Trump signs into law bipartisan Russian sanctions bill

Faced with a near unanimous message from both parties in Congress, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill that steps up economic sanctions against Russia, including provisions which would prevent the President from relaxing sanctions put into place by the Obama Administration, in retaliation for Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Mr. Trump held no signing ceremony for the bill, which also included new sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

The plans had been approved 419-3 in the House, and 98-2 in the Senate, making a veto override almost a certainty, if the President had chosen that route.

The reaction was immediately positive from Republicans in the Congress, many of whom see U.S.-Russian relations in a totally different view from the President.

The White House had made clear for weeks that the President was not interested in signing the bill, but he had few options, given the level of support in both parties for the move.