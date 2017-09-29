Listen Live
National
12th Florida nursing home patient dies after Hurricane Irma
12th Florida nursing home patient dies after Hurricane Irma

12th Florida nursing home patient dies after Hurricane Irma
The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Florida, where 12 residents died after the power went out during Hurricane Irma.

12th Florida nursing home patient dies after Hurricane Irma

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -  A 12th elderly patient at Florida’s Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center died Thursday night after being taken from the overheated nursing home that had no air conditioning for three days after Hurricane Irma hit, according to the Broward Medical Examiner.

Dolores Biamonte, 57, had the same symptoms as the other patients who were brought to Memorial Regional Hospital. An autopsy will be preformed on Biamonte Friday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel

Biamonte’s death comes after eight patients died on Sept. 13, and three more died last week. The ages of the first 11 who died ranged from 78 to 99, according to The Associated Press

Since the hurricane, all patients have been removed from the home and the state has revoked its license, but the home has filed a lawsuit to overturn the state’s decision, according to the AP.

News

    A 12th elderly patient at Florida's Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center died Thursday night after being taken from the overheated nursing home that had no air conditioning for three days after Hurricane Irma hit, according to the Broward Medical Examiner. >> Read more trending news Dolores Biamonte, 57, had the same symptoms as the other patients who were brought to Memorial Regional Hospital. An autopsy will be preformed on Biamonte Friday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.  Biamonte's death comes after eight patients died on Sept. 13, and three more died last week. The ages of the first 11 who died ranged from 78 to 99, according to The Associated Press.  Since the hurricane, all patients have been removed from the home and the state has revoked its license, but the home has filed a lawsuit to overturn the state's decision, according to the AP.
  • The Latest: San Juan mayor pushes back on Trump admin
    The Latest: San Juan mayor pushes back on Trump admin
    The Latest on (all times local): 10 a.m. The mayor of San Juan says the suffering in hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico is 'not a good news story.' Acting Homeland Secretary Elaine Duke had suggested as much a day earlier in the White House driveway, saying the federal response to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria is 'a good news story' and adding that 'the relief effort is under control.' But Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of the U.S. island's largest city, heatedly denied that. She said on CNN: 'This is a people-are-dying story.' Duke was one of several members of the Trump administration Thursday to push back against reporting that the federal government was slow to respond to the storm, which knocked out power and left Puerto Rico's 3.4 million people short of food and water. ___ 7:40 a.m. President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says 'big decisions' are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island. Trump is quoting praise from Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, who says the president and the Trump administration have 'delivered' for the U.S. territory. Trump writes on Twitter: 'The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!' His tweets come after people on the island have said help is scarce and disorganized and food supplies are dwindling in some remote towns after Hurricane Maria. Trump is expected to survey the damage on the island on Tuesday.
  • 11 funny, iconic Hugh Hefner quotes to remember the Playboy legend
    11 funny, iconic Hugh Hefner quotes to remember the Playboy legend
    Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, the controversial “leader of the sexual revolution,” died Wednesday night of natural causes, Playboy said in a statement. He was 91. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The pipe-smoking sexual icon, often photographed in silk pajamas, released the first issue of Playboy in 1953, complete with nude photos of famous actress Marilyn Monroe and witty editorial writing. » RELATED: Photos: Hugh Hefner through the years Within five years, his erotic magazine topped a circulation of 1 million readers. Decades later, Hefner and his Playboy brand are still some of the most recognizable names in the world. Hefner received his fair share of criticism from many, including feminists who believed he was exploiting women. He, however, believed he was empowering them. » RELATED: In his final days, Hugh Hefner urged unity in hurricane response Throughout his life, Hefner was an outspoken activist for women’s reproductive rights, gay rights and civil rights. Here are 11 memorable quotes to remember the late Playboy legend: 1. “Someone once asked, ‘What’s your best pickup line?’ I said, ‘My best pickup line is, ‘Hi, my name is Hugh Hefner.’” 2. “The major civilizing force in the world is not religion, it is sex.” » RELATED: Playboy Mansion sold to Hugh Hefner's neighbor for $100 million 3. “One of the great ironies in our society is that we celebrate freedom and then limit the parts of life where we should be most free.” 4. “Well, if we hadn't had the Wright brothers, there would still be airplanes. If there hadn't been an Edison, there would still be electric lights. And if there hadn't been a Hefner, we'd still have sex. But maybe we wouldn't be enjoying it as much. So, the world would be a little poorer. Come to think of it, so would some of my relatives.” » RELATED: Photos: Playboy Mansion sold for $100 million 5. “I’m very comfortable with the nature of life and death, and that we come to an end. What’s most difficult to imagine is that those dreams and early yearnings and desires of childhood and adolescence will also disappear. But who knows? Maybe you become part of the eternal whatever.” 6. “I got married before I found myself. People should find themselves before they get married.” » RELATED: Playboy magazine to resume publishing nude photos 7. “To begin with, I fought racism, then sexism, now I'm fighting ageism. One defines oneself in one's own terms. If you let society and your peers define who you are, you're the less for it.” 8. “Life is too short to be living somebody else's dream.” » RELATED: Photos: Celebrities who have appeared in Playboy 9. “If a man has a right to find God in his own way, he has a right to go to the Devil in his own way also.” 10. “A lot of people go through life never quite understanding that if things aren't as wonderful as they should be, it's their own fault.” 11. “Women are the major beneficiaries of getting rid of the hypocritical old notions about sex...Now some people are acting as if the sexual revolution was a male plot to get laid. One of the unintended by-products of the women's movement is the association of the erotic impulse with wanting to hurt somebody.”
  • Nobel Peace Prize: The winners that soared and sank
    Nobel Peace Prize: The winners that soared and sank
    The Nobel Peace Prize does more than recognize the past achievements of individuals. By honoring causes and movements, the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee often is encouraging future work toward peace. But promising initiatives and peace processes sometimes flicker out, frustrating the committee's optimistic intentions. Other laureates go on to surpass the deeds that won them the Peace Prize. As the committee prepares to announce the winner of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 6, a look at some Nobel Peace Prize laureates who fell short, some who were undoubted successes and others who landed somewhere in between: NOBEL DISAPPOINTMENTS 1994: Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat The Oslo peace accords of 1993 — brokered in part by Norwegian diplomats in the city that's home to the Peace Prize — looked to have laid the groundwork for solving one of the planet's most intractable disputes: peace in the Mideast. Israel's Prime Minister Rabin, its Foreign Minister Peres and Palestinian Liberation Organization leader Arafat jointly won the 1994 prize after agreeing to build a peace framework. But many at the time saw Arafat as an unapologetic terrorist and, within months, Rabin had been slain by a Jewish Israeli fanatic. The accords gradually crumbled and almost 25 years later, Mideast peace looks further away than ever. __ 1973: Henry Kissinger Then-U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger was supposed to share the prize with North Vietnamese negotiator Le Duc Tho for the Paris-brokered cease-fire in the Vietnam War. Members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee might have known they were on shaky ground when Tho became the first and only person to refuse the Peace Prize. Kissinger didn't turn up to claim his and continues to be a figure negatively associated with the Vietnam War, which would rage on for another three years. Two Nobel committee members resigned in protest at his award. __ 1919: Woodrow Wilson After the First World War spilled a generation of blood in Europe, U.S. President Wilson cajoled the other big powers into creating The League of Nations. The idea was that whenever trouble flared, the international community could solve the crisis before it erupted into another global war. In practice, the U.S. itself never ratified entering the League, more than half of its founding nations dropped out and within 20 years the world faced a global war again. ___ NOBEL SUCCESS STORIES 1993: Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk The joint prize to black apartheid hero Mandela and white regime leader de Klerk, satisfied the Peace Prize Committee's favored tactic of honoring figureheads from both sides of a political divide. The panel awarded the pair for their 'work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the groundwork for a new democratic South Africa.' The statement is as powerful as it is lasting and their prize remains an enduring symbol of racial reconciliation. ___ 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. In his acceptance address for the 1964 Nobel Peace prize, King said it's 'better to suffer in dignity than to accept segregation in humiliation.' A year after delivering his famous 'I have a dream' speech, the American civil rights leader dedicated his Nobel prize to the activists who he called the 'real heroes of the freedom struggle' to outlaw racial discrimination in the United States. ___ 1990: Mikhail Gorbachev Some people in Russia and elsewhere might grumble today that by allowing the Soviet Union to collapse, its last leader Gorbachev handed global hegemony to the United States. But by pledging not to interfere in the internal affairs of nearby states, Gorbachev handed millions of Eastern Europeans the right to national self-determination. The most potent symbol of his pledge was the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, which signaled the end of the Cold War. ___ NOBEL MIXED BAG 1991: Aung San Suu Kyi An inspirational figurehead for peace and democracy while she was a political prisoner for years under Myanmar's ruling military junta, Suu Kyi has become less admired since becoming the country's de facto leader. The 1991 prize winner is still admired for defying the generals, but has drawn criticism from fellow laureates, Malala Yousafzai and Desmond Tutu, for her perceived indifference to Myanmar's ethnic cleansing of its Rohingya minority. ___ 2012: The European Union Awarded for 60 years of advancing 'peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights,' the 2012 prize could not have come at a less auspicious time for the European Union. Several of its members' economies were staggering under a debt crisis, its shared euro currency was at risk and anti-EU populism was brewing. In 2017, with its own members fiercely at odds over immigration and national rights and Britain poised to leave the bloc altogether, the EU is struggling to redefine its mission. __ 2009: Barack Obama Receiving the award after serving less than nine months as U.S. president, Obama was cited 'for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.' While Obama, America's first black president, won wide praise and approval in Europe, by the end of his eight years in office, U.S.-Russia relations were at a post-Cold War low and the United States was fighting in both Afghanistan and Syria.
  • AP sources: US cuts embassy staff, urges no travel to Cuba
    AP sources: US cuts embassy staff, urges no travel to Cuba
    The United States is warning Americans against visiting Cuba and ordering more than half of U.S. personnel to leave the island, senior officials said Friday, in a dramatic response to what they described as 'specific attacks' on diplomats. The decision deals a blow to already delicate ties between the U.S. and Cuba, longtime enemies who only recently began putting their hostility behind them. The embassy in Havana will lose roughly 60 percent of its U.S. staff, and will stop processing visas in Cuba indefinitely, the American officials said. In a new travel warning to be issued Friday, the U.S. will say some of the attacks have occurred in Cuban hotels, and that while American tourists aren't known to have been hurt, they could be exposed if they travel to Cuba. Tourism is a critical component of Cuba's economy that has grown in recent years as the U.S. relaxed restrictions. For now, the United States is not ordering any Cuban diplomats to leave Washington, another move that the administration had considered, officials said. Several U.S. lawmakers have called on the administration to expel all Cuban diplomats. In May, Washington asked two to leave, but emphasized it was to protest Havana's failure to protect diplomats on its soil, not an accusation of blame. Almost a year after diplomats began describing unexplained health problems, U.S investigators still don't know what or who is behind the attacks, which have harmed at least 21 diplomats and their families, some with injuries as serious as traumatic brain injury and permanent hearing loss. Although the State Department has called them 'incidents' and generally avoided deeming them attacks, officials said Friday the U.S. now has determined there were 'specific attacks' on American personnel in Cuba. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made the decision to draw down the embassy overnight while traveling to China, officials said, after considering other options that included a full embassy shutdown. President Donald Trump reviewed the options with Tillerson in a meeting earlier in the week. The officials demanded anonymity because the moves have yet to be announced. The United States notified Cuba of the moves early Friday via its embassy in Washington. Cuba's embassy had no immediate comment. Cubans seeking visas to enter the U.S. may be able to apply through embassies in nearby countries, officials said. The U.S. will also stop sending official delegations to Cuba, though diplomatic discussions will continue in Washington. The moves deliver a significant setback to the delicate reconciliation between the U.S. and Cuba, two countries that endured a half-century estrangement despite their locations only 90 miles apart. In 2015, President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro restored diplomatic ties. Embassies re-opened, and travel and commerce restrictions were eased. Trump has reversed some changes, but has broadly left the rapprochement in place. The Trump administration has pointedly not blamed Cuba for perpetrating the attacks. Officials involved in the deliberations said the administration had weighed the best way to minimize potential risk for Americans in Havana without unnecessarily harming relations between the countries. Rather than describe it as punitive, the administration will emphasize Cuba's responsibility to keep diplomats on its soil safe. To investigators' dismay, the symptoms in the attacks vary widely from person to person. In addition to hearing loss and concussions, some experienced nausea, headaches and ear-ringing, and the AP has reported some now suffer from problems with concentration and common word recall. Though officials initially suspected some futuristic 'sonic attack,' the picture has grown muddier. The FBI and other agencies that searched homes and hotels where incidents occurred found no devices. And clues about the circumstances of the incidents seem to make any explanation scientifically implausible. Some U.S. diplomats reported hearing various loud noises or feeling vibrations when the incidents occurred, but others heard and felt nothing yet reported symptoms later. In some cases, the effects were narrowly confined, with victims able to walk 'in' and 'out' of blaring noises audible in only certain rooms or parts of rooms, the AP has reported. Though the incidents stopped for a time, they recurred as recently as late August. The U.S. has said the tally of Americans affected could grow. Already, staffing at the embassy in Havana was at lower-than-usual levels due to recent hurricanes that have whipped through Cuba. In early September, the State Department issued an 'authorized departure,' allowing embassy employees and relatives who wanted to leave voluntarily to depart ahead of Hurricane Irma. Though Cuba implored the United States not to react hastily, it appeared that last-minute lobbying by Castro's diplomats was unsuccessful. The days leading up to the decision involved a frantic bout of diplomacy that brought about the highest-level diplomatic contacts between the countries since the start of Trump's administration in January. Last week, the Cuban official who has been the public face of the diplomatic opening with the U.S., Josefina Vidal, came to the State Department for a meeting with American officials in which the U.S. pressed its concerns. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez used his speech to the U.N. General Assembly to insist Cuba had no idea what was harming American diplomats, while discouraging Trump from letting the matter become 'politicized.' As concerns grew about a possible embassy shut-down, Cuba requested an urgent meeting Tuesday between Rodriguez and Tillerson in which the Cuban again insisted his government had nothing to do with the incidents. Rodriguez added that his government also would never let another country hostile to the U.S. use Cuban territory to attack Americans. Citing its own investigation, Cuba's embassy said after the meeting: 'There is no evidence so far of the cause or the origin of the health disorders reported by the U.S. diplomats.' ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP and Matthew Lee at http://twitter.com/APDiploWriter
  • Racial slurs found at Air Force Academy; superintendent has harsh words for cadets
    Racial slurs found at Air Force Academy; superintendent has harsh words for cadets
    An investigation continues into who wrote racial slurs on the message boards of five African-American cadet candidates at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School outside Denver. >> Read more trending news The school was established to mold students who show leadership and other qualities that make them potentially strong applicants to the academy, but need to work on their academics before they’re admitted to the military academy, The Washington Post reported. The messages were discovered Monday and were first reported on by The Air Force Times. One of the cadet candidates’ mothers put the a photo of the slur on her Facebook page showing that the message left said “go home' and then the slur. She posted, “This is why I’m so hurt! These young people are supposed to bond and protect each other and the country. Who would my son have to watch out for? The enemy or the enemy?” The father of the same cadet told The Air Force Times the messages were “utter stupidity,” adding, “That word has zero power in my house.” The father said that his son is fine after the messages were left. The Air Force Academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, had harsh words for those who posted the message. “There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism -- it’s not who we are, nor will we tolerate it in any shape of fashion. Period. Those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up,” ABC News reported. Silveria said during his address to the cadet wing and the prep school students Thursday, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you can’t treat someone from another gender whether it’s a man or a woman with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you need to get out. And if you can’t treat someone from another race or a different colored skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.” The the academy’s security detail is investigating, but no further information has been released, The Air Force Times reported.
