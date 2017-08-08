Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Trump vows to meet threats from North Korea with “fire and fury”
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

With new reports that North Korea has figured out how to make nuclear weapons small enough to fit on a missile, President Donald Trump warned the Pyongyang regime on Tuesday that any effort to threaten or attack the United States would be met with a decisive U.S. military response.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly, power – the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a photo op at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

“He has been very threatening,” the President said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hours after the leak of a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment to the Washington Post, which concluded that North Korea had figured out how to miniaturize nuclear weapons, and place them on a missile.

The remarks came as Mr. Trump met with top administration officials on ways to rein in the opioid crisis, as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was briefing the President.

News

  • Trump gets briefing on opioid drug epidemic
    Trump gets briefing on opioid drug epidemic
    President Donald Trump is attending a briefing on the country's opioid drug epidemic during his break from Washington. The session is being held at Trump's private golf course in central New Jersey, where the president is on a 17-day 'working vacation.' Speaking before the briefing, Trump said, 'Nobody is safe from this epidemic.' Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump are among the attendees. Trump's drug commission recently called on him to declare a national emergency to deal with the opioid crisis. An initial report from the commission says the approximately 142 deaths each day from drug overdoses mean the death toll is 'equal to September 11th every three weeks.
  • Broadway singer, actress Barbara Cook dies at 89
    Broadway singer, actress Barbara Cook dies at 89
    Barbara Cook, one of Broadway’s leading ingenues and cabaret performers, has passed away in her Manhattan home, her representative said Tuesday. She was 89. >> Read more trending news Amanda Kaus told WNBC that Cook died of respiratory failure. Cook was the star of several Broadway musicals, including “The Music Man,” “She Loves Me” and “Candide.”  The New York Post reported that her Broadway career sadly ended in the early 1970s, when she began struggling with depression, alcoholism and weight gain. In the 80s, Cook reinvented herself and made a comeback in her role as Sally in the concert version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies.” Her career spanned nearly six decades. Friends and fans took to social media to mourn the star: ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Man faces deportation after leaving puppy in hot car, police say
    Man faces deportation after leaving puppy in hot car, police say
    A man could be forced to leave the country after police say he left his puppy in a hot car. The puppy was spotted panting in the back seat of a SUV in Lawrencilleville Sunday night. A witness said it had been in there for at least a half hour and was struggling. It was about 82 degrees outside. TRENDING STORIES: Man dies hours after suffering single punch during fight, police say Deputies say baby found injured, father dead following standoff Boy with special needs, 9, mistakenly dropped off at home Police broke open the window and saved the dog but they didn’t have to look far for the owner. How authorities were able to catch up with the owner, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. The puppy remains at Gwinnett County Animal Control for the time being.
  • Johnson out to prove his game is back at PGA Championship
    Johnson out to prove his game is back at PGA Championship
    Dustin Johnson has one last chance at a major championship to prove he didn't leave his game at the bottom of that staircase. The PGA Championship this week marks the final shot for the world's top-ranked player to contend for a major during an otherwise lost year that went haywire after a tumble down the stairs forced him out of the Masters. That fall not only wrenched his back, it wrecked his season. 'Obviously, it's really frustrating. But things happen,' Johnson said Tuesday. 'You've just got to deal with them, and you know, I feel like the golf game's in really good shape right now. ... Had a good practice session yesterday. Played nine holes. Feel like I'm driving it really well again.' It seemed unthinkable that Johnson would come to the year's final major without even challenging for one. He won three straight tournaments before that fateful trip to Augusta, where he slipped down the stairs at his rental home and hurt his back, an injury that kept him out of the season's first major. Johnson missed the cut at the U.S. Open , then fell behind early at the British Open and finished in a tie for 54th place — 16 strokes behind winner Jordan Speith. Johnson admitted that he lost 'a little feel, a little touch' in his short game during his layoff, and that when he rebuilt his repertoire, he 'probably did it in the wrong order. 'If I would have just been working on (the short game), then my long game wouldn't have ... needed to be as good, because then I could get up and down,' he said. 'When you get an injury, it's tough to say what to do first or how to work back into it. 'The problem was, I wasn't driving it very well, so I just didn't get many opportunities to hit wedge from the fairway,' he added. 'But I feel like the driver is going very well now. I feel like I've got a lot of control over it. I feel like I'm hitting good shots with it. They are going where I'm looking. I think this is going to be a very good week.' He's seeing some concrete evidence of improvement: He's held the world No. 1 ranking for 25 straight weeks. The week after the British Open, he finished in a tie for eighth at the RBC Canadian Open, and he followed that with a tie for 17th at the Bridgestone Invitational. On a scale of one to 10, Johnson says his game rated as a three when he first returned from the injury but says it's 'about an 8½ right now.' 'I felt like I got some things worked out in the swing that were just holding me back a little bit,' Johnson said. 'Right now, I feel it's close to when I was playing really well before Augusta than I have, and you know, since then. The golf swing's there. I feel good. My body feels great. I'm looking for a really good week this week.' Maybe a visit to a course the South Carolina native considers 'kind of home' will help. Johnson grew up about an hour from Charlotte in Columbia, South Carolina; played college golf at Coastal Carolina and slyly said he's received 'a few' ticket requests. Then again, he's missed the cut in two of his previous three tournaments at Quail Hollow. 'Obviously, it's a major championship,' Johnson said. 'It's a tournament that I would definitely like to win, and I feel like ... no better week than this one.' ___ More AP golf: www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf
Jamie Dupree

