150 lightning strikes spark wildfires at Glacier National Park
150 lightning strikes spark wildfires at Glacier National Park
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WEST GLACIER, Mont. -  More than 150 lightning strikes combined with dry conditions sparked wildfires throughout Glacier National Park, closing trails and prompting some visitors to evacuate.

The storm moved through the area Thursday bringing a small blanket of rain and a lot of lightning.

>> Read more trending news

"We don't have any structures threatened," Lauren Alley, a parks spokeswoman, told the Great Falls Tribune.

Fires were known to be or thought to be in the Apgar Lookout, Nyack area and the Sprague and Camas drainages, according to officials at the park.

Fires closed the Apgar Lookout Trail, the Howe Ridge Trail, the Camas Trail, the Trout Lake Trail, the Sperry Trail from Lake McDonald to Sperry Chalet, the John’s Lake Trail and the Lincoln Lake Trail.

The 39 guests at Sperry Chalet voluntarily left when a 10-acre fire blocked Sperry Trail. Some staff decided to stay.

Most areas of the park remained open. Fire suppression crews worked to assess, detect and put out other blazes. Helicopters were used to douse the Sprague fire.

The park has strict campfire restrictions in place.

