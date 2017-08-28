THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher. Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks. My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.” The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright. While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific. But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go? Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.