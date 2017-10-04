In a change from the normal debate lines on gun legislation in the Congress, some Republican lawmakers in Congress on Wednesday said they were open to the idea of banning “bump stocks,” a legal device reportedly used by the Las Vegas shooter to help convert a semi-automatic weapon into more of automatic firearm, allowing more rapid fire.

“I have no problem in banning those,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said of ‘bump stocks,” telling reporters that the device falls under the category of existing gun laws.

“I think they should be banned,” said Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX), as his home state colleague, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), said he was open to hearings on the idea.

“It’s illegal to convert a semi-automatic weapon to an automatic weapon,” said Cornyn, “but apparently these bump stocks are not.”

While Cornyn stopped short of endorsing a ban on bump stocks, the question of whether they are a way to get around the current ban on automatic weapons was of interest to other Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“If this is a loophole that gets around that intent, then I would want to look at that,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

Those comments from GOP lawmakers came a few hours after a group of Democratic Senators unveiled a bill that would ban the bump stocks.

“The only reason to modify a gun (with a bump stock) is to kill as many people as possible, in as short a time as possible,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

“They’re sold online,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). “That’s why we want to pass legislation prohibiting them.”

“Bump stocks essentially circumvent strict and accepted laws against automatic weapons,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). “What excuse can there be for their continued sale?”

“I’m a hunter and have owned guns my whole life,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL). “But these automatic weapons are not for hunting, they are for killing.”

While the “bump stocks” issue may be new to many, Feinstein had a bill back in 2013 that would have done away with them; that measure – like most plans from Democrats on gun controls in the last 20 years – did not get through the Senate.

The openness of some Republicans to even consider doing something about ‘bump stocks’ was a surprise, as GOP lawmakers have routinely kept a lid on most gun restrictions, no matter how limited.

The openness of a few GOP lawmakers for banning bump stocks certainly doesn’t mean it will pass through the Congress – but it was a notable change from the usual political norms in the gun debate on Capitol Hill.