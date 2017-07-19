Trump kicks off first meeting of panel on voter fraud

President Donald Trump gave his strong support to a special commission tasked with uncovering voter fraud in the United States, telling the first meeting of the group that it’s time to find out more about illegal votes possibly “canceling out the votes of lawful American citizens.”
“Any form of illegal or fraudulent voting – whether by non-citizens or the deceased,” Mr. Trump said, “must be stopped.”
“Every time voter fraud occurs, it cancels out the vote of a lawful citizen, and undermines democracy,” the President added.
“Can’t let that happen,” Mr. Trump said.
“This commission is tasked with the sacred duty of upholding the integrity of the ballot box, and the principle of one citizen, one vote,” Mr. Trump added.
The President also took a clear jab at states – controlled by both parties – which have refused to cooperate and turn over the voter information requested by this panel.
“If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they’re worried about,” Mr. Trump said.
“What are they worried about?” the President asked with a tone of skepticism. “There is something, there always is.”
Critics savaged the panel even before the first official meeting occurred, charging it was nothing but an effort at voter suppression.
“This isn’t a war on voter fraud. It’s a war on voters – and it’s only being waged by Republicans,” said Democratic national party chief Tom Perez.
