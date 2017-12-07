Accused by multiple women of unwanted sexual advances, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) announced on the floor of the U.S. Senate Thursday that he would resign his seat ‘in the coming weeks,’ even as he denied the veracity of the charges leveled against him in the last three weeks.

“Some of the allegations against me are simply not true,” Franken said. “Others I remember very differently.”

Even as he announced he would leave the Senate, Franken took a shot at both President Donald Trump, and Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, as Franken said it is ironic that he is leaving, while the other two men are dealing with accusations of sexual misconduct.

Sen. Al Franken: "There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office." https://t.co/Dg1QIytmqP pic.twitter.com/ZlT2Fs50Fw — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 7, 2017

BREAKING: Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, once a rising star in Democratic Party, is resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 7, 2017

Franken’s decision came after a wave of calls on Wednesday from fellow Democratic Senators for his resignation, as the number of women accusing the Minnesota Democrat of unwanted sexual advances continued to rise this week.

I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow. It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 6, 2017

“I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The resignation of Franken will now allow the Governor of Minnesota – former U.S. Senator, and Democrat, Mark Dayton – to fill the vacancy.

Franken’s term runs out after the 2020 election, so there would be a short-term appointment made by the Governor, and then an election to fill the rest of his term.