Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National Govt & Politics
Slips, falls leading cause of serious injuries for people 65+
Close

Slips, falls leading cause of serious injuries for people 65+

Slips, falls leading cause of serious injuries for people 65+
Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Slips, falls leading cause of serious injuries for people 65+

By: Sabrina Cupit

Slips and falls are the leading cause of serious and even fatal injuries among people 65 and older.  

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking steps to help educate older Americans, their families and caretakers about the dangers of falling and how to prevent falls.  

In 2014 alone, older Americans experienced 29 million falls causing seven million injuries and costing an estimated $31 billion in annual Medicare costs, according to a new report published by the CDC. 

The CDC is encouraging customers to talk to pharmacy staff about fall injury prevention. Walgreens stores will have informational materials available, including a CDC “Home Fall Prevention Checklist for Older Adults” identifying ways to make the home safer. 

Older adults also can take simple steps to prevent a fall: 

Talk to your healthcare provider about falls and fall prevention. Tell your provider if you have had a recent fall. Although one out of four older Americans falls each year, less than half tell their doctor. 

Talk to your provider or pharmacist about medications that may make you more likely to fall. 

Have your eyes checked by an eye doctor once a year. Update eyeglasses as needed. 

Participate in evidence-based programs (like Tai Chi) that can improve your balance and strengthen your legs. Contact your local Council on Aging for information about what is available in your community. 

Make your home safer by getting rid of fall hazards. 

For more information on the NCOA, click HERE.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. “The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.” RELATED: Flammable cladding used on buildings in Georgia The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.  'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said.  Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't.'    Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. “We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.” Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt. “So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.” Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.” R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.  “We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100 In other news:
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • Sanders says Trump joking about police brutality
    Sanders says Trump joking about police brutality
    The White House defended President Donald Trump's recent remarks that police shouldn't be too nice when transporting suspects, saying Monday that the president was 'making a joke.' On a visit to Long Island. New York, last week, Trump implored police officers, 'Please don't be too nice.' He said some officers are too courteous to suspected criminals when arresting them. 'Like when you guys put somebody in the car, and you're protecting their head, you know, the way you put your hand over' their head, he said, putting his hand above his head for emphasis. 'I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?' His remarks prompted critics to accuse the president of encouraging police brutality. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday, 'I believe he was making a joke at the time.' Trump touts himself as a president who is 'strong on law enforcement' and tough on crime. His ongoing efforts to tackle illegal immigration and crack down on gangs operating within the U.S. were key campaign platforms that his administration is now pushing to implement. But his efforts have been overshadowed recently by his falling out with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump has repeatedly expressed disappointment since Sessions recused himself from the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and into contacts Russian officials may have had with Trump campaign associates. Sessions, who attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday, is slated to speak Tuesday to a group of black law enforcement leaders in Atlanta about his efforts to support police as part of his tough-on-crime agenda. He has so far been silent on the president's remarks, and the Justice Department did not immediately say whether he would mention them during the speech. Sessions has said far-reaching federal civil rights investigations of police departments can malign entire agencies and make officers less effective on the streets, but he has promised to prosecute individual officers who break the law. Still, he believes low officer morale can contribute to spikes in violence.
  • Videos, DNA evidence may be key in St. Louis officer's trial
    Videos, DNA evidence may be key in St. Louis officer's trial
    A former St. Louis police officer's murder trial that begins this week is expected to hinge on videos and DNA evidence that have raised questions about the officer's actions after the shooting and the weapon recovered by police. Jason Stockley, who's white, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black 24-year-old. Charges were filed last year after then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited unspecified new evidence. The trial, the latest of several across the U.S. involving the fatal police shootings of black men, begins Tuesday and is expected to last two weeks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Smith was shot following a police chase during a drug investigation. Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson has ordered lawyers and witnesses not to discuss the case, but evidence will certainly include video , both from police and from a bystander. A key issue is a .38-caliber Taurus revolver police said was found in Smith's car. Police reports say Stockley's DNA — but not Smith's — was on the gun. Stockley told investigators he unloaded the revolver as a safety precaution after the shooting. Supporters of Smith have accused the 36-year-old Stockley of planting the gun. The shooting happened Dec. 20, 2011. Stockley and his partner spotted Smith in a suspected drug transaction in a fast food parking lot, and that led to a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) chase that ended with Smith's car crashing. Police dashboard recordings and two videos from a restaurant show the officers pulled behind Smith's rented silver Buick. As they got out, Smith backed into the police SUV and sped past Stockley, who fired several shots. Another chase began. Stockley reported shots being fired and said 'Going to kill this (expletive), don't you know it,' according to court records. The officers eventually rammed their sport utility vehicle into the back of Smith's car, causing its air bags to deploy. The officers got out, and Stockley fired several shots into the car. The police video from after the shooting shows Stockley going into the back of his police SUV and appearing to dig through a duffel bag. He doesn't appear to have anything in his hands when getting out of the SUV and returning to Smith's car. The police video then stops. Stockley's lawyer has said Stockley was looking for a 'clot pack' to stop Smith's bleeding. Video from a bystander shows Stockley later climbing into the driver's seat of Smith's car immediately after officers pulled Smith out. According to police reports, Stockley told internal investigators and his sergeant that he believed Smith was reaching for a revolver after being ordered to show his hands. Officers were acquitted in recent police shooting trials in Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. A case in Ohio twice ended with hung juries, and prosecutors have decided not to seek a third trial. Stockley has waived his right to a jury trial, so his case will be decided by Judge Wilson, who must determine whether Stockley feared for his life and was justifiably defending himself in killing Smith. In addition to ordering lawyers and witnesses not to discuss the case, Wilson has barred cameras and electronics from the courtroom. 'This is not an easy case,' Wilson wrote in his July 24 order granting a bench trial, which prosecutors opposed. 'Whatever the ultimate outcome, it likely will be melancholy.' ___ Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.