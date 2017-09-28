Months after baseball shooting, Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Congress

To thunderous ovations on the floor of the U.S. House, Majority Whip Steve Scalise thanked the police and fellow lawmakers who came to his aid after a gunman started shooting at Republicans gathered for a morning baseball practice earlier this year, telling his colleagues that he was a living example ‘that miracles really do happen.’

“You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work,” Scalise said, as he thanked his doctors, his family, and the police officers who returned fire, killing the shooter before he could go after more GOP lawmakers and aides.

“David, you are my hero,” Scalise said to Capitol Police officer David Bailey, who was watching from above in the gallery of the U.S. House.

“You saved my life,” Scalise said, looking vibrant and strong as he stood at the majority table on the House floor.

It was the first time that Scalise had been back to the House floor since being shot back on June 14, while practicing in Virginia for the annual Congressional Baseball game.

“To me, all I remember are the thousands of acts of kindness,” Scalise said, repeatedly thanking lawmakers in both parties for their outpouring of support.

Scalise rattled off names of world leaders who called him in the hospital, saying he was touched by what he received.

“They saw this as an attack on all of us,” Scalise said.

“God bless each and every one of you,” Scalise said.