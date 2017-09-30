Lashing out at the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump went on Twitter Saturday morning to rebuff her complaints about the federal response to Hurricane Maria, accusing Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of “poor leadership,” and saying that Democrats and the news media were doing all they can to “get Trump.”

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the President said, as the mayor has repeatedly gone on television and questioned U.S. disaster relief efforts on the island, saying the aid was not reaching people in need fast enough.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” the President tweeted from his golf retreat in Bedminster, New Jersey, complaining that Puerto Rico officials “want everything to be done for them.”

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The President also accused the news media of doing all it could to skew the story of the Puerto Rico relief effort, as Mr. Trump said relief workers were doing an “amazing job.”

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017