National Govt & Politics
#ThankYouAlabama: Doug Jones wins Senate seat over Roy Moore, Twitter celebrates
Close

#ThankYouAlabama: Doug Jones wins Senate seat over Roy Moore, Twitter celebrates

Watch the Moment When Supporters Find Out Doug Jones Wins Alabama's Special Senate Election

#ThankYouAlabama: Doug Jones wins Senate seat over Roy Moore, Twitter celebrates

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

News that Alabama voters chose Tuesday to send Democrat Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate over embattled Republican Roy Moore was greeted with relief and joy on social media.

Moore was considered a favorite to take the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions early in the race, but his grip on the position slipped amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations. Several women told reporters that they were teenagers when Moore made inappropriate sexual advances toward them. 

Moore has denied the allegations.

Jubilant revelers took to Twitter to celebrate Jones’s victory, many with messages that included a thank you to the Dixie State:

John Bazemore/AP
Democrat Doug Jones waves to supporters Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Close

#ThankYouAlabama: Doug Jones wins Senate seat over Roy Moore, Twitter celebrates

Photo Credit: John Bazemore/AP
Democrat Doug Jones waves to supporters Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.