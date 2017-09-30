Listen Live
cloudy-day
69°
H 80
L 56

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
69°
Partly Cloudy
H 80° L 56°
  • cloudy-day
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 56°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 56°
  • clear-day
    75°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 80° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National Govt & Politics
Trump slams Puerto Rico mayor, Democrats, news media over Hurricane Maria response
Close

Trump slams Puerto Rico mayor, Democrats, news media over Hurricane Maria response

Trump slams Puerto Rico mayor, Democrats, news media over Hurricane Maria response

Trump slams Puerto Rico mayor, Democrats, news media over Hurricane Maria response

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Lashing out at the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump went on Twitter Saturday morning to rebuff her complaints about the federal response to Hurricane Maria, accusing Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of “poor leadership,” and saying that Democrats and the news media were doing all they can to “get Trump.”

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the President said, as the mayor has repeatedly gone on television and questioned U.S. disaster relief efforts on the island, saying the aid was not reaching people in need fast enough.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” the President tweeted from his golf retreat in Bedminster, New Jersey, complaining that Puerto Rico officials “want everything to be done for them.”

The President also accused the news media of doing all it could to skew the story of the Puerto Rico relief effort, as Mr. Trump said relief workers were doing an “amazing job.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump bashes mayor of San Juan for ‘poor leadership ability’
    Trump bashes mayor of San Juan for ‘poor leadership ability’
    President Donald Trump lashed out at the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on social media early Saturday, criticizing her for “poor leadership ability” in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. >> Read more trending news “Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.” the president tweeted. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. On Friday, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized a Trump administration official who said the federal relief effort 10 days after the Category 4 hurricane hit the island commonwealth was “a good news story,” Reuters reported. Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, head of the parent department for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said on Thursday she was satisfied with the disaster response so far.  “I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane,” Duke said. “Damn it, this is not a good news story,” Cruz told CNN. “This is a ‘people are dying’ story. This is a life or death story. “It is not a good news story when people are dying.” Trump lauded the effort of first responders to Puerto Rico, saying they have done “an amazing job” despite a lack of electricity, damaged roads and no road service. In another tweet, he blamed “Fake News CNN and NBC” for going out of their way “to disparage our great First responders. “The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the president tweeted. Trump said he will travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with first lady Melania Trump. He added that he also hopes to stop in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where people are “working hard.”
  • The Latest: Trump snaps at San Juan mayor over storm efforts
    The Latest: Trump snaps at San Juan mayor over storm efforts
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times local): 7:45 a.m. President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory. Trump is out with a series of tweets criticizing San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz for criticizing the Trump administration's hurricane response. The major has accused his administration of 'killing us with the inefficiency.' The president is responding by citing what he calls 'such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.' Trump says 'they want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.' He says the hurricane 'totally destroyed' Puerto Rico and that 'the military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job.' Trump also says the mayor was 'very complimentary only a few days ago,' but 'has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.' ___ 12:10 a.m. The mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city is accusing the Trump administration of inefficiency as the federal government continues to render aid to an island devastated by Hurricane Maria. President Donald Trump says Washington is — in his words — 'fully engaged in the disaster and the response and recovery effort.' He's trying to make the case that his administration has been doing an 'incredible job.' San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz rejects that view and she's pressing Trump to 'make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives.' Thousands more Puerto Ricans have been getting water and rationed food as an aid bottleneck began to ease. But many remain desperate for water and other necessities.
  • Protesters unfurl ‘Stop Killing Us’ banner at Cardinals game
    Protesters unfurl ‘Stop Killing Us’ banner at Cardinals game
    Protesters inside St. Louis’ Busch Stadium unfurled a banner at the Cardinals-Brewers game Friday night with a rendition of the team mascot and the words: 'Stop Killing Us,' the Post-Dispatch reported. >> Read more trending news Protesters were upset with the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man two weeks ago, ESPN reported. The banner was hung over the upper deck railing in left field. A video posted on Facebook showed a group of demonstrators high above the playing field holding a banner and chanting “No Justice. No Baseball” and “You can’t stop the revolution,” Reuters reported. By 9:30 p.m., the group had been ushered out of the stadium by police, the Post-Dispatch reported. They joined almost 200 gathered at Kiener Plaza, with police watching from nearby. From there, the protesters marched to Broadway and Walnut, where a confrontation took place with police in riot gear. As the game let out close to 10 p.m., some of the game attendees argued with some of the protesters.  The protests are the latest sparked by a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis patrolman Jason Stockley on Sept. 15, the Post-Dispatch reported. Stockley, who is white, shot and killed drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in 2011, after a high-speed chase in which Stockley was recorded saying he intended to kill him, the Post-Dispatch reported.
  • After mom arrested on shoplifting charge, S.C. police throw her 5 kids a party
    After mom arrested on shoplifting charge, S.C. police throw her 5 kids a party
    The police call started as a shoplifting case Wednesday in a South Carolina city. It ended with ice cream and birthday cake for five children who had been living in tents, police said. >> Read more trending news York police Cpl. Ken Sibley was first on the scene after the shoplifting call was broadcast, The Herald of York reported. Sibley arrived to see a woman and five children leaving the store, according to police and incident reports. Sibley talked to the woman, and interviewed the clerk, found stolen items the woman allegedly had stuffed in the kids’ backpacks. She allegedly used the children as decoys.  Sibley and Lt. Keith Wills put the woman, identified by police as the mother of the children, in custody. Sibley had five terrified children on his hands. “They were distraught, sobbing,” Sibley told The Herald said. “I have three children of my own. I did what works. I bought them ice cream.” Sibley took the kids in the store and gave them treats, and then other officers took the five children – ages 4, 5, 7, 10 and 12 – to the police department. The mother went to jail, charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest and shoplifting. “The kids were the victims here,” Sgt. John Buchanan told The Herald. “We all wanted to help them. This was all about these kids after we saw what was going on.” While talking with the children, the police discovered they had been living in tents and had not eaten in several hours, Edwards said. “They needed us. Not later. Right then,” Edwards said. The officers also found out it was one of the girls’ 10th birthday. “This is what she had to go through on her birthday,” Buchanan told The Herald Buchanan bought a birthday cake with the girl’s name on it – and balloons.  “We had a birthday party,” he said. Officers had called agents with the S.C. Department of Social Services. Police could not find any family for the children, so DSS by law had to take custody, The Herald reported.
  • Indiana University mural depicting KKK rally will no longer be in a classroom
    Indiana University mural depicting KKK rally will no longer be in a classroom
    A mural at Indiana University that depicts hooded Ku Klux Klansmen at a rally that included a burning cross will not be removed, school officials said Friday.  >> Read more trending news But a classroom that uses the room that houses the mural will be moved, the Indianapolis Star reported. The artwork, created by Thomas Hart Benson in the 1930s, is more controversial now in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and in nationwide efforts to remove monuments honoring Confederate leaders. An online petition was circulated around campus and had more than 1,000 signatures requesting that mural be taken down from Woodburn Hall. In part, the petition urged the university to “take a stand and denounce hate and intolerance in Indiana and on IU’s campus.” Campus officials said beginning in the spring of 2018, Room 100 at Woodburn Hall, where the mural hangs, will no longer be a classroom. 'While I believe that we can and should educate the public and our community about the murals, that intellectual work can and should take place in a context that does not involve the captive audience of classes devoted to other subjects,' Lauren Robel, executive vice president and provost, said Friday in a statement. 'Therefore, Woodburn 100 will convert to other uses beginning in the spring semester 2018.' Jacquline Barrie, a former IU student who started the petition calling for the panel's removal, told the Star on Friday that she considers the university's decision a 'small victory.' She said that while the university has 'a long way to go' in terms of overall diversity, the decision to repurpose the room sends a message to students that the university is hearing their voices. 'This is a step in the right direction,' she told the Star. 'This is progress, and any progress, no matter how big or small, is important.' Commissioned in 1933 for the Chicago World’s Fair, Benton faced criticism at the time from those who thought the mural painted Indiana in a bad light, but Hart prevailed in keeping it in his work because he wanted it to be an honest portrayal of Indiana's history, the Star reported.
  • Missouri bar owner: Anti-Kaepernick doormat not a ‘race thing’
    Missouri bar owner: Anti-Kaepernick doormat not a ‘race thing’
    A Missouri bar owner is defending his use of two NFL jerseys, including Colin Kaepernick’s, as doormats outside his buidling’s front door. >> Read more trending news KOMU-TV reports the display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch’s Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick’s 49ers jersey. After someone who saw the display complained on the bar’s Facebook page that the arrangement of the names could be construed as a message calling for violence against Kaepernick, the station reports bar owner Jason Burle switched the jerseys’ placement. Burle tells the station he meant no personal harm by the display. He says the jerseys were put there to protest NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and insists “it’s not a race thing.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.