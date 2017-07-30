Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National Govt & Politics
Senate back at work with no obvious path to GOP health care deal
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

President Trump turned up the heat on Republican Senators this weekend, using Twitter to voice his frustration and displeasure at the failure of the GOP to get a bill through the Senate that overhauls the Obama health law, but at this point there is no obvious magic formula to solve what Republicans have called a “Rubik’s Cube” on health care reform.

Here’s the latest from Capitol Hill on the health care debate:

1. No path forward on health care at this point. The U.S. Senate was supposed to be gone from Washington, D.C. this week, but while the House has left until after Labor Day, the Senate will work this week and next week – whether they make any headway on health care is an open question. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has gone home to seek treatment for brain cancer, leaving only two other GOP Senators that could flip their votes on health care – Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Judging from the press clips out of Maine and Alaska, neither one seems to be in any hurry to embrace and support Republican health care plans. In fact, Collins got a standing ovation in the Bangor, Maine airport as she arrived back in the state after voting against the GOP health bill.

2. President Trump pushing, pushing, pushing the Senate. If you tuned out of politics this weekend, you missed a bunch of tweets from the President where he took the Senate to task, imploring Republicans to keep trying on health care, and demanding that the Senate change the rules to get rid of the filibuster (though that had nothing to do with the defeat of the GOP “skinny” health care bill on Friday). Is this the start of a new offensive by the President against his own party? Again – there are only three GOP Senators who defied the President: McCain, Collins and Murkowski. You can turn up the heat on them, or you can turn up the heat on GOP leaders and demand they change the rules, something that Republicans don’t have a majority of votes to do, either.

3. The Senate can certainly revisit the health care bill. After the health care vote debacle early Friday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell placed the House-passed health care bill back on the calendar, which means he can move to bring the bill back up for debate at any time. That means if the GOP suddenly comes up with an idea that lights up the Senate side of the Capitol, they can swiftly move back to the measure. But will that happen in the next two weeks? There are already Senators meeting on ways to figure out some new way forward.

4. What’s on the Senate schedule this week? The Senate will start the week by voting to shut off debate on a federal appeals court nomination from President Trump. After that, the schedule remains unclear. The Majority Leader tried to get an agreement at 2 am on Friday to bring up a major defense policy bill, but Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) objected. That ‘defense authorization’ measure could still be the most likely major item to be considered by the Senate. The other unknown at this point – how much fury will come from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue if the Senate tries to work the next two weeks and then goes home until Labor Day?

5. House GOP leaders switching gears to tax reform. While the Senate remains bogged down over health care, GOP leaders in the House have clearly decided to expend their energy on laying the groundwork for tax reform. House Speaker Paul Ryan has made that his focus in recent days, and his press staff has been pushing that story as well (see tweet below). But this reporter will again remind everyone that if you want to do tax reform under the rules of budget reconciliation (to avoid a filibuster), then you have to approve a budget resolution to do that – and so far, that has not been voted on by either the House or Senate. And we are not expected to even have the details of a tax reform bill until after Labor Day.

  • Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. “The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.” RELATED: Flammable cladding used on buildings in Georgia The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.  'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said.  Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't.'    Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. “We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.” Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt. “So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.” Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.” R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.  “We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100 In other news:
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police say a shooting in a discotheque has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously. A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state says one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting. A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital. The dpa news agency says police believe the 37-year-old suspect appears to have been acting alone. They have not established a motive for the shooting. __ This story has been corrected to say that the police officer was wounded in an exchange of fire with the gunman.
  • Man arrested after standoff at midtown condo
    Man arrested after standoff at midtown condo
    A man is in custody after a short standoff with police Sunday afternoon in midtown.Atlanta police said they were called to a condo complex along 15th Street near Peachtree Street around 4 p.m. for a possible gunman barricaded inside a condo.'The neighbors had called and said that the resident was creating a disturbance,' Officer Lisa Bender with the Atlanta Police Department said. Waiting on more info from police on SWAT situation in midtown. Our cameras show someone appears to be in custody. https://t.co/H8LIei6Nv0 pic.twitter.com/zFkNutVsOw-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 30, 2017 When the officers arrived at the complex they said they thought they heard gunshots coming from the condo.That's when investigators said they called in the SWAT team. Breaking: Police arrest man barricaded in midtown high rise with weapon. Latest developments at 11pm . pic.twitter.com/fPTBYRKyYM-- Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) July 30, 2017 Eventually SWAT officers were able to make their way into the man's home and take him into custody.There is no word yet on any charges the suspect may face. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Inmate recaptured after walking away from work detail
Jamie Dupree

