12,000 chickens die in raging fire
By: WSBTV.com

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -  The Hall County Fire Department said thousands of chickens were killed in a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m., Zachary Brackett told Channel 2 Action News.

Most of the 50-by-500-foot chicken house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Twelve thousand of the 15,000 chickens housed in the structure were killed.

No people were injured in the fire.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

