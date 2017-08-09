Listen Live
Top officials offer conflicting message on Trump ‘fire and fury remarks’
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

There were conflicting explanations offered Wednesday to news organizations by the Trump Administration on why President Donald Trump had threatened a vigorous military attack against North Korea, when he vowed Tuesday to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” on the Pyongyang regime.

In a series of leaks to major news organizations, top White House officials portrayed the statement as one that was off the cuff by the President.

Politico quoted one White House official who called the Trump remarks, “impromptu,” while the New York Times said the warning “was entirely improvised, according to several people with direct knowledge of what unfolded.”

Other White House officials told the Washington Post, Reuters and other news organizations that the Trump threats were “spontaneous.”

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders rebuffed those accounts, telling reporters that the President had planned his statement with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“General Kelly and others on the NSC team were well aware of the tone of the statement of the president prior to delivery,” Sanders said to reporters in New Jersey. “The words were his own. The tone and strength of the message were discussed beforehand.”

And at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary James Mattis echoed some of the tough talk from the President about the Pyongyang regime.

“The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people,” Mattis said of the North Korean government in a written statement.

Meanwhile, the North Koreans were making more noise on Wednesday about a possible attack on U.S. military bases on the island of Guam, some 2300 miles away from North Korea, taunting Mr. Trump from afar by labeling the President’s remarks a “load of nonsense.”

That came hours after Mr. Trump had said on Twitter that the U.S. nuclear arsenal was stronger than ever, seemingly backing up his threat to use overwhelming force against Pyongyang if needed.

For a second straight day in Congress, reaction was the same, as many Republicans remained silent on the President’s bellicose warning to Pyongyang, while most Democrats assailed Mr. Trump.

“Over the past couple days, President Trump has taken one of this world’s gravest threats – nuclear conflict – and treated it in a way that is both reckless and needless,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

“The President’s most recent comments are recklessly belligerent and demonstrate a grave lack of appreciation for the severity of the North Korean nuclear situation,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

But not all Democrats were critical of the President.

“We either do nothing, go to war or negotiate a stand down,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), “and so far we’ve seen no sign that they’re willing to negotiate.”

  • 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses
    10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses
    We're getting closer to a total solar eclipse that will be visible from north Georgia! Humans have watched eclipses for ages, and during that time our scientific understanding has grown tremendously.  As a result, many of the older ideas about the causes and effects of total solar eclipses have been replaced by detailed physical explanations. However, some of those older ideas have stuck around.  WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! Here some commonly-held misconceptions and the explanations from NASA: 1. Total solar eclipses produce harmful rays that can cause blindness. During a total solar eclipse when the disk of the moon fully covers the sun, the corona emits only electromagnetic radiation, though sometimes with a greenish hue. Scientists have studied this radiation for centuries. Because it is a million times fainter than the light from the sun itself, there is nothing in the coronal light that could cause blindness. However, you should not look directly at the sun during an eclipse. If you watch the sun before totality, is can cause retinal damage. 2. If you are pregnant you should not watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby. This is related to the previous false idea that harmful radiations are emitted during a total solar eclipse. Although the electromagnetic radiation from the corona, seen as light, is perfectly safe, there is another form of radiation that travels to Earth from the sun. Deep in the solar interior where nuclear fusion takes place to light the sun, particles called neutrinos are born, and zip unimpeded out of the sun and into space. They also pass through the solid body of the moon during the eclipse and a second or so later reach Earth and pass through it too. Every second, your body is pelted by trillions of these neutrinos, no matter if the sun is above or below the horizon. The only consequence is that every few minutes a few atoms in your body are transmuted into a different isotope by absorbing a neutrino. This is an entirely harmless effect and would not harm you, or if you are pregnant, the developing fetus. 3. Eclipses will poison any food that is prepared during the event. Related to the false idea of harmful solar rays is that during a total solar eclipse, some kind of radiation is produced that will harm your food. If that were the case, the same radiations would harm the food in your pantry, or crops in the field. It is natural to want to make up fearful stories about eclipses and look for coincidences among events around you.  [READ: 7 things to know about the rare total solar eclipse Aug. 21] 4. Eclipses are harbingers of something very bad about to happen. This is a classic case of confirmation bias in that we tend to remember all the occasions when two things happened together, but forget all of the other times when they did not. This gives us a biased view of causes and effects that we remember easily, because the human brain is predisposed to looking for, and remembering, patterns that can be used as survival rules-of-thumb. Total solar eclipses are not often recorded in the historical record, but they do tend to be recorded when they coincide with other historical events. For example in 763 B.C., early Assyrian records mention an eclipse in the same passage as an insurrection in the city of Ashur, now known as Qal'at Sherqat in Iraq, suggesting that the ancient people linked the two in their minds. Or when King Henry I of England, the son of William the Conqueror, died in A.D. 1133, the event coincided with a total solar eclipse. With a little work you can also find numerous cases when something good happened. 5. There are no total solar eclipses at Earth’s North or South Poles. There is nothing especially unique about these locations from an astronomical standpoint. The last total solar eclipse viewed from the North Pole area was on March 20, 2015. The last total solar eclipse viewed from the South Pole area was on Nov. 23, 2003. 6. The moon turns completely black during a total solar eclipse. Look at the first quarter moon and you will discover that the dark lunar surface beyond the crescent is weakly illuminated. This is because, as viewed from the moon, Earth is very bright in the sky and its weak light is enough to turn the lunar surface a pale milky white. This is called earthshine, and the same thing applies during a total solar eclipse. Most of Earth’s surface is actually in broad daylight off the path of totality, and from the moon it would be in full phase, shining down on the lunar surface at its brightest. So, during a total solar eclipse, the lunar surface will be dimly seen due to earthshine, surrounded by the much more brilliant corona of the sun. [READ: Local libraries offer free eclipse glasses for total solar eclipse] 7. The corona of the sun has always been observed during a total solar eclipse. It is hard not to imagine that the way things are now is the way they have always been, but in the case of the sun we can never be too sure. We already know that the familiar 11-year sunspot cycle seemingly ‘vanished’ in the 1700s during what scientists call the Maunder Minimum. There have been a number of accounts of total solar eclipses dating back to the time of the Ancient Greeks, but curiously descriptions of the contemporary corona, which is the most dramatic feature, are either not provided or are only barely mentioned. Poet Archilochus spoke of the total solar eclipse of 6 April 647 B.C.E. and failed to mention the corona “There is nothing beyond hope, nothing that can be sworn impossible, nothing wonderful, since Zeus, father of the Olympians, made night from mid-day, hiding the light of the shining Sun, and sore fear came upon men.”  Johannes Kepler during the eclipse of October 12, 1605 was happy to mention the ‘Red Flames’ visible around the rim of the sun, but no mention of what we now see as a dazzling corona! It wasn’t until the eclipse of May 3, 1715 described by astronomer Edmund Halley from England that we get our first genuine corona description as a’… luminous ring of pale whiteness’.  So, did the sun go through a thousand-year period of not having a significant corona at all? We may never know for certain. 8. Solar Eclipses foretell major life changes and events about to happen. A common qualification is that if the eclipse doesn’t foretell a change in your life it may foretell a change in that of your friends. This is a logically-flawed use of confirmation bias in which you prove a cause-and-effect relationship by ignoring failures and only consider successful forecasts. There is nothing other than human psychology that connects eclipses with future events in your life. [READ: How to safely view the total solar eclipse] 9. Solar eclipses are a sign of an exceptional celestial event taking place in time and space. Because they can be mathematically predicted across thousands of years, solar eclipses are a re-affirmation that there is a sublime clock-work regularity to the universe. 10. Solar eclipses six months after your birthday, or on your birthday, are a sign of impending bad health. This is a common belief among astrologers, and once again is only supported by confirmation bias. There is no physical relationship between a total solar eclipse and your health. Among a random sample of people, you may find such correlations from time to time but they are outnumbered by all the other occasions during which your health was excellent.
  • 10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear
    10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear
    A 10-month-old Indiana baby was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-laced gummy bear. >> Read more trending news Police were called to an Elkhart hospital Friday after medical staffers determined the baby had ingested THC, according to WNDU-TV. Elkhart police are investigating how the child got a hold of the marijuana candy. “There’s neglect there. That child was put in danger. Whether or not it turns out to be something that’s criminal is something that we’ll have to look into,” Elkhart police Sgt. Chris Snyder told WNDU. >> Related: Boy accused of selling marijuana gummy bears at middle school While no arrests have been made in the case, Synder said charges are possible. The Indiana Department of Child Services is also involved in the case,
  • 10-year-old kills older brother in accidental shooting playing ‘cops and robbers’
    10-year-old kills older brother in accidental shooting playing ‘cops and robbers’
    A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accidentally shot and killed his 14-year-old brother Tuesday morning with what he thought was an unloaded rifle during a game of “cops and robbers.” >> Read more trending news The shooting happened at a home in Loganville. Three boys, 10, 12 and 14 were playing a game of “cops and robbers” with rifles they believed to be unloaded, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, when the youngest boy aimed and pulled the trigger, striking his older brother in the chest. “This firearm had the magazine removed but unbeknownst to the 10-year-old a round was in the chamber,” sheriff officials said. The 14-year-old died at the scene. The three children, who have not been publicly identified, all lived at the home where the shooting occurred, according to the Reedsburg Times-Press. The boys’ father owned the rifle, which was left unattended in the home, the Times-Press reported. An investigation into the shooting continues. >> Related: 10-year-old honor student killed in Atlanta A study published in the journal Pediatrics in June found that between 2012 and 2014 as many as 5,800 children a year are treated for gun-related injuries every year, and as many as 1,300 are killed.  
  • New program aimed to help homeless, addicts stay out of jail
    New program aimed to help homeless, addicts stay out of jail
    A new pilot program in Atlanta aims to save taxpayers millions of dollars, and valuable time for officers. It’s called the Pre-Arrest Diversion program. The city put in $250,000 to train officers and have a team of counselors on standby. Atlanta Police Major Scott Kreher says officers will first identify offenders who may have “mental health issues, homeless issues, substance abuse issues.” The officer will then reach out to a specialist who can refer the offender to the correct agency for help. Scott says he first noticed the need years ago, when he was a lieutenant. “Seeing the same offenders over and over again. We felt like there was a better way of dealing with this problem, other than arrest,” said Scott. TRENDING STORIES: Man who killed neighbor over dog droppings made shocking confessions, police say Feeling lucky? Both major lottery jackpots now over $300 million 8 cellphones found in murder suspect's cell leads to shakedown at jail Council member Kwanza Hall says it could save thousands, if not millions over the years in court and jail costs. He also said, “What we've discovered, it takes our police officers off the high level crimes, and on these petty crimes.” City leaders studied similar programs in Seattle, Santa Fe and Albany, New York. But they hope, Atlanta’s version will be the model for the nation. The pilot program will begin next week on Aug. 15 with 10 officers from Zones 5 and 6. Next month, it expands to include more officers in the two precincts that include parts of Midtown, Old Fourth Ward and the southern part of Downtown near the Peachtree and Pine Homeless Shelter, which is set to close on Aug. 28. Hall says “with the imminent closure of Peachtree and Pine as a facility, there will be even greater challenges. So kind of heart of the city, where there's a lot of challenges.” 
  • North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    President Donald Trump warned North Korea it could face 'fire and fury' after a report was released indicating Pyongyang had successfully produced a nuclear warhead that could fit inside a missile. >> Read more trending news
  • Soggy no more: Seattle turns switch with record dry streak
    Soggy no more: Seattle turns switch with record dry streak
    Soggy Seattle clocked the wettest winter on record just months ago. Now, the city known for its Gore-Tex and overcast days has gone in the other extreme: it's in its longest dry streak in more than six decades. As of Tuesday, 52 consecutive dry days have been measured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and there's no rain in the forecast for the next few days, said Gary Schneider, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. The previous record was set in 1951. 'We really have been whipsawed here in the Pacific Northwest,' Nick Bond, Washington state climatologist said Wednesday. 'It was a very wet spring — in some places, record amounts of rain on the heels of more winter we've had in the last few years. 'And boy, the switch was turned or something. We've obviously really dried out,' he said. You won't hear any complaints from Helena Baker. 'I love it,' said the financial counselor, who has been getting outside more with her kids, working on her tan and generally enjoying the lack of rain. The wet spring made her so depressed, she said. Mario Kohsmann, however, prefers Seattle's cooler seaside climate. He moved from New Orleans more than a decade ago partly for that reason. 'It's horrendous for me,' the 46-year-old said of the dry streak. 'This summer has been unseasonably warm. I don't mind rain.' It comes as unusual heat last week sent temperatures climbing to triple digits in parts of the Pacific Northwest, a place where many people don't have air-conditioning. Despite the dry streak, 2017 still remains above normal for rainfall, partly due to downpours during winter and spring. Seattle measured 44.9 inches of rain between Oct. 1 and April 30, making it the wettest such period, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the state has seen little rain in July and that pattern has continued into August, Bond said. Almost the entire state since July 1 has seen less than 2 percent of its normal precipitation, he said. The Pacific Northwest has a Mediterranean climate, so the region typically doesn't get a lot of rain in the summer, he said, 'but we do get some.' 'Even though we can't blame climate change, these kinds of things, it's a wake-up call about the sort of things we might have to deal with,' Bond added. Construction worker Jamal Robinson will take what dry days he can get. 'Right now, I'm soaking up the sun because you know the rain is coming,' he said.
