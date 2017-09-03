Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Read the letter Obama left Trump on Inauguration Day
Close

Read the letter Obama left Trump on Inauguration Day

As is tradition, President Obama left a letter for incoming President Trump. The letter contained four pieces of advice. First, create "ladders of success" for people willing to work hard. Second, continue "American leadership" worldwide. Third, protect civil liberties and democratic institutions. Fourth, make time for friends and family.

Read the letter Obama left Trump on Inauguration Day

By: Kyle Nazario The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As Barack Obama left office, he left a letter for incoming President Donald Trump. Traditionally presidents write a personal note to their successors, usually wishing them luck and giving them advice. 

CNN has obtained a copy of Obama’s letter to Trump. 

Dear Mr. President -

Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.

This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don't know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.

First, we've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard.

Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.

Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions -- like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties -- that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches.

Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.

Good luck and Godspeed,

BO

Trump has spoken of Obama’s letter previously, calling it “beautiful” and “so well-written, so thoughtful.”  

According to CNN, when Trump read the letter, he attempted to call Obama directly to thank him. 

In January, the National Archives released the letters that Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wrote to their successors. 

“You lead a proud, decent, good people,” Clinton wrote to Bush. “And from this day you are president of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.”

When Obama assumed the Oval Office, he did so with words from Bush reminding him he would have “a country that is pulling for you, including me.” 

﻿Read more:

News

  • Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
    Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
    A city that lost its drinking water system is struggling to restore service and a crippled chemical plant that twice has been the scene of explosions remains a concern nine days after Harvey ripped across Texas. Officials in Beaumont, population almost 120,000, worked to repair their water treatment plant, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps failed. The Army Corps of Engineers sent pumps, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe in an effort to refill a city reservoir. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont. In Crosby, outside of Houston, authorities continued to monitor the Arkema plant where three trailers of highly unstable compounds ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air. A Harris County fire marshal spokeswoman said there were no active fires at the facility, but six more trailers were being watched. The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead. Friends and family gathered Saturday in Tyler to remember a former Texas high school football and track coach whose body was found Monday. The storm is blamed for at least 44 deaths. Also, fire officials in the community of New Waverly, about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Houston, said a 6-month-old baby was missing and presumed dead after being ripped out of its parents' arms and swept away by floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported. Houston's school district said up to 12,000 students would be sent to different schools because of flood-damaged buildings. Harvey flooding is believed to have damaged at least 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, which includes the nation's fourth-largest city. Kim Martinez, 28, waited Saturday for insurance adjusters to come to her Southbelt/Ellington neighborhood, a devastated middle-class area of southeast Houston. 'You can be prepared for anything but not a monster storm like Harvey,' said her mother, Maria Martinez, 63. Some were able to count their blessings even as they faced a daunting recovery. 'I'm just praying on some help right now so I can get this over, behind me and try not to think about it,' said Georgia Calhoun, whose family is sleeping on air mattresses inside her damaged home after taking ruined furniture to the curb. Not everyone was able to think about rebuilding yet. About 200 people waved signs and shouted as they rallied Saturday outside a still-flooded subdivision in the west Houston suburb of Katy, demanding answers about when they will be able to return home. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has warned residents that their homes could remain flooded for up to 15 days because of ongoing releases of water from two reservoirs protecting downtown. Turner on Saturday ordered mandatory evacuations for an area that's been inundated by water from the reservoirs. About 4,700 dwellings are in the area, and Turner said about 300 people have refused to leave. The school district assessed its own losses. Twenty-two of its 245 schools had extensive damage that will keep them closed for months. Though school is now set to start on Sept. 11, that could change. President Donald Trump arrived in Houston for his second visit to the devastated region. He and first lady Melania Trump met with Harvey evacuees taking shelter at the NRG Center in Houston, where they spent time with children and helped to serve food. Later, they helped load trucks with relief supplies at a church in suburban Houston. They also visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage. About 1,000 evacuees remained at the George R. Brown Convention Center, down from a peak of about 10,000, city officials said. Trump has asked lawmakers for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, which returns to work Tuesday after its summer break. Harvey came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. National Weather Service meteorologists expect what's left of Harvey to break up and merge with other weather systems late Saturday or Sunday. Another storm was churning far out over the Atlantic. Hurricane Irma was on a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this week. The Category 2 storm was moving northwest at nearly 13 mph (20 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. ___ Associated Press writers Jeff Amy and Johnny Clark in Beaumont, Texas; Frank Bajak, Jason Dearen, Elliot Spagat and Tamara Lush in Houston; Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas; and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb.
  • Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Friends and family leaned on each other as they remembered a Cobb County teenager who was shot and killed a week ago. The show of love before his loved ones pay their final respects, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.    About 100 people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Miles Saunders, 17.                                    Police were called to a home on Wilson Circle last Sunday morning for what they were told was an accidental shooting.                           Saunders family is still seeking answers, but say the outpouring of love in the last week has helped them get through. TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Officials tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they haven’t ruled out homicide, and that this is still an active investigation. Miles’ father told Gehlbach his son never met a stranger. “If someone was on the side of the road, he'd be like dad, let's stop and help them,” Fredrick Saunders said. “That' the kind of heart he had. And that's the memory I'm going to take with me about my son.” Police have identified a possible witness to the shooting. After releasing photos this week, a family member came forward, and detectives interviewed him. So far no one has been charged in connection with his death.
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Private school tax credit surprises, riles some in Illinois
    Private school tax credit surprises, riles some in Illinois
    Democratic-leaning Illinois is the latest state to direct taxpayer money to private schools, a development that's caught some by surprise and brought condemnation from politically powerful teacher unions and Democrats looking to defeat the Republican governor in 2018. Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled Legislature last week approved a sweeping overhaul of the way Illinois funds schools. It included a new $75 million tax credit for people and companies that donated to private school scholarships. 'It's an important way for lower income parents to have choices that higher income parents already enjoy because of the financial circumstances that they are blessed with,' said Rauner, a multimillionaire and longtime advocate for school choice. The program allows people and companies to get a credit worth 75 percent of their donation, up to $1 million. Lawmakers say it will provide scholarships for 6,000 to 10,000 students statewide to attend private schools, where teachers and other staff typically aren't unionized. The students must come from households with an annual income below 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $73,000 for a family of four. Unions argue it will take money from public education to benefit the governor's wealthy friends. The credit 'is tantamount to planting a ticking time bomb on a bus and driving through school districts throughout the state, creating even greater debt and fiscal distress,' the Chicago Teachers Union said. Many of the more than half-dozen Democrats running for governor have vowed to try to eliminate the tax credit, if elected. 'Our governor shouldn't advocate for robbing public education to enrich private schools,' said Chris Kennedy, a businessman and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. Nearly 20 states have tax credit scholarship programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most are Republican-led states, including Florida, Arizona and Indiana. But efforts to approve them are often difficult. Idaho legislators have tried several times. South Carolina's has to be reauthorized each year as part of its state budget. In Illinois, the tax credit that became law on Thursday didn't surface publicly until Monday, when it was introduced in a roughly 550-page bill negotiated behind closed doors. The state House approved it within hours, and the state Senate did so the next day. Both Democrats and Republicans said the credit was a GOP idea that was critical to passing compromise legislation to get money to schools. Its sudden appearance baffled advocates who've been pushing for years to change Illinois' funding system. 'It sort of popped out of nowhere,' said Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, in central Illinois' Peoria. The approach is one of several school choice models, like vouchers and education savings accounts, allowing the use of public money to send children to private school. Approved nonprofit groups can solicit and collect donations — either from businesses or individuals — in exchange for tax credits. The organizations pay the private and parochial schools directly. Critics say the setup allows for the misuse of funds. Illinois' model will be tested out in a five-year pilot program and appears to have been crafted with those concerns, including provisions on transparency and accountability, said Josh Cunningham of the National Conference of State Legislatures, which studies the programs. He said Illinois 'regulates the scholarship granting organizations at a level that no other state does.' Still, public school administrators worry about losing high-performing students while costs for the district, including paying teachers and running facilities, don't decrease. Peoria, with a population of about 114,000 people, has more than 20 private schools nearby, most of them religiously affiliated. 'I'm not afraid of competition, I just think it's not fair,' Desmoulin-Kherat said. 'When those dollars are being routed to them and they're getting to pick and choose (students). I don't get to pick and choose.' Almost 75 percent of the district's roughly 14,000 students are poor. One of the chief backers of the tax credit was Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, who said he's supported the idea for years and spoke with legislative leaders during the negotiations. The Archdiocese of Chicago would be among the groups that would benefit the most. It runs over 200 elementary and high schools around the Chicago area, serving around 80,000 students. Cupich dismissed the notion that private schools would siphon the best students, saying the Catholic schools in the city are diverse and don't turn people away. 'The most important decision that a parent makes, with regard to their children, is where their children go to school. There's a lot of people who don't have the freedom to make that choice because of their level of income,' he said. 'This evens the playing field for all parents and all children to do that.' ___ Follow Sara Burnett on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sara_burnett and Sophia Tareen at https://twitter.com/sophiatareen . Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • The Latest: India, Pakistan, the Philippines condemn NK test
    The Latest: India, Pakistan, the Philippines condemn NK test
    The Latest on the nuclear test North Korea conducted Sunday — its sixth and largest so far (all times local): 12:55 a.m. India, Pakistan and the Philippines are among many Asian nations condemning North Korea's nuclear test. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano, in Seoul for an official visit Sunday, said his country is 'gravely concerned' about the detonation and added, 'Such provocative actions undermine regional peace and stability.' Cayetano says the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is ready to help in any effort to ease the tensions through dialogue. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement deploring Sunday's blast. It says the North 'once again acted in violation of its international commitments.' Pakistan's condemnation of the test also urged all sides 'to display utmost restraint and return toward the path of peaceful negotiated settlement of the issue.' ___ 12:50 a.m. A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee is describing North Korea's leader as 'both spoiled and reckless.' Sen. Roy Blunt says those traits he's attributing to Kim Jong Un aren't 'a unique thing to find in the world today.' But the Missouri Republican says 'it is unique with somebody who has control of what may now be hydrogen weapons as well as nuclear weapons.' North Korea says it's detonated what it's describing as a hydrogen bomb — in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date. President Donald Trump is meeting later Sunday with his national security team to discuss North Korea. Blunt tells NBC's 'Meet the Press' that he thinks 'the president putting everything on the table is not a bad thing right now.' ___ 12:10 a.m. North Korea's neighbors are looking for radiation from its nuclear test, but they might not find any. The North said the underground test site where it detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb did not leak radioactive materials. If that's true, it will be difficult for outsiders to determine whether the device was indeed a thermonuclear weapon or a simpler nuclear bomb. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority says no abnormal change in radiation levels had been detected on monitoring posts across the country as of Sunday night. China's National Nuclear Safety Administration says it activated nuclear radiation-related environmental contingency plans shortly after the test was conducted. It said in a statement on its website that automatic environmental radiation monitoring stations in China's northeast were operating normally. ___ 12:09 a.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed North Korea's nuclear test in a meeting on the sidelines of a Beijing-led summit of five large emerging economies. The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday the two leaders 'unanimously agreed to adhere to the goal of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, have close communication and coordination and properly respond' to Sunday's test. North Korea detonated what it called a hydrogen bomb. It was its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date. The blast could overshadow the summit of BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It's being held Monday and Tuesday in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. Xi gave a speech to business representatives of the five countries on Sunday without mentioning the test. ___ 12:07 a.m. Finland has strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test, saying it continues that country's 'series of grave violations of international obligations, which have become more common during this year.' Describing the test as 'a very dangerous and irresponsible act that will further aggravate the situation,' Foreign Minister Timo Soini said Sunday that claims the test was the strongest conducted by North Korea so far and that according to its own statement was a hydrogen bomb 'are particularly alarming.' In neighboring Sweden, Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom tweeted that the test was 'a turn for the worse. Further endangers international peace, stability. UNSC role important,' while Norway's foreign minister, Borge Brende, said North Korea's action was 'totally unacceptable' and urged the international community to react. ___ 12:05 a.m. British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the North Korean weapon test poses an 'unacceptable further threat' to the international community. May said in a statement Sunday that the international community must come together to increase the pressure on North Korea. She said tougher action is needed, including speeding up the implementation of sanctions. ___ 12 a.m. The head of the U.N. test ban treaty organization says the sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons program aren't working. Lassina Zerbo, who heads the Vienna-based Comprehensive Test Ban Organization, also notes that while North Korea previously announced its nuclear tests in advance, now the announcements are coming hours after the test. Zerbo said that international sanctions seem not to be stopping the North 'from going beyond the acceptable in terms of their nuclear weapons program.' ___ 11:40 p.m. Sen. Ted Cruz says North Korea's nuclear test calls for serious steps to prevent it from using those weapons, including economic sanctions. Speaking Sunday on ABC's 'This Week,' Cruz said the U.S. should 'use economic leverage to go against not only North Korea but every financial institution, every company that does business with North Korea.' He said most of them rely on the U.S. financial system, 'so cutting off their money is another critical part' to putting pressure on Pyongyang. The Texas Republican, a member of the Armed Services Committee, also called for enhancing missile defense to give the U.S. the capability to destroy an ICBM fired from North Korea. He said President Donald Trump was right to talk tough with the North Korean leader, who he said only understands and respects strength. ___ 11 p.m. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is putting together new sanctions seeking to cut off trade with North Korea after it detonated a thermonuclear device in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. Speaking on 'Fox News Sunday,' Mnuchin described Pyongyang's behavior as 'completely unacceptable.' Mnuchin says the sanctions package being drafted for President Donald Trump's consideration will make clear that if countries want to do business with the U.S., they will have to cut off North Korea economically. Mnuchin says the U.S. is continuing to work with allies and China to exert pressure on North Korea. ___ 10:45 p.m. The office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says North Korea's provocations have 'reached a new dimension' with the nation's sixth nuclear test. Merkel spoke on the phone Sunday with French president Emmanuel Macron. Her office says both leaders 'condemn North Korea's new nuclear tests in the sharpest possible terms' and that 'the latest provocation by the rulers in Pyongyang has reached a new dimension.' Macron's office said he, Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni agree on the need for a 'strong international reaction' against North Korea, including new sanctions from the European Union. ___ 10:25 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump and his national security team plan a meeting later Sunday to discuss North Korea, in the wake of the North's announcement that it has conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date. The White House says the president's team is 'monitoring this closely.' Trump has reacted to the test by calling North Korea 'a rogue nation' whose 'words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.' ___ 9:25 p.m. Britain and Italy are among the many nations condemning North Korea over its sixth nuclear test Sunday. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the test 'reckless' in a statement and said 'all options are on the table.' Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in a statement that North Korea must immediately abandon its nuclear and missile development program. He also urged the North Koreans to stop going down the path of increasing self-isolation. Alfano pledged that Italy would do its part to at achieve a 'firm and cohesive response' by the international community to North Korea's latest challenge. ___ 9:20 p.m. The European Union's foreign policy chief says North Korea's sixth nuclear test represents a 'major provocation' and 'a grave threat to regional and international security.' Federica Mogherini also said in a statement that Pyongyang 'must abandon its nuclear, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and immediately cease all related activities.' Mogherini said she will meet Monday with Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to discuss North Korea. North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. The country's state-controlled media say it was a thermonuclear device and a 'perfect success.' ___ 9:15 p.m. NATO's secretary-general has strongly condemned North Korea's sixth nuclear test, calling it 'yet another flagrant violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.' Jens Stoltenberg also said in a statement that 'NATO is concerned by Pyongyang's destabilizing pattern of behavior, which poses a threat to regional and international security.' He called on North Korea to 'immediately cease all existing nuclear and ballistic missile activities in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner, and re-engage in dialogue with the international community.' North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. The country's state-controlled media say it was a thermonuclear device and a 'perfect success.' ___ 9 p.m. The head of the U.N. atomic energy agency says the latest test of a nuclear weapon by North Korea is of 'grave concern.' He's urging Pyongyang to heed U.N. demands to stop such testing and mothball its nuclear program. Yukiya Amano says the International Atomic Energy Agency 'continues to closely follow developments.' But while the IAEA is policing Iran's nuclear program, its abilities to monitor the North's program are limited. Its inspectors have been shut out of the country since 2002, and North Korea unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty a year later. ___ 8:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has reacted to what he's calling 'a major Nuclear Test' by North Korea — branding the North 'a rogue nation' whose 'words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous' to the United States. North Korea says it has conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date — and claiming a 'perfect success.' Trump tweets that North Korea 'has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.' China is by far the North's biggest trading partner. ___ 7:25 p.m. French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned 'in the strongest possible terms' North Korea's sixth nuclear test. In a written statement, Macron 'calls on the members of the United Nations Security Council to quickly react to this new violation by North Korea of international law.' He also calls for a 'united and clear reaction of the European Union.' He says the international community 'must treat this new provocation with the utmost firmness' to bring North Korea back to the path of dialogue and give up its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. State-controlled media say it was a hydrogen bomb. South Korea's weather agency says the detonation set off a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. ___ 6:35 p.m. The Russian Foreign Ministry says North Korea's claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb 'deserves the strongest condemnation.' It's calling for all parties to refrain from escalating tensions further. The ministry issued a statement Sunday urging immediate dialogue and negotiations. It says that's the only way settle the Korean Peninsula's problems, 'including the nuclear one.' The ministry says Russia reaffirms its readiness to participate in negotiations, 'including in the context of the implementation of the Russian-Chinese road map.' Under that proposal, North Korea would suspend nuclear and missile tests in exchange for the U.S. and South Korea suspending their joint military exercises. North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. The country's state-controlled media say it was a thermonuclear device and a 'perfect success.' ___ 6:20 p.m. A Chinese expert on North Korea says the country conducted its sixth nuclear test Sunday to damage the atmosphere at the summit of the Chinese-led group of large and emerging countries known as BRICS. The summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is being held Monday and Tuesday in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. A related business forum opened Sunday with a keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said nothing of the missile test. Cheng Xiaohe (CHUHNG-She'ow-huh) of Renmin University says the latest test means 'the Korean Peninsula situation will be at a stage of new crisis.' He says North Korea has demonstrated that it is not afraid of any pressure, which leaves other parties with few options. ___ 6 p.m. China's foreign ministry has condemned North Korea's sixth nuclear test. The ministry said in a statement Sunday that the Chinese government has 'expressed firm opposition and strong condemnation' of Sunday's detonation. China urged North Korea to 'stop taking erroneous actions that deteriorate the situation.' North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. The country's state-controlled media say it was a thermonuclear device. ___ 5:10 p.m. South Korea says it wants to answer North Korea's sixth nuclear test with the strongest measures possible. South Korea's National Security Director Chung Eui-yong said Sunday that President Moon Jae-in will seek every available diplomatic measure, including new sanctions from the United Nations Security Council. He says Moon will also discuss with Washington ways to deploy the 'strongest strategic assets' the U.S. has to completely isolate Pyongyang. The president's office would not comment on it means by 'strongest strategic assets.' The response comes in the wake of the North's confirmation that it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb of 'unprecedented' strength meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The nuclear test triggered a strong earthquake. __ 4:10 p.m. South Korea's presidential office says the security chiefs for Seoul and Washington have spoken following North Korea's sixth nuclear test. The office says U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster spoke with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, for 20 minutes in an emergency phone call about an hour after the detonation. North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. State-controlled media say it was a hydrogen bomb. South Korea's weather agency says the apparent detonation set off a magnitude 5.7 earthquake, making the blast five to six times stronger than the North's fifth test in September 2016. ___ 3:45 p.m. North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The TV anchor announced the test's success on Korean Central Television, hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea's nuclear test site. The announcer says North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test. ___ 3:30 p.m. South Korea's weather agency says an apparent nuclear test by North Korea appears to have been several times stronger than its previous test. The Korea Meteorological Administration estimated Sunday that the nuclear blast yield of the presumed test was between 50 to 60 kilotons, or five to six times stronger than the North Korea's fifth test in September 2016. North Korea is believed to have conducted a test after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was detected earlier Sunday. The previous test created seismic waves with a magnitude of 5.0. Japan's defense minister says the larger magnitude of the earthquake suggests 'capability significantly exceeding the last one.' ___ 2:55 p.m. North Korea's state broadcaster says an important announcement is coming at 3 p.m. in Pyongyang. That would be 3:30 p.m. in Seoul and Tokyo, and 2:30 a.m. EDT. KRT did not give any details of the announcement, but it comes after earthquake activity was detected earlier Sunday in what is presumed to have been a North Korean nuclear test. The apparent test came hours after North Korea said its leader had inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The report could not be independently verified.
  • Girl, 8, donates her doll with personal note to child affected by Harvey flooding
    Girl, 8, donates her doll with personal note to child affected by Harvey flooding
    When 8-year-old Lilly Bice of Diamondhead, Mississippi, heard families in Texas lost everything because of Harvey, she wanted to help. Her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, had survived Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago and were discussing going to Houston to help the recovery efforts. She overheard their conversation and decided she was going to gather a pile of toys to donate to the children whose belongings had been destroyed in the floodwaters. “We went through Katrina so we know the heartache and the loss of everything,” her dad, E.J. Bice, told ABC News. “We were discussing it and she just went to her room and started grabbing her own toys and putting them in a bag.' Among the pile of toys she was donating was one of her favorite dolls, along with a handwritten note that is pulling at heartstrings. 'Dear Little Girl, I hope you like my new doll and her things,” the adorable note read. “Take good care of her and have fun. She was a good friend to me and will be an incredible friend to you.' Lilly even included an adoption paper for the new recipient to fill out after they receive the doll. “I left the name blank because I wanted the little girl to be able to name her,” she told ABC News.   His daughter’s kind gesture prompted E.J. Bice to head to Houston Friday with a group of friends to serve food to the first responders at NRG Stadium where the Houston Texans play.  And he’s taking some precious cargo with him. “The doll is coming with me,” he said of his daughter’s donation. “I’m kind of nervous. I don’t know who to give it to.” Lilly’s mom, Melissa Bice, said even though her daughter wasn’t around to experience Hurricane Katrina, her daughter is an “old soul” who understands the suffering people in Texas are experiencing. “She understands more than an 8 year old normally does,” said the proud mom. “She’s always been a giving child. She’s really into presents and making things for people to make them happy.” Once E.J. Bice arrives in Houston, he’ll be on the hunt for a lucky little girl to receive his daughter’s beloved doll. “I hope the doll is going to make her happy,” Lilly said. “She is one of my favorites.”  
