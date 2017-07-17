Listen Live
National
Up to 40,000 mink set free when people break into Minnesota mink fur farm, police say
Close

Up to 40,000 mink set free when people break into Minnesota mink fur farm, police say

Up to 40,000 mink set free when people break into Minnesota mink fur farm, police say
Photo Credit: Richard McManus/Getty Images
Police in Minnesota say 30,000 to 40,000 minks were released by intruders at a mink fur farm.

Up to 40,000 mink set free when people break into Minnesota mink fur farm, police say

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Richard McManus/Getty Images

Police say intruders freed up to 40,000 minks, highly valued for their fur, from their cages at a farm in Richmond, Minnesota.

WJON reported that Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmonson said that someone or a group of people broke into Lang Mink Farm between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday. Gudmonson said parts of the farm’s outside fence were taken apart and the animals were released from their cages.

>> Read more trending news

The 30,000 to 40,000 minks that were released have a collective value of over $750,000, the Sheriff’s Office told WCCO.

The public is advised to not approach the minks as they may bite. Instead, Gudmonson told WJON people should call Lang Farms at 320-453-4750, which may try to recapture them.

The Sheriff’s Office said the minks will struggle to survive in the wild because they are all domesticated. They may also threaten natural habitats in the area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, mink are native to the area. Thousands are trapped in the state each fall by license trappers and the mink population “remains healthy,” Minnesota DNR says.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could get a reward of up to $1,000.

News

  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn. Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported. >> Read more trending news And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views. Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water. “And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS. The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group. The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.
  • 'We felt helpless': Friends talk about heartbreaking search for UGA student
    'We felt helpless': Friends talk about heartbreaking search for UGA student
    Family and friends of a University of Georgia student killed in a rafting accident in Wyoming are preparing to say goodbye. Oliver Woodward's family returned to home Georgia Saturday night after search and rescue teams recovered his body from a Wyoming river. They invited Channel 2's Chris Jose to their home Monday to show him how they are remembering the student. Woodward's family told Jose that Oliver enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. They shared photos of the student, saying he was always smiling. 'He literally was just the nicest person,' friend Kaki Spencer told Jose. Spencer's brother was on the raft with Woodward on July 4 when they hit a wave on the Snake river and were thrown overboard. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Father accused of leaving 4-year-old, baby in car after chase Firefighter's daughter hospitalized after skateboarding fall Woodward's four friends swam to shore. 'It definitely didn't set in for me then, but it was one of the worst days of my life,' Spencer said. 'I thought this was going to be some story we were going to sit around the camp fire and tell each other for the rest of our lives, but when we got done there we saw how cruel the river was,' friend Frank Wilson told Jose. Wilson traveled to Jackson, Wyoming the day after Woodward disappeared along with childhood friend Will Thurman. 'We felt helpless in Atlanta,' Thurman said. Robert Rousseau also helped with the search. 'It's just moving so fast, and so cold, and so deep. It's definitely very dangerous,' Rousseau said. Late Wednesday, a kayaker found Woodward's body. His friends left a memorial before leaving to come back to Atlanta. 'I told myself this is the only time I'll ever go. Just because of this, but after seeing it and seeing how much he loved it, I feel like I have to go back because that was his place,' Rousseau said. Woodward's celebration of life is scheduled for Aug. 4. In lieu of flowers, the family wants people to donate to local charities.
  • 6 people injured when roof collapses at SW Atlanta business
    6 people injured when roof collapses at SW Atlanta business
    A roof collapse at an Atlanta restaurant injured six people Monday night. It happened at Blu Cantina in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. Fire officials told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus nearly half of the restaurant's roof collapsed. Some customers told Klaus they were left in shock. 'I'm really lost for words,' patron Tiara James said. Breaking: @Atlanta_Police: 'We have officers and fire responding to a partial roof collapse with possible injuries' on Peters St.-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 James was inside Blu Cantina around 8:40 p.m. Monday, when the ceiling started caving in. 'Out of nowhere, the roof collapsed. I honestly thought that it was getting shot up, so I was ducking and diving like trying to get over stuff, like is everything OK?' James told Klaus. She showed Klaus how she was missing a shoe afterward and the shirt tied around her waist was soaked. James said she was concerned about her friends and wasn't sure where they were. Fire rescue spokesman just said he will talk with us soon. pic.twitter.com/3v4VTXyNEJ-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 'My other friend has a big gash on her forehead. I'm really hoping she's OK, but this is just ridiculous right now,' James said. Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said six people were hurt with mostly minor injuries. 'One person, a male, was injured more severely than the other individuals. That person was conscious and alert, but they did possibly have a head injury,' Stafford said. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Father accused of leaving 4-year-old, baby in car after chase Firefighter's daughter hospitalized after skateboarding fall Firefighters said wood, sheeting and lights rained down from the ceiling and blocked the entrance. Stafford said it's possible heavy rain on a flat roof caused the collapse. A city inspector was called in to see whether there might be further collapse inside the building.
  • The Latest: Honolulu mayor pushing bill requiring sprinklers
    The Latest: Honolulu mayor pushing bill requiring sprinklers
    The Latest on a deadly fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building (all times local): 4:45 p.m. In the wake of a fire that killed three people, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is planning to push a bill requiring sprinklers in all high-rise buildings regardless of when they were constructed. Currently buildings on Oahu constructed before 1975 — such as the one that caught fire on Friday — can go without sprinkler systems. The mayor's office estimates about 300 high-rise residential buildings on Oahu don't have sprinklers. The bill would require all buildings taller than 75 feet to install sprinkler systems. Similar efforts on the city and state level have failed in the past because of cost concerns. According to the International Code Council, several cities require sprinklers in existing high-rises regardless of when the buildings were erected including Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, Chicago and Philadelphia. ___ 3:35 p.m. Police aren't treating the Honolulu high-rise apartment building where three people died in a fire as a crime scene. Honolulu Police spokesman Capt. Rade Vanic said Monday the case is classified as an unattended death. He says even though the criminal investigation division is assigned to the case, it's not considered a crime at this point. The fire department is still investigating. Vanic says police haven't initiated an arson investigation. He says police and firefighters released the scene back to building security, which would be responsible for blocking off access to the floor where Friday's fire originated. The morning after the blaze in the Marco Polo building, some people were able to take photos of the charred 26th floor. The fire department says the blaze began in unit 2602. ___ 11:30 a.m. Fire investigators have determined where a deadly fire began in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building, but they're still working to identify the cause. Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says Monday the origin of the fire is unit 2602. He says it's across the hall from units where bodies of two women and a man were found. Jenkins says investigators will determine exactly where in the unit Friday's fire started and what caused it. The Marco Polo building was constructed in 1971, before fire sprinklers were required in high-rises. Fire officials say sprinklers would have prevented flames from spreading. Jenkins says it's one of the worst fires in modern Honolulu history. Some residents say they had trouble hearing sirens and didn't realize there was fire raging until opening their doors.
  • US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit
    US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit
    The Trump administration told Congress for a second time Monday that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal and can keep enjoying sanctions relief, even as it insisted Tehran would face consequences for breaching 'the spirit' of the deal. President Donald Trump, who lambasted the 2015 pact as a candidate, gave himself more time to decide whether to scuttle it or let it stand. Instead, senior Trump administration officials sought to emphasize their deep concerns about Iran's non-nuclear behavior and vowed that those transgressions won't go unpunished. In a shift from Trump's previous threat to 'rip up' the deal, officials said the administration was working with U.S. allies to try to fix the deal's flaws, including the expiration of some nuclear restrictions after a decade or more. The officials also said the U.S. would slap Tehran with new sanctions penalizing it for developing ballistic missiles and other activity. Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and 'the entire administration judge that Iran is unquestionably in default of the spirit' of the agreement, one official said. That assessment carries no legal force, while Trump's certification that Iran is technically complying clears the way for sanctions to remain lifted. The late-night announcement capped a day of frenzied, last-minute decision-making by the president, exposing deep and lingering divisions within his administration about how to deal with a top national security issue. Since early last week, Trump's administration had been prepared to make the certification, a quarterly requirement. Trump first told Congress in April that Iran was indeed complying. With no final decision on his broader Iran policy, the White House had planned to let the status quo stand for another three months. As planned, a public roll-out began Monday morning involving close choreography among the White House, the State Department and parts of government. The White House National Security Council distributed talking points to other agencies while national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin briefed outside policy experts who frequently comment on such issues in the media. Then, just as the White House was preparing to brief reporters, the announcement was abruptly halted and the talking points temporarily recalled as the president reconsidered the decision, according to officials and others briefed by the administration. Among the options Trump discussed with Tillerson and other aides was to extend the sanctions relief but refuse to certify Iran's compliance, several officials said. With a midnight deadline just hours away, officials disclosed the final decision to reporters on a chaotic conference call on the condition that it not be published until midnight — after the White House had a chance to formally notify Congress. Ultimately, the president's decision was the same on the substance to what his administration had been planning all along. Although the language was toughened to add the declaration that Iran is 'in default of the spirit' of the deal, Iran will continue receiving the same sanctions relief that it did under former President Barack Obama. In April, when Trump made his first certification, he paired it with new sanctions for non-nuclear behavior to show there was no softening of his stance toward the Islamic Republic. Earlier Monday, the White House had told outside experts it would repeat that playbook, by punishing more than a dozen Iranian individuals, organizations and procurement networks involved in ballistic missiles and other nefarious behavior. But the day came and went with no such announcement, although officials said they expected more sanctions would eventually be coming. It was unclear why the administration held off or for how long, but typically the Treasury Department prefers to issue new sanctions during business hours. 'We receive contradictory signals,' Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday at the Council on Foreign Relations, before the decision was announced. 'So we don't know which one to interpret in what way.' For Trump, a vocal critic of the deal, the obligation to report to Congress on Iran's conformity has created an unwelcome, tri-monthly headache. Still undecided about whether to withdraw from the deal, Trump must either vouch for Tehran's compliance or try to claim Iran is breaching it — even though the International Atomic Energy Agency that monitors the deal says it is not. In its condemnation of Iran, senior officials emphasized several longstanding U.S. concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programs, human rights abuses and support for terrorism in the region. They also criticized Iran for detaining U.S. citizens and limiting freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf. Under the deal struck by Obama and other world leaders, Iran agreed to roll back its nuclear program, long suspected of being aimed at developing atomic weapons, in return for billions of dollars in sanctions relief. The deal does not address global concerns about Iran's non-nuclear activities, but also doesn't prevent the U.S. and others from punishing Iran for those activities. Iran remains on the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism for its support of anti-Israel groups. Scuttling the deal would put further distance between Trump and foreign leaders who are already upset over his move to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris global climate change accord. Other powers that brokered the nuclear deal along with the U.S. have said there's no appetite for renegotiating it. ___ AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington and AP writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report. ___ Follow Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
