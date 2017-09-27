Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Michelle Obama: 'Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice'
Michelle Obama: 'Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice'
Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOSTON -  Former First Lady Michelle Obama criticized women who cast ballots for President Donald Trump last year while addressing a crowd gathered Wednesday in Boston.

>> Read more trending news

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said, Boston.com reported.

Obama’s comment came during a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with feminist author Roxane Gray during the Inbound marketing conference, according to The Associated Press.

Still, she said that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, support the president and wish for his success.

She compared her and her family’s time in the White House to “being shot out of a cannon … with a blindfold and the spotlight on you,” although she said the experience made her stronger.

“Each blow, each negative comment just made me stronger,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

She told the crowd that she is working on a book focused on “believing in our most authentic selves,” the AP reported. She said it would include stories about her childhood.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Missouri murder rekindles debate over LGBT hate crime laws
    Missouri murder rekindles debate over LGBT hate crime laws
    Now many LGBT-rights groups are questioning the effectiveness of the laws, saying they sometimes focus too tightly on individual acts without addressing underlying bias or wider violence. The volatile issue was back in the spotlight this week as Missouri authorities investigated the killing of a transgender teen who was stabbed in the genitals and had her eyes gouged out. Investigators insist — without specifying a motive — that Ally Steinfeld's death was not the result of anti-transgender hate. 'You don't kill someone if you don't have hate in your heart,' said James Sigman, the sheriff in Missouri's Texas County. 'But no, it's not a hate crime.' Even if the case were deemed to fall under Missouri's hate crime law, it probably would not result in a heavier penalty, since first-degree murder is already punishable by execution or life imprisonment. Missouri is one of 17 states with hate crime laws that cover offenses targeting people on the basis of their gender identity. But those provisions have led to few prosecutions. Steph Perkins of the Missouri LGBT-rights group PROMO and Jason Lamb of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said they could not recall any crimes against transgender people that were prosecuted as hate crimes in the state. On Wednesday, PROMO and the Anti-Defamation League jointly urged prosecutors to examine the possibility that Steinfeld's murder was a hate crime. 'Not taking those steps conveys a lack of awareness about the transgender community and the threats of violence we live with every day,' Perkins said. A 2009 federal law, inspired partly by the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Wyoming, included gender identity as a category to be covered by hate crime provisions, but only last May did those provisions lead to a conviction for the first time. A Mississippi man, Joshua Vallum, received a 49-year prison sentence in the 2015 killing of Mercedes Williamson, a 17-year-old transgender woman who was shocked with a stun gun, stabbed and beaten to death to keep Vallum's fellow Latin Kings gang members from discovering the two were having sex. A few weeks after Vallum's' conviction, Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly vowed to protect the rights of all transgender Americans and said he had directed the Justice Department's civil rights division to review some other cases in which transgender people were killed. However, major LGBT and civil rights groups have been skeptical of Sessions' pledge, noting that the Trump administration has taken other steps to erode transgender people's rights, such as proposing to ban them from military service and rescinding guidelines that would allow transgender students to use the restrooms of their choice at school. 'The department's work in preventing, deterring and responding to hate violence cannot be seen in isolation from its recent counterproductive and discriminatory actions,' more than 70 advocacy groups said earlier this month in open letter to John Gore, the acting head of the civil rights division. Transgender rights lawyer Dru Levasseur of Lambda Legal, one of the groups that signed the letter, said Lambda and its allies still believe that LGBT-inclusive hate crime laws are valuable. 'It does send a message that transgender people's lives matter,' he said. 'But we need to get at the root of these horrific murders. It's not just about adding on to the sentencing. It's about looking at the big picture of why is this happening.' Another group signing the letter was the American Civil Liberties Union. One of its transgender rights lawyers, Chase Strangio, said he no longer considered hate crime laws to be effective. 'I worry that what hate crime laws do is narrow our focus on certain types of individual violence while absolving the entire system that generates the violence,' he said. 'I don't see them as being a strategic use of our movement's resources.' According to LGBT-rights advocacy groups, 21 transgender people have been killed in the United States so far in 2017 — all people of color except for Steinfeld and one other woman. There's no question that anti-transgender hatred has fueled many of the killings in recent years, yet activists and social-service professionals say there are multiple factors that make transgender women of color vulnerable. They have documented that numerous victims were killed by intimate partners, and some were murdered while engaging in prostitution. In response to the killings, Rep. Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota, plans to introduce a resolution soon in Congress expressing support for transgender women of color and proposing initiatives to ease the discrimination and marginalization that many of them face. ___ Associated Press writers Sadie Gurman in Washington; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; and Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this report.
  • Irish chef’s dog makes family photo go hilariously -- and painfully – awry
    Irish chef’s dog makes family photo go hilariously -- and painfully – awry
    Donal Skehan’s dog, Max, apparently thought their family photos needed a little more bite to them. Skehan, an Irish TV chef, food writer, photographer and YouTuber who recently relocated from Dublin to Los Angeles with his pregnant wife, Sofie Larsson, decided to take a trip to San Francisco this past weekend with his parents. While there, they took a series of family photos in front of the city’s “painted ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian-style houses that have appeared in dozens of ads, movies and TV shows, including in the opening credits of “Full House.” All was well until Max got a little too excited for one of the shots, in which Skehan and his parents simultaneously jumped into the air. Max also jumped -- right into the crotch of Skehan’s father … with his teeth.  Skehan posted the shot to his Instagram page. “And this is the moment our family portrait went all WRONG!” he wrote. He said that Max, who adores his father, got a little too excited.  “Puts a whole new meaning on ‘crotch shot!’” Skehan wrote. “Does anyone have any ice?” The reaction to the photo was immediate. “This is by far the best thing I’ve seen on Insta this month,” one person wrote.  The image, which Skehan also posted to Facebook and Twitter, went viral, appearing everywhere from “Megyn Kelly Today” to television programs around the globe. It also blew up online.  “A sentence I never thought I’d have to write, but @maxskehan and my dad’s crotch are having a little moment on the internet!” Skehan wrote on Facebook.  He assured his followers, however, that his father was not injured in the incident, which he took to calling #crotchgate. “I can safely report that Max and Dad are still best of pals,” Skehan wrote. “My dad would like it pointed out that he was wearing low-crotched shorts and that Max has a very gummy bite and that the family jewels are all still intact!” “The Christmas cards are gonna look great this year,” he wrote. “Family photo gold.” Skehan said Wednesday that he, his wife and his parents are still laughing about the photo.  He said, however, that Max is used to getting attention. The rescue pup has his own Instagram page and features in many of the videos on Skehan’s YouTube channel, some of which are posted below. 
  • Seattle Seahawk who sat during national anthem meets with veterans
    Seattle Seahawk who sat during national anthem meets with veterans
    Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett – who sat during the national anthem for weeks – shook hands with military veterans outside the team’s practice space this week, as photos on social media show.  >> Read more trending news Dayna Mink Coats wrote on Facebook that when driving near the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington on Tuesday, she saw a parked car in the middle of the road.  “I thought it might be a car accident so I snapped a picture. As I got closer, I realized it was group of military veterans who had assembled in front of the VMAC,” Coats wrote. “Mostly all seniors who had probably seen the battlefield firsthand. They were proudly wearing their veteran’s hats, jackets and some carried American flags. The car in the middle of the road … it was Michael Bennett’s.”  Coats said as she drove by the veterans and Bennett shaking hands, she became emotional. So she pulled over in tears. “A few of the veterans came over to see if I was OK and behind them walked up Michael Bennett,” Coats wrote. “I was unprepared and not expecting this situation in my morning. But with eyes welled up with tears and speaking from my heart … I simply said, ‘Michael, I am so torn and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to disrespect our country, our flag or my husband who’s in the military but I want to understand. I’m a big Seahawks fan and I don’t know what to do.’ He reached in and hugged me.” They talked for nearly 20 minutes, and Bennett explained how he had family in the military too. His father served 10 years in the U.S. Navy. “The word unity was used several times and he admitted he didn’t know where to go from here. I do not know either,” Coats wrote. “Nor do I know what the correct answers are … but I do know, I am thankful for those veterans and thankful Michael stopped to talk with them … and inadvertently me.”  About Bennett as an advocate  Bennett is one of the 200 NFL players who didn’t participate in the national anthem over the weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump suggesting the NFL bar players from kneeling in protest.  The entire Seahawks team also didn’t participate during the anthem and waitedin the locker room before their game against the Tennessee Titans.  Over the last year, Bennett has been a leader of the national anthem protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Before Trump’s comments on the NFL, Bennett gave this reason for his protesting:  “I have always held the strong conviction that protesting or standing up for justice is just simply the right thing to do. This fact is unequivocally, without question, why before every game, I sit during the national anthem – because equality doesn’t live in this country, and no matter how much money you make, what job title you have or have much you give, when you are seen as a ‘n*****,' you will be treated that way.' Pete Carroll supports his players and Bennett. At a news conference Monday, Carroll told reporters he understands why people are upset with the protests, but he hopes that they listen.  'It is not about denigration of the flag or our country,' Carroll said. 'We all can learn what we want to learn out of this, but I hope we learn about empathy.
  • Atlanta official pushes to stop city crews from blocking lanes during rush hour
    Atlanta official pushes to stop city crews from blocking lanes during rush hour
    A local leader wants to stop city crews from blocking traffic lanes during rush hour. Some drivers like the the councilman's idea but Channel 2's Dave Huddleston talked to administrators about why it may be hard to pull off. You see it all over the city, crews blocking traffic lanes to work on road repairs or a construction project. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta officer shoots armed carjacker 3 times, police say 13-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to school football game Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested in Brookhaven Atlanta city councilman Howard Shook told Huddleston he wants the city's public works department from issuing weekday lane closure permits from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 'It's is really devastating to take a lane out of service, especially on an arterial,' Shook said. 'Traffic is murder in Buckhead as it is in other parts of the city.' Drivers like Lawanda Pargo say there's nothing worse than lane closures. 'It is very inconvenient, especially when I am trying to get some place I gotta be it's like wow, why now,' Pargo said. We just can't be giving up lanes.' Mayor Kasim issued a similar mandate during the Interstate 85 bridge collapse. The only problem is that Shook's proposal is non-binding. Meaning, he would have to get the mayor or public works commissioner to go along with the idea. 'City council cannot directly connect operating documents,' Kasim said. 'Only the mayor can.' The proposal will most likely pass full council. The public works commissioner says the department would have to study the idea more and consider drivers inconvenience versus city repairs and economic progress.     
  • State lawmaker's social media post supporting NFL protests sparks criticism
    State lawmaker's social media post supporting NFL protests sparks criticism
    A state lawmaker is threatening to sit during the pledge of allegiance to show support for the NFL players who kneeled to protest racial injustice. State Representative Dar'shun Kendrick posted on Facebook that she would sit for the pledge if they were in session. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb sheriff accused of exposure at Piedmont Park has POST certification revoked Should less than an ounce of marijuana send you to jail? Marietta man drove 1,000 miles to kill Yale doctor he says fired him 'This nation was founded on protests, and so if i respect your right to stand, all i do ask is that you respect my right not to, not to stand,' she said. Some of her constituents told Channel 2's Richard Elliot that while they don't support that, they do support her right to free speech. Despite the criticism, she tells us the two things she hopes will come from the controversy on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
