colbert is hosting the show.



Who is presenting: Here are some of the stars who are presenting awards.

Alexis Bledel

Matt Bomer

Carol Burnett

Dave Chappelle

James Corden

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Jane Fonda

Chris Hardwick

Zoe Kravitz

Norman Lear

LL Cool J

Melissa McCarthy

Seth MacFarlane

Gerald McRaney

Seth Meyers

Dolly Parton

Sarah Paulson

Jeremy Piven

Lily Tomlin

Cicely Tyson

Gabrielle Union



Who is nominated: Here is a list of some of the nominees for Emmys this year.



Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)



Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)



Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)



Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)



Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)



Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)



Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)



Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)



Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)



Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)



Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)



Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

“The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO)



Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)



Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)