Trump again jabs at McConnell over failure of GOP health care bill

For a second straight day, President Donald Trump expressed his public frustration with the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, chiding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the failure to get a bill approved that would overhaul the Obama health law, as the White House reinforced Mr. Trump’s displeasure.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!” the President said, acknowledging the important position of McConnell, as a key leader of the Trump agenda in the Congress.

At the President’s golf retreat in Bedminster, New Jersey, officials made clear that Mr. Trump wants to see action on health care, and more.

“You can see the president’s tweets,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the Twitter messages for Sen. McConnell. “Obviously there’s some frustration. I don’t have anything more to add.”

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

The White House also confirmed earlier press reports that the President and McConnell had spoken by telephone on Wednesday before Mr. Trump first tweeted his displeasure with the Senate Majority Leader.

“I’m not aware of how long,” Sanders said of the call. “Health care was certainly discussed.”

Mr. Trump’s unusual criticism of his own party’s leader in the Senate certainly pointed out something that was true – that Republicans have been talking for over seven years about repealing the Obama health law, but even when given the opportunity after President Trump’s win in November, they did not have a plan that was ready for a vote in the Congress.