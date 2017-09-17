Listen Live
National
2017 Emmy Awards:  'The Handmaids Tale,' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Veep' take top prizes; complete winner list
Close

2017 Emmy Awards:  ‘The Handmaids Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Veep’ take top prizes; complete winner list

2017 Emmys – Top Winners

2017 Emmy Awards:  ‘The Handmaids Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Veep’ take top prizes; complete winner list

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Television celebrates its best and brightest stars and shows during the Emmy Awards Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Here is a list of winners for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards:

News

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Falcons with a repeat performance in 34-23 win over Packers
    Falcons with a repeat performance in 34-23 win over Packers
    Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons picked up where they left off against the Green Bay Packers, building a big halftime lead on the way to a dominating victory Sunday night. The rematch of last season's NFC championship game was essentially a repeat: Ryan threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Devonta Freeman had a couple of scoring runs, and Desmond Trufant darted to the end zone off an attempted pass by Aaron Rodgers that was ruled a fumble, leading the Falcons to a 34-23 victory over the Packers that wasn't really that close. Back in January, Atlanta earned a trip to the Super Bowl by racing to a 24-0 halftime lead and a 31-0 edge early in the third quarter on the way to a 44-21 blowout of the Packers. In the first regular-season NFL game at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the first sporting event with in which the facility's camera lens-like roof was open, the Falcons put on quite a show to mark the occasion. They were ahead 24-7 at halftime and 31-7 less than a minute into the third period. Unlike the Super Bowl , Atlanta (2-0) made sure this lead stood up. Ryan threw for 201 yards in the first half. Julio Jones finished with five catches for 108 yards. Freeman rushed for 84 yards, and Tevin Coleman chipped in with 42 on the ground plus a touchdown catch. Trufant not only scored a defensive touchdown, he came up with a crucial interception near the end of the first half. 'That's when we really come to light,' coach Dan Quinn said. 'Different weapons. You never know who's going to be the one.' After struggling a bit offensively in a season-opening victory at Chicago that was preserved with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, the Falcons dominated right from the start in an early showdown for conference supremacy. On the opening possession, Ryan guided a nine-play, 86-yard drive that was reminiscent of the league's highest-scoring team a year ago. Jones hauled in two passes for 53 yards and the Falcons didn't get to third down until they were at the Green Bay 1. Freeman powered in from there to make it 7-0. The Packers (1-1) responded with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped by Ty Montgomery's 1-yard TD run. But it was downhill from there for Rodgers and the Green Bay offense, which was missing both of its starting tackles and lost receiver Jordy Nelson early on with a quadriceps injury. Atlanta led 17-7 after Freeman's second TD run from 2 yards out and Matt Bryant's 51-yard field goal. Then, the game totally got away from Rodgers and the Packers near the end of the first half. Three penalties in four plays pushed Green Bay back to its own 3 before Rodgers lofted a terrible pass down the right sideline that was picked off easily by Trufant at the 36. Ryan hit Mohamed Sanu with a 21-yard pass, setting up a 3-yard scoring pass to Coleman with 24 seconds remaining . On the second play of the second half, Trufant turned it into a rout . Rodgers was plastered by 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. attempting to throw, the ball wobbling out of his hand for what appeared an incomplete pass. But Trufant wisely scooped it up and scooted into the end zone for what was ruled a 15-yard touchdown. The call stood when the replay didn't show conclusively that the pass went forward. 'A big play by him with the interception at the end of the half,' Quinn said, 'then a smart play to start the second half on the forced fumble.' The Packers finally showed a bit of life with a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Rodgers' 300th career scoring pass . It wasn't nearly enough. INJURIES Green Bay: Already short-handed up front, the Packers lost several more players during the game. Nelson was the most prominent injury, but also going down were defensive tackle Mike Daniel (hamstring), receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and cornerback Davon House (quad). In addition, backup safety Kentrell Brice was forced out by a groin injury. Atlanta: On the first touchdown of the night, right tackle Ryan Schraeder was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Falcons also lost Beasley (hamstring) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle). MILESTONES Rodgers' first touchdown pass came on a 33-yard, fourth-down pass to Davante Adams, who made a brilliant play to keep his feet inbounds while kicking the pylon. No. 300 for Rodgers was as short as you can get, a little shovel pass to Montgomery from the 1. Bryant's first field goal was his 200th since joining the Falcons in 2009, making him the first Atlanta kicker to reach that figure. He also connected in the third quarter from 53 yards. UP NEXT Green Bay: Return to Lambeau Field to face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) next Sunday. Atlanta: Travel to Detroit to take on the Lions (1-0), who face the New York Giants on Monday night. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Trump's childhood home becomes showcase for refugees
    Trump's childhood home becomes showcase for refugees
    President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend — refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week with Trump in attendance. The three-story Tudor-style home in Queens that Trump's father, Fred, built in 1940 is now a rental available on Airbnb that anyone can stay in for $725 a night. It was auctioned off to an unidentified buyer in March for $2.14 million, its second time going up for auction. The international anti-poverty organization Oxfam rented it Saturday and invited four refugees to talk with journalists. The Republican president's administration issued travel bans on people from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees. After various court challenges, the Supreme Court last week allowed the restrictive policy on refugees to remain temporarily. The justices will hear arguments on the bans Oct. 10. 'We wanted to send a strong message to Trump and world leaders that they must do more to welcome refugees,' said Shannon Scribner, acting director for the humanitarian department of Oxfam America. Trump lived in the house on a tree-lined street of single-family dwellings until he was about 4, when his family moved to another home his father had built nearby. In an upstairs bedroom, Eiman Ali, 22, looked around at the dark wood floors and a copy of the book 'Trump: The Art of the Deal' on a nearby table and wondered about the home's previous resident. 'Knowing Donald Trump was here at the age of four makes me think about where I was at the age of four,' said Ali, her smiling face framed by a dark gray hijab. 'We're all kids who are raised to be productive citizens, who have all these dreams and hopes.' Ali was three when she arrived in the United States from Yemen, where her parents had fled when war broke out in their native Somalia. Ali said she remembered Trump as an entertaining character on 'The Celebrity Apprentice,' but has since changed her opinion. 'To have someone so outspoken against my community become the president of the United States was very eye-opening and hurtful because I have invested a lot in this country,' she said. Down the hall, Ghassan al-Chahada, 41, a Syrian refugee who arrived in the United States with his wife and three children in 2012, sat in a room with bunk beds and a sign on the wall that said it likely was Trump's childhood bedroom. 'Before the conflict began in Syria we had dreams of coming to America,' al-Chahada said. 'For us it was a dream come true.' Al-Chahada said his life changed when Trump signed the ban that barred people from Syria and five other countries, from entering the United States. 'I had hopes I would get my green card and be able to visit my country,' al-Chahada said. 'But since Trump was elected I don't dare, I don't dare leave this country and not be able to come back.' He looked out the window into the front yard and thought about what he would say to the president. 'I would advise him to remember, to think about how he felt when he slept in this bedroom,' al-Chahada said. 'If he can stay in tune with who he was as a child, the compassion children have and the mercy, I would say he's a great person.
  • Falcons fans pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium for first regular season home game
    Falcons fans pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium for first regular season home game
    The Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first home game at the new venue. Hours before the big game, fans of both teams spent the afternoon tailgating. The Packers came to town seeking revenge for their blistering defeat by the Falcons in the NFC championship game. As expected, the first regular season game at the stadium will draw a sold out crowd of more than 70,000 fans. TRENDING STORIES: Family of Georgia Tech shooting victim demanding answers Four women attacked in France identified as Boston College students EQUIFAX BREACH: Consumer Adviser Clark Howard answers YOUR QUESTIONS Parking is limited around the stadium; there's only 20,000 spaces within a 1-minute, 20-second walk. Atlanta police are urging fans to take MARTA to the game, ride share or car pool to cut down on the massive traffic jams that are expected. But the massive crowd of tailgaters don't seem all that worried about getting home after the game. 'We're going to take it home! Take it home,' one fan told us. More than 70,000 fans roared as the Falcons took the field on Sunday night. Owner Arthur Blank cut the red ribbon of the glistening new stadium. With its roof now open, many fans called it a masterpiece of design. 'The things that they've done to make it different than any other stadium, that's what makes it nice,' fan Karen Grice said.  Some Packers fans grudgingly admitted the stadium is impressive but not as impressive as their team. The game with a Falcons win 34-23 over the Packers.  
