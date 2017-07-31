Slips, falls leading cause of serious injuries for people 65+

Slips and falls are the leading cause of serious and even fatal injuries among people 65 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking steps to help educate older Americans, their families and caretakers about the dangers of falling and how to prevent falls.

In 2014 alone, older Americans experienced 29 million falls causing seven million injuries and costing an estimated $31 billion in annual Medicare costs, according to a new report published by the CDC.

The CDC is encouraging customers to talk to pharmacy staff about fall injury prevention. Walgreens stores will have informational materials available, including a CDC “Home Fall Prevention Checklist for Older Adults” identifying ways to make the home safer.

Older adults also can take simple steps to prevent a fall:

Talk to your healthcare provider about falls and fall prevention. Tell your provider if you have had a recent fall. Although one out of four older Americans falls each year, less than half tell their doctor.

Talk to your provider or pharmacist about medications that may make you more likely to fall.

Have your eyes checked by an eye doctor once a year. Update eyeglasses as needed.

Participate in evidence-based programs (like Tai Chi) that can improve your balance and strengthen your legs. Contact your local Council on Aging for information about what is available in your community.

Make your home safer by getting rid of fall hazards.

For more information on the NCOA, click HERE.