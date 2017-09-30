Lashing out at the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump went on Twitter Saturday morning to rebuff her complaints about the federal response to Hurricane Maria, accusing Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of “poor leadership,” and saying that Democrats and the news media were doing all they can to “get Trump.”
“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the President said, as the mayor has repeatedly gone on television and questioned U.S. disaster relief efforts on the island, saying the aid was not reaching people in need fast enough.
“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” the President tweeted from his golf retreat in Bedminster, New Jersey, complaining that Puerto Rico officials “want everything to be done for them.”
The President also accused the news media of doing all it could to skew the story of the Puerto Rico relief effort, as Mr. Trump said relief workers were doing an “amazing job.”
