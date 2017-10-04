Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Russia meddled in election to 'create chaos at every level,' congressional investigators say
Russia meddled in election to 'create chaos at every level,' congressional investigators say

Russia meddled in election to 'create chaos at every level,' congressional investigators say
By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  The investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election continues, congressional investigators said on Wednesday, emphasizing at a news conference that the interference appears to be ongoing but that investigators have yet to reach conclusions on allegations of collusion.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said that investigators had yet to determine whether Russia aimed to help any particular side in November.

“It seems that the overall theme of the Russian involvement in the U.S. election was to create chaos at every level,” he said.

Burr and the committee’s vice chairman, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, warned that the investigation has indicated that Russian agents are continuing efforts to influence results at the ballot box.

"The Russian intelligence service is determined (and) clever, and I recommend that every campaign and every election official take this very seriously as we move into this November's election, and as we move into preparation for the 2018 election," Burr said.

