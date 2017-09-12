Listen Live
President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that President Donald Trump will go to Florida on Thursday to see some of the aftermath from Hurricane Irma, as that state continues to clear debris, and figure out exactly how much damage was done in a wide swath from Jacksonville through South Florida and into the Florida Keys.

This would be the second trip in recent weeks to an area hit hard by a tropical system; Mr. Trump made two trips to the Gulf Coast, stopping in Texas and Louisiana, to get a look at damage and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

“The President’s action during these times demonstrate why he is a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

As to where the President would visit, Sanders told reporters at the daily White House briefing that those specifics weren’t finalized as yet.

“Details are still being finalized, we hope to have some of that ironed out later today,” Sanders said.

News

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Circus animals found in Arkansas to be sent to Germany
    Circus animals found in Arkansas to be sent to Germany
    Seven tigers, six lions and one leopard that were recently discovered by authorities in a warehouse in northeastern Arkansas will soon be flown to Germany. The former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus animals were found in good health in Weiner, Arkansas, on Saturday. Randy Zellers, spokesman for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department went to the scene after receiving an anonymous tip. 'They were sitting in their cages, looking at us,' said Sheriff Kevin Molder. 'I've never been that close to animals like that. It was a sight.' Zeller said the animals' British owner possessed the appropriate paperwork, but that he hadn't alerted Poinsett County that he would be temporarily holding the animals in Arkansas. 'They were in transport,' Zellers said. 'Poinsett County was just basically a layover for them.' Wildlife officers have been monitoring the animals since they were found. 'There was no way they could escape,' Zellers said. The big cats will fly to Germany from the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Memphis, Tennessee, is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Weiner, Arkansas. Last week, a tiger from the same group of animals was killed after escaping near Atlanta, Georgia. Officers shot the 6-year-old tiger when it attacked a dog at a residence. ___ Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
  • SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts to remain closed Wednesday amid Irma clean up
    SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts to remain closed Wednesday amid Irma clean up
    Several school districts are announcing closures as people across the state clean up from Tropical Storm Irma. Crews are working to restore power to nearly 1 million people. For a full list of school closings, visit our closings page. Clayton County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Dawson County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 DeKalb County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Habersham County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Jasper County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Lumpkin County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Monroe County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Newton County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 Pickens County - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 If you want to add your school to the list, here's how our StormWatch closing system works. We have teams of reporters and photographers fanned out throughout Florida and Georgia f or continuing coverage of Irma and the trail of damage left behind.    Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News over the next several days for the most updated information around the clock.    
  • Rep. Barry Loudermilk, wife injured in serious car wreck
    Rep. Barry Loudermilk, wife injured in serious car wreck
    Rep. Barry Loudermilk and his wife have been injured in a car wreck after returning home to Georgia to assist with the Tropical Storm Irma recovery effort. In a statement from Loudermilk’s office, it said the congressman and his wife were involved in a two-car wreck in Knoxville, Tennessee. They were driving along Interstate 40 when they were hit from behind by another car. Loudermilk’s car then went off the road and flipped multiple times. “Both the Congressman and Mrs. Loudermilk were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries where they were treated and released,” the statement said. “The Loudermilks immediately acknowledged God’s hand in protecting them from serious injury, and they would appreciate your thoughts and prayers as they recover.”  Loudermilk reprents Georgia's 11th Congressional District. TRENDING STORIES: Here is the damage Tropical Storm Irma has caused in Georgia 55-year-old man killed when tree falls on home VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on woman driving down road
Jamie Dupree

