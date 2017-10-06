$30,000 of pot delivered to unaware residents

Marijuana worth nearly $30,000 was delivered to Charlotte home to residents' surprise

Residents of one Charlotte home were shocked when they learned the contents of a package delivered to their doorstep.

The box contained 15 1-pound bricks of suspected marijuana worth an estimated $30,000, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The home where police recovered the drugs is not far from Oakdale Road near Oakdale Elementary school.

Police said it's still an open case.

Investigators in York County are checking into a similar incident after a Rock Hill woman expecting delivery of a yoga mat received a box spilling over with illegal oxycodone pills Saturday.

York County investigators said the box contained more than 20,000 pills worth an estimated $400,000.

Officers with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit took possession of the drugs and have launched an investigation into the delivery, Marvin Brown, commander of the unit, said.

Brown also said mail delivery of illegal drugs has become more prevalent with those in the drug trade using fake or wrong addresses and names, then waiting for packages to be delivered.