Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National Govt & Politics
WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan
Close

WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan

WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan

WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Going against his own gut feeling that he should pull military forces out of Afghanistan, President Donald Trump on Monday night vowed to intensify American actions against terrorists based in the region, though he gave few details on how U.S. policy would change or on how many more soldiers would be sent in, as the American presence in Afghanistan seems likely to continue, almost 16 years since the September 11 attacks that led to a lengthy U.S. intervention.

“My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts, but all of my life I heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office,” the President acknowledged in a speech from Fort Myer, located just across the Potomac River from the White House.

“A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists – including ISIS and Al Qaeda – would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11th,” Mr Trump added.

The President gave no details in his speech on his decision to reportedly send more troops to Afghanistan, though it would be nowhere near the levels the U.S. had in the immediate aftermath of the Nine Eleven attacks.

Here is the President’s speech.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Albers picks up 2nd win, Mariners hold off Braves 6-5
    Albers picks up 2nd win, Mariners hold off Braves 6-5
    Andrew Albers worked into the sixth inning for his second straight win since coming up from the minors, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Albers (2-0) also had the first hit and RBI of his career — in his first big league at-bat. The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues. Instead, Albers was dealt to the Mariners for cash on Aug. 11. He was called up by Seattle to make a start four days later, working six strong innings in a 3-1 win over Baltimore. Now, after going just over four years between major league victories, Albers has two wins in less than a week. Mike Foltynewicz (10-9) has lost four of his last five starts for Atlanta. A disputed play at the plate helped preserve the win for Seattle, which came into the night just 1 1/2 games out of an AL wild-card spot. With the Braves trailing 6-2 in the sixth, a catcher's interference call sparked a rally. Ozzie Albies hit a two-run triple over the head of center fielder Leonys Martin and scored on Dansby Swanson's sacrifice fly. Pinch hitter Lane Adams reached on an infield single, stole second and nearly scored on an infield dribbler that was bobbled by second baseman Robinson Cano. Cano retrieved the ball and threw home to get Adams, though the Braves challenged the call. While it looked as though Adams may have gotten a toe on the plate a split-second before he was tagged, the replays weren't definitive enough to overturn the call. Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 28th save. Kurt Suzuki hit his 14th homer leading off the bottom half of the second, and Ender Inciarte's two-out, run-scoring single pushed the Braves ahead 2-1. But the Mariners went ahead for good in the fourth, scoring three runs off Foltynewicz with two outs. Yonder Alonso brought home a pair with a double off the wall in right, and Cano followed with an RBI single. TRAINER'S ROOM Felix Hernandez and James Paxton are set to begin throwing workouts this week, a step toward returning to Seattle's rotation. Hernandez (5-4, 4.28 ERA) has battled shoulder issues much of the season. He hasn't pitched since July 31 at Texas. Paxton was 12-3 with a 2.78 ERA before going on the DL with a strained pectoral muscle after an Aug. 10 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. UP NEXT Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzalez (0-0, 8.44 ERA) has yet to last more than 4 1/3 innings in his three previous starts for Seattle. Braves: RHP Lucas Sims (1-3, 5.24 ERA) makes his fifth start for Atlanta after spending much of the season in Triple-A. After losing his first three starts, he picked up his first big league win at Colorado on Thursday, allowing two runs in five innings. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan
    WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan
    Going against his own gut feeling that he should pull military forces out of Afghanistan, President Donald Trump on Monday night vowed to intensify American actions against terrorists based in the region, though he gave few details on how U.S. policy would change or on how many more soldiers would be sent in, as the American presence in Afghanistan seems likely to continue, almost 16 years since the September 11 attacks that led to a lengthy U.S. intervention. “My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts, but all of my life I heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office,” the President acknowledged in a speech from Fort Myer, located just across the Potomac River from the White House. “A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists – including ISIS and Al Qaeda – would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11th,” Mr Trump added. The President gave no details in his speech on his decision to reportedly send more troops to Afghanistan, though it would be nowhere near the levels the U.S. had in the immediate aftermath of the Nine Eleven attacks. Here is the President’s speech.
  • New mom robbed at gunpoint after trip to the grocery store
    New mom robbed at gunpoint after trip to the grocery store
    A local mom was robbed at gunpoint after a trip to the grocery store. She tells Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez she has just made it back to her apartment complex when she was attacked.  TRENDING STORIES: Eye damage from the eclipse may not show up until later Georgia drivers clog roads heading home after watching eclipse Did you miss today’s eclipse? The next one comes in 2024! 'He said give me everything you got, you don't want to get hurt,' the woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, recounted. The reason why she says her apartment management put more people in danger, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • What is Trump’s plan for Afghanistan?
    What is Trump’s plan for Afghanistan?
    President Donald Trump spoke to the nation from Fort Myer on Monday night. >> Read more trending news “I am here tonight to lay out our path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia,” he said.  The United States “must seek an honorable and enduring outcome” worthy of the sacrifices that have been made. The consequences of a rapid exit are “both predictable and unacceptable.” Trump said that would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and al Qaeda, would “instantly fill.” Security threats in Afghanistan and the general region “are immense.” Trump called out Pakistan for giving safe haven to “agents of chaos, violence and terror.”  In June 2011, President Barack Obama announced that 10,000 troops would come home by the end of the year, with an additional 23,000 returning by 2012. Monday night, Trump said he was given “a bad and very complex hand.” But he added that “one way or another, these problems will be solved.” Trump said the United States must “stop the resurgence of safe havens that threaten America.” The president also announced the “core pillar” of his new strategy, shifting from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. Trump said he will not talk about numbers of troops or plans for further military activities. “America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us ou,” he said. “I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will.” Trump said he will integrate all instruments of American power, including diplomatic, economic and military. Afghanistan, the president said, must “take ownership of their future.” “ We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists,” he said. Trump also vowed a new approach toward Pakistan. “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan,” he said. “It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”  Lastly, Trump promised military members that they would have the “necessary tools” to make U.S. strategy work. “Micromanagement from Washington, D.C., does not win battles,” he said. “They are won in the field drawing upon the judgment and expertise of wartime commanders and frontline soldiers.”
  • Donald Trump’s plan in Afghanistan: Transcript from his speech 
    Donald Trump’s plan in Afghanistan: Transcript from his speech 
    On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he discussed U.S. policy in Afghanistan The remarks indicate that the 16-year war, the longest conflict in American history, may continue for some time, as Trump declined to give a specific timeline of when troops will pull out and would not discuss troop numbers. >> Read more trending news Read a full transcript of Trump’s remarks, from Fort Meyer, Virginia, from NPR, below: “Thank you very much. Thank you. Please be seated. Vice president Pence, Secretary of State Tillerson, members of the cabinet, General Dunford, Deputy Secretary Shanahan, and Colonel Duggan. Most especially, thank you to the men and women of Fort Meyer and every member of the United States military at home and abroad. We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of our brave sailors who were injured and lost after a tragic collision at sea as well as to those conducting the search and recovery efforts. “I am here tonight to lay out our path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia. But before I provide the details of our new strategy, I want to say a few words to the service members here with us tonight. To those watching from their posts, and to all Americans listening at home. Since the founding of our republic, our country has produced a special class of heroes whose selflessness, courage, and resolve is unmatched in human history. “American patriots from every generation have given their last breath on the battlefield - for our nation and for our freedom. Through their lives, and though their lives - were cut short, in their deeds they achieved total immortality. By following the heroic example of those who fought to preserve our republic, we can find the inspiration our country needs to unify, to heal and to remain one nation under God. The men and women of our military operate as one team, with one shared mission and one shared sense of purpose. “They transcend every line of race, ethnicity, creed, and color to serve together and sacrifice together in absolutely perfect cohesion. That is because all service members are brothers and sisters. They are all part of the same family. It’s called the American family. They take the same oath, fight for the same flag, and live according to the same law. “They are bound together by common purpose, mutual trust, and selfless devotion to our nation and to each other. The soldier understands what we as a nation too often forget, that a wound inflicted upon on a single member of our community is a wound inflicted upon us all. When one part of America hurts, we all hurt. “And when one citizen suffers an injustice, we all suffer together. Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another. Love for America requires love for all of its people. When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry, and no tolerance for hate. The young men and women we sent to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself at home. We cannot remain a force for peace in the world if we are not at peace with each other. “As we send our bravest to defeat our enemies overseas, and we will always win, let us find the courage to heal our divisions within. Let us make a simple promise to the men and women we ask to fight in our name, that when they return home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that unite us together as one. “Thanks to the vigilance and skill of the American military, and of our many allies throughout the world, horrors on the scale of September 11, and nobody can ever forget that, have not been repeated on our shores. But we must acknowledge the reality I am here to talk about tonight, that nearly 16 years after September 11 attacks, after the extraordinary sacrifice of blood and treasure, the American people are weary of war without victory. “Nowhere is this more evident than with the war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history - 17 years. I share the American people's frustration. I also share their frustration over a foreign policy that has spent too much time, energy, money, and most importantly, lives trying to rebuild countries in our own image instead of pursuing our security interests above all other considerations. That is why shortly after my inauguration, I directed Secretary of Defense Mattis and my national security team to undertake a comprehensive review of all strategic options in Afghanistan and South Asia. “My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts. But all my life, I have heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the oval office. In other words, when you are president of the United States. So I studied Afghanistan in great detail and from every conceivable angle. After many meetings over many months, we held our final meeting last Friday at Camp David with my cabinet and generals to complete our strategy. I arrived at three fundamental conclusion about America's core interests in Afghanistan. “First, our nation must seek an honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made, especially the sacrifices of lives. The men and women who serve our nation in combat deserve a plan for victory. They deserve the tools they need and the trust they have earned to fight and to win. Second, the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable. 9/11, the worst terrorist attack in our history, was planned and directed from Afghanistan because that country by a government that gave comfort and shelter to terrorists. A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and al Qaeda, would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11. And as we know, in 2011, America hastily and mistakenly withdrew from Iraq. “As a result, our hard-won gains slipped back into the hands of terrorists enemies. Our soldiers watched as cities they had fought for bled to liberate and won were occupied by a terrorist group called ISIS. The vacuum we created by leaving too soon gave safe haven for ISIS to spread, to grow, recruit and launch attacks. We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the mistake our leaders made in Iraq. “Third and finally, I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense. Today, 20 U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The highest concentration in any region anywhere in the world. For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states, whose tense relations threat to spiral into conflict, and that could happen. “No one denies that we have inherited a challenging and troubling situation in Afghanistan and South Asia, but we do not have the luxury of going back in time and making different or better decisions. “When I became president, I was given a bad and very complex hand, but I fully knew what I was getting into. Big and intricate problems. But one way or another, these problems will be solved. I am a problem solver. And in the end, we will win. We must address the reality of the world as it exists right now, the threats we face, and the confronting of all of the problems of today, an extremely predictable consequences of a hasty withdrawal. We need look no further than last week's vile, vicious attack in Barcelona to understand that terror groups will stop at nothing to commit the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children. “You saw it for yourself. Horrible. As I outlined in my speech in Saudi Arabia, three months ago, America and our partners are committed to stripping terrorists of their territory, cutting off their funding and exposing the false allure of their evil ideology. Terrorists who slaughter innocent people will find no glory in this life or the next. They are nothing but thugs and criminals and predators, and, that’s right, losers. Working alongside our allies, we will break their will, dry up their recruitment, keep them from crossing our borders, and yes, we will defeat them, and we will defeat them handily. In Afghanistan and Pakistan, America's interests are clear. “We must stop the resurgence of safe havens that enable terrorists to threaten America. And we must prevent nuclear weapons and materials from coming into the hands of terrorists and being used against us or anywhere in the world, for that matter. But to prosecute this war, we will learn from history. “As a result of our comprehensive review, American strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia will change dramatically in the following ways: A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times, how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end military operations. “We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities. Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on. America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will. Another fundamental pillar of our new strategy is the integration of all instruments of American power, diplomatic, economic, and military, toward a successful outcome. Someday, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements of the Taliban and Afghanistan, but nobody knows if or when that will ever happen. America will continue its support for the Afghan government and the Afghan military as they confront the Taliban in the field. “Ultimately, it is up to the people of Afghanistan to take ownership of their future, to govern their society, and to achieve an everlasting peace. We are a partner and a friend, but we will not dictate to the Afghan people how to live or how to govern their own complex society. We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists. “The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies. The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately. No partnership can survive a country's harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace. “Another critical part of the South Asia strategy or America is to further develop its strategic partnership with India, the world's largest democracy and a key security and economic harbor of the United States. We appreciate India's important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development. We are committed to pursuing our shared objectives for peace and security in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. “Finally, my administration will ensure that you, the brave defenders of the American people, will have the necessary tools and rules of engagement to make this strategy work and work effectively and work quickly. I have already lifted restrictions the previous administration placed on our war fighters that prevented the secretary of defense and our commanders in the field from fully and swiftly waging battle against the enemy. Micromanagement from Washington, D.C., does not win battles. They are won in the field drawing upon the judgment and expertise of wartime commanders and frontline soldiers, acting in real time with real authority and with a clear mission to defeat the enemy. That is why we will also expand authority for American armed forces to target the terrorists and criminal networks that sow violence and chaos throughout Afghanistan.”
  • Anger over rally violence boils over in Charlottesville
    Anger over rally violence boils over in Charlottesville
    Anger boiled over at the first Charlottesville City Council meeting since a white nationalist rally in the city descended into violent chaos, with some residents screaming and cursing at councilors Monday night and calling for their resignations. Scores of people packed the council's chambers, and The Daily Progress reported Mayor Mike Signer was interrupted by shouting several times in the first few minutes of the meeting. As tensions escalated, the meeting was halted. Live video showed protesters standing on a dais with a sign that said, 'Blood on your hands.' After talking with members of the crowd, Councilor Wes Bellamy said the council would drop its agenda and focus on the crowd's concerns, the newspaper reported. Speakers, some yelling and hurling profanities, then took turns addressing the council, some expressing frustration that leaders had granted a permit for the Aug. 12 rally that had turned violent. Others criticized the police response to the event, which drew hundreds of white nationalists and other counter-protesters. The two sides clashed violently in the street that day, largely uninterrupted by authorities, until the event was declared an unlawful assembly and the crowd was forced to disperse. Later, a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 others. The death toll for the day climbed to three when a helicopter that had been monitoring the event and assisting with the governor's motorcade crashed, killing two state troopers. The event dubbed 'Unite the Right' was sparked by the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Neither a city spokeswoman nor a Charlottesville police spokesman immediately responded to questions from The Associated Press about reports that three people were arrested Monday. At one point, the crowd chanted, 'Signer must go.' Elsewhere in Charlottesville, dozens of students rallied Monday night at the University of Virginia in rejection of the violence. Video of the event streamed by the newspaper on social media showed students marching on the stately grounds of Virginia's flagship public university. The event was billed as a 'reclaim our grounds' rally and organizers said it was held to highlight the advances made at the university to end racism and discrimination in recent decades. The organizers also said via social media that they were seeking to send a message to the university leadership that more advances were still needed. Earlier Monday, the man who authorities say drove his car into the crowd of counter-protesters Aug. 12 made a second court appearance. The Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said James Alex Fields Jr., 20, appeared by video Monday. It was his first hearing on a second set of charges filed against him last week. Senior assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina Antony says a judge declined for now to set bond for Fields, who has another hearing Friday. The charges against Fields include second-degree murder. In addition to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, police said, some of the 19 people injured when the crowd was rammed by the car suffered serious and permanent injuries. Fields' attorney couldn't immediately be reached. In developments elsewhere, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday he would not support a resolution to censure President Donald Trump over his comments following the white supremacist march in Virginia. Ryan was asked at a town hall organized in his Wisconsin congressional district whether he would back the resolution that comes following Trump's comments about the Virginia rally. The question came from Rabbi Dena Feingold, the sister of former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin, who grew up in the same city as Ryan. Ryan said censuring Trump would be 'counterproductive.' 'If we descend this issue into some partisan hack-fest, bickering between one another ... what good does that do to unify this country?' Ryan said, adding that it would be the 'worst thing we could do.' While Ryan said he wouldn't support censuring Trump, he gave his sharpest criticism to date of the president's comments in the wake of the Charlottesville rally. Ryan had previously spoken out against the violence, both on Twitter and in a statement earlier Monday, but he hadn't previously addressed Trump's comments directly. 'I do believe he messed up on his comments on Tuesday,' Ryan said, referring to Trump asserting there were good people on 'both sides' of the Charlottesville rally. But he added he believes Trump has clarified his remarks.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.