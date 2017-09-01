Listen Live
White House asks Congress for $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

A week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, the Trump Administration is asking Congress for almost $8 billion in disaster relief funds, in what could be the first installment of a recovery effort that may well be the most expensive ever for the federal government in dealing with a domestic natural disaster.

“These additional Federal resources would enable the affected States to address disaster response and immediate recovery needs in the areas most affected by Hurricane Harvey, said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Because the need for this funding arises from an unforeseen, unanticipated event resulting in the loss of life and property, these resources should be provided as emergency funding,” Mulvaney added, in a signal that the White House will not press for offsetting budget cuts to pay for the extra spending.

A vote is expected next week in the House on the emergency request.

Before the storm hit, FEMA officials told reporters they had no worries about the level of existing disaster relief funds – estimated at $3.6 billion.

But that view changed in just one week.

“That allowed us to get through the initial response operations,” said White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, who made clear more money would be needed soon.

The scope of the disaster also foreshadowed a growing cost, as FEMA reported this morning that more than 364,000 people had already filed for disaster assistance – “the largest registration after any single event.”

Other notes about the relief effort:

+ 21,000 federal staff have been deployed in support of the Harvey response.

+ Over 34,000 people have used shelters in Texas and Louisiana.

+ 53,000 pounds of medical equipment and supplies have been sent to the area.

+ Nearly 2.5 million meals have been provided, along with almost 2.5 million liters of water.

Those numbers seem likely to increase.

“Many areas are inaccessible,” FEMA reported Friday morning. “Federal, state and local search and rescue teams continue to reach those in stranded areas.”

On Saturday, the President will go to Houston, and Lake Charles, Louisiana to review some of the damage, and meet with those who felt the brunt of the storm.

“He’ll have the chance to meet extensively with quite a few storm survivors, as well as talk with some of the volunteers that are helping administer a lot of the support that these individuals have needed over the last week,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

  Teen youngest to attend University of West Georgia at 13
    Teen youngest to attend University of West Georgia at 13
    At first glance, the Biology 1010 class at the University of West Georgia looks like a typical lecture room. Books are spread out across desks, a professor is teaching a new lesson, and students are jotting down notes on their laptops.  >> Read more trending news But on second glance, you may notice an undergrad who seems significantly younger than the others. That’s Kimora Hudson. She’s 13 years old and the youngest student at West Georgia this fall.  It may be shocking to imagine a young teen roaming the campus, but for the Douglasville native, she’s just “doing what comes natural.” “I’ve always raised my hand first in class. That just felt normal to me. But when I started getting accepted into really advanced educational programs, I started thinking, ‘OK, I’m really smart,’” she told the AJC with a giggle. Kimora is so intelligent that she was able to enroll into UWG’s Move On When Ready/Dual Enrollment program, an academic acceleration initiative for 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders, as a ninth-grader.  In about two years, she’ll be a high school graduate with college credits that will classify her as a junior.  Although the bubbly teen shies away from touting her achievements, her parents have been singing her praises for years. “When she was 3 or 4 months, her doctors told me she would be a genius, because she started forming words very early,” her mother Fawn Hudson explained. “In pre-K, her teachers would tell me they had to bring in second-grade work specifically for Kimora. By the time first grade came around, it was just obvious that she was gifted.” That’s when Fawn, who works as a career development and mental health specialist, began signing her daughter up for a variety of fast-track curricula, including Duke University’s Talent Identification Program, a monthlong online learning session for fifth- and sixth-graders, and Vanderbilt University’s Summer Academy, a weeklong residential academic experience for advanced eighth- through 12th-graders. By the time Kimora reached the seventh-grade, she was taking the ACT college-readiness exam.  “Everybody taking the exam was in high school. I remember that we could take a snack, but nobody else had snacks. I was in the corner of the class eating my chips and everybody was looking like, ‘Who is this little girl?’” she said with a laugh as she mimicked the noise of a bag opening.  Fawn wants to make sure her daughter is still able to enjoy adolescent activities such as noshing on snacks and hanging out with friends her age.  Most Fridays, the young MENSA candidate hits up the local high school football games with her girls, and on the weekends, she loves spending time with her church group and hosting sleepovers. She’s also a competitive swimmer.  “I’m a chill person. I’m still a normal 13-year-old. I still hang around my friends, because I need a balance. I just don’t see them every day at school like before,” Kimora said.  Instead, the full-time student is trekking the UWG grounds two days of the week, taking biology, biology lab and public speaking this fall semester. But she’s not alone. Her mother, who has registered for sociology graduate classes there, is right by her side.  When the study partners aren’t at school, they're hitting the books hard and seeking out internships. Kimora hopes to land a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Red Cross. And Fawn is gearing up to launch a mentorship program called Why Wait that will help other gifted girls soar academically and beyond. Even though Kimora hasn’t declared a major yet, she has her eyes set on the science field. She’s considered becoming a marine biologist, veterinarian, surgeon or psychologist.  But no matter her decision, she is excited to be an example for other kids not only through her scholarship but also through her social media channels and blog, which documents her unique experience.  “People are so afraid to go out and try new things. I want to help bring a community together for young black women,” Kimora said. “I want to be an advocate for people who step out the box and express themselves. I’m going to keep going.”
    White House asks Congress for $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    A week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, the Trump Administration is asking Congress for almost $8 billion in disaster relief funds, in what could be the first installment of a recovery effort that may well be the most expensive ever for the federal government in dealing with a domestic natural disaster. “These additional Federal resources would enable the affected States to address disaster response and immediate recovery needs in the areas most affected by Hurricane Harvey, said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. “Because the need for this funding arises from an unforeseen, unanticipated event resulting in the loss of life and property, these resources should be provided as emergency funding,” Mulvaney added, in a signal that the White House will not press for offsetting budget cuts to pay for the extra spending. JUST IN: Trump administration asks for $7.85 billion for response and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Harvey in letter to Speaker Ryan pic.twitter.com/Je8pD636gC — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2017 A vote is expected next week in the House on the emergency request. Before the storm hit, FEMA officials told reporters they had no worries about the level of existing disaster relief funds – estimated at $3.6 billion. But that view changed in just one week. “That allowed us to get through the initial response operations,” said White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, who made clear more money would be needed soon. The scope of the disaster also foreshadowed a growing cost, as FEMA reported this morning that more than 364,000 people had already filed for disaster assistance – “the largest registration after any single event.” Other notes about the relief effort: + 21,000 federal staff have been deployed in support of the Harvey response. + Over 34,000 people have used shelters in Texas and Louisiana. + 53,000 pounds of medical equipment and supplies have been sent to the area. + Nearly 2.5 million meals have been provided, along with almost 2.5 million liters of water. Those numbers seem likely to increase. “Many areas are inaccessible,” FEMA reported Friday morning. “Federal, state and local search and rescue teams continue to reach those in stranded areas.” On Saturday, the President will go to Houston, and Lake Charles, Louisiana to review some of the damage, and meet with those who felt the brunt of the storm. “He’ll have the chance to meet extensively with quite a few storm survivors, as well as talk with some of the volunteers that are helping administer a lot of the support that these individuals have needed over the last week,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
