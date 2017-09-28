White House leaves Tom Price hanging over use of private charter jets

The White House on Thursday did nothing to pull back President Donald Trump’s comments that he might fire health secretary Tom Price, as officials said they had asked the Department of Health and Human Services not to allow the former Georgia Congressman to travel on any charter jets while a pair of internal investigations into his travel are completed.

“As the President said yesterday, he’s not thrilled – certainly not happy with the actions,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who emphasized that the White House played no role in authorizing such charter flights.

Sanders added that from this point forward, the White House has “asked a halt be put, particularly at HHS, on any private charter flights moving forward, until those reviews are completed.

Sanders was non-committal about Price’s future, saying only about the former Georgia Congressman, “We’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Democrats stepped up their criticism of Price and other Cabinet chiefs over their use of private charter jets, demanding to know why this was an acceptable use of taxpayer dollars.

“Taxpayer funds should not be used for luxury, private jet travel,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who joined other Democrats on the floor of the House to criticize Price, EPA chief Scott Pruitt, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for their use of charter aircraft.

“What makes Mr. Price think that he’s above the law and allowed to do this?” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

As for Price, he was at the White House on Thursday, but officials said he did not have a meeting with the President, though spokeswoman Sanders indicated that he had spoken with Mr. Trump about the matter.

“He is not thrilled with the airplane use,” Sanders told reporters at Thursday’s White House briefing.

Price did have public events during the day on Thursday, but did not take any questions from reporters.