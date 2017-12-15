Before making remarks at a graduation ceremony at the FBI National Academy, President Donald Trump denounced the probe of ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign, declaring confidently that there was “absolutely no collusion,” as he again charged that the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails was ‘rigged’ in her favor.

“It’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI,” the President told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

“But we’re going to rebuild the FBI. It’ll be bigger and better than ever,” Mr. Trump added.

In his five minute exchange with reporters, the President brought up complaints about text messages from top officials involved in the Russia investigation, which GOP lawmakers in Congress say is evidence of bias against Mr. Trump, saying he did nothing wrong.

President Trump on the Russia investigation: “There is absolutely no collusion … I didn’t make a phone call to Russia. I have nothing to do with Russia” https://t.co/AqB4ubBltX — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 15, 2017

The President also returned to another sore spot, charging once more that federal investigators went easy on the email probe of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, amplifying GOP charges of bias against top officials of the FBI and Justice Department.

“When you look at the Hillary Clinton investigation, I’ve been saying it for a long time, that was a rigged system, folks,” the President said.

“It’s very, very sad,” Mr. Trump added.

. @POTUS: "It's a shame what's happened with the FBI. But we're going to rebuild the FBI. It'll be bigger and better than ever." pic.twitter.com/XgguS2qho9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 15, 2017

The President’s remarks came as some Democrats are worried that Mr. Trump may move to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and try to force an end to the investigation of contacts between the Trump Campaign and Russia, both before and after the 2016 election.

“There is absolutely no collusion; I didn’t make a phone call to Russia, I have nothing to do with Russia,” the President told reporters, as his Marine One helicopter warmed up behind him.

Mr. Trump was specifically asked about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who plead guilty earlier this month to a charge of lying to FBI agents about his post-election contacts with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

“I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn, yet,” the President answered.

