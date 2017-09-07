Listen Live
cloudy-day
60°
H 77
L 54

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
60°
Few Clouds
H 77° L 54°
  • cloudy-day
    60°
    Current Conditions
    Few Clouds. H 77° L 54°
  • clear-day
    73°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 77° L 54°
  • clear-night
    55°
    Morning
    Clear. H 80° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National Govt & Politics
Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
Close

Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill

Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill

Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

With flood waters from Hurricane Harvey still receding along the Texas Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Irma now taking aim at Florida and the southeast coast, Senate Republicans are moving to add $7.4 billion in federal housing money to a nearly $8 billion package of federal disaster relief, to replenish accounts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which lawmakers said would run out of money in coming days.

The extra housing money proposed in the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017” – meaning that the resources could be used for either work in the aftermath of Harvey, Irma, or other major disasters.

The language was unveiled late Wednesday night, hours after President Donald Trump stunned fellow Republicans by siding with Democrats over a short term increase in the federal debt limit; the bill includes that debt limit extension, and temporarily funds government operations.

The funding and debt limit plan would run out on December 8.

Just before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote to end debate on the Harvey plan – that vote could take place Friday. Any one Senator could hold up final action into the weekend.

If the bill is changed by the Senate, it would go back to the House for another vote.

The House approved the initial Harvey aid plan Wednesday on a vote of 419-3.

Some lawmakers had said this week that they worried – especially with Hurricane Irma already causing problems in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – that more than the $7.4 billion House-passed package was going to be needed.

You can read the text of the Senate amendment to the Harvey aid bill.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Ex-Trump strategist: White House aides must defend president
    Ex-Trump strategist: White House aides must defend president
    President Donald Trump's ex-strategist is blasting White House aides who publicly distanced themselves from the president's response to Charlottesville — yet stick it out in the West Wing. Steve Bannon — in a CBS interview weeks after he was pushed out — singles out Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn. In Bannon's words, 'if you don't like what he's doing and you don't agree with it, you have an obligation to resign.' Cohn denounced Trump for saying 'many sides' were to blame for the Virginia violence. Bannon also uses the '60 Minutes' interview to criticize the Roman Catholic church, after church leaders denounced Trump's recent decision on young immigrants. Bannon argues that bishops 'need illegal aliens to fill the churches.' The interview is set to air Sunday. Excerpts were released Thursday.
  • Driver hit, killed by own street sweeper
    Driver hit, killed by own street sweeper
    A driver was hit and killed by his own street sweeper early Thursday, officials said. A witness told WSBTV.com the driver of the sweeper had equipment issues and pulled into a QuikTrip on Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive. >> Read more trending news The driver was partially pinned between the hydraulic arm and the hopper of the truck, the news station reported. The vehicle was still running when it was found by a construction worker. Investigators believe the man was attempting to identify or correct a mechanical issue at the time of the incident.  Gwinnett firefighters freed the driver, who has been removed from the scene. His name has not been released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on the scene of the deadly incident. The street sweeper belongs to Rhino Services in Coweta County. The company declined to comment.
  • Free things this weekend: Pizza, beer & Waffle House
    Free things this weekend: Pizza, beer & Waffle House
    If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out a cool concert series, kick off the Atlanta Beltline exhibition with the Lantern Parade or enjoy some free pizza, free beer or free Waffle House at the Waffle House Museum.. Sept. 7-11 Sip & Sounds Concert Series --- Sept. 7 Bring your lawn chairs, food and beverages out to Clayton County for the “Sip and Sounds” Concert Series. The series is free, and it will feature multiple live bands and special guests. A VIP reception will take place as well, and it is open to everyone. The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Free beer --- Sept.. 8 Goose Island Beer Company is hosting Migration Week this week with a number of free events including a Chicago Pop-Up Bar at Northside Tavern on Howell Mill. They'll be throwin’ back 16oz cans of beer and providing anyone who rolls through the pop-up shop some Chicago-style late-night food.  Free pizza- --- Sept. 8 On Friday, the new Blaze Pizza will host a FREE Pizza Day event from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who likes Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat  will get a free 11-inch pizza with any toppings. It's in Decatur, at 2131 N. Decatur Rd. Waffle House Museum --- Sept. 9 Head to the original Waffle House in Avondale Estates to see the Museum of all things Waffle House! The Waffle House food truck will be at the museum open house from noon-3 pm for free blueberry waffles for the public.  Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade --- Sept. 9 Witness more than 60,000 people come together for the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade. The parade is a glowing procession of light, music and color that goes from 660 Irwin Street to Piedmont Park, marking the start to the annual Art on the Atlanta Beltline exhibition. Flic-Nic in Candler Park ('Star Wars: The Force Awakens') --- Sept. 9 Don’t miss Star Wars on the screen while relaxing in the green. Bring your coolers (no glass), snacks, blankets and your dogs to make the most fun of your experience. Arrive to the park early to get the best spot. The movie will start around dusk in front of the pool house.  Woodruff Arts Center: Free Family Festival --- Sept. 10 Bring the entire family out for a fun festival with lots of free things to do. The festival will offer art-making opportunities, musical storytimes and theater workshops. Families are encouraged to register online for the festival.  The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.  Old Fourth Ward Fall Festival --- Sept. 8-9 Make your way to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark for free food trucks, lantern parade workshops, free King of Pops Yoga, live music, a kids’ zone, pets zone and a sports bar. It is an event that you do not want to miss. What more could you ask for?  
  • Hurricane Irma: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
    Hurricane Irma: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
    Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean towards a likely landfall in Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm could remain a Category 5 as it makes landfall. In its latest forecast, the NHC warns that Irma will produce “life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding (is) expected.”  What is storm surge, how does it happen and why should you be wary of it? Here is a quick look at storm surge. What is storm surge? A storm surge is water pushed inland as a hurricane advances and makes landfall. How does it form? Imagine a bowl of water. Put your hand in the middle of the bowl and cup it. Now slowly push your hand toward the edge of the bowl. Those are the same dynamics as storm surge. The ocean water is pushed by winds and waves, and is also sucked into the air near the eye of the hurricane by low pressure. Is it a “wall of water” that rushes in? Rarely. It is usually a rise of water that can happen quickly, moving at the same rate as the forward speed of a hurricane.  How powerful is a storm surge? Very powerful. Only 1 cubic yard of sea water weighs 1,728 pounds. A 6-inch surge can knock a person down. How dangerous is it? Storm surge kills more people in a hurricane than all other components of the storm. The overwhelming majority of deaths in the 10 deadliest U.S. landfalling hurricanes were the result of storm surge. How can I stay safe? Get away from it. A surge 1 foot deep can take a car off a road. Get out early, because the surge can begin up to 24 hours before landfall. During Hurricane Katrina, people stayed in their homes and died there when the surge filled their homes with water and they could not escape. Also, don’t leave pets at home. Many animals died when people left them in their homes during Hurricane Katrina.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.