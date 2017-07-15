McCain health issues could delay Senate vote on GOP health care bill

Listen Live
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Health issues for veteran Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) could force Republican leaders to delay immediate action on a GOP health care bill in the Senate, as the Senator’s office indicated he will remain in his home state next week, after doctors removed a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday.

“On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.” read a statement issued late on Saturday evening by his office.

“Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days,” the statement reported.

If McCain does stay at home next week, that would put the GOP push on health care in peril, as right now, Republicans would not have any more than 50 votes for their plan to overhaul the Obama health law.

The original GOP plan was for a showdown vote on Wednesday to begin debate on the health care measure – but if McCain is back in Arizona, that would seem unlikely to go forward, as GOP leaders need every single vote they can get to keep the health bill alive.

The news about McCain came a few hours after President Trump had used his Saturday radio address to again put public pressure on reluctant GOP Senators to support the Republican health care bill.

As of now, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have said they will not vote to start debate on the bill.

Four other more moderate Senators – Portman of Ohio, Murkowski of Alaska, Capito of West Virginia and Heller of Nevada remain undecided about their votes.

As for McCain, there were plenty of well wishes for the Senator from Arizona.

“Looking forward to a speedy recovery, John,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI).

“Praying for a speedy recovery for my friend,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.

News

  • The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    Mentioning the Congressional Budget Office these days as a reporter is akin to sending out a link to an article from the Washington Post or the New York Times, as my social media responses on Facebook and Twitter immediately fill with outrage from my listeners and readers at the mere mention of a CBO cost estimate. That was demonstrated again on Thursday, when I reported on the latest CBO review of a President’s budget; in this case, President Donald Trump’s budget plan, issued back in May. In that budget, Mr. Trump’s team predicted it would show a $16 billion surplus in 2027, balancing the federal budget in ten years. The CBO found something much different, that the Trump budget would show – not a surplus in 2027 – but a $720 billion deficit that year. It didn’t take long for the social media barbs to rain down on me. “Why do you give the CBO any credibility?!” one person wrote. “Since when has the CBO been right about anything?” another added on Twitter. “Because the CBO was so right about Obamacare,” read one comment. So, let’s look at CBO budget projections in recent years, and whether or not they have come close to predicting the correct level of budget deficits. 1. CBO budget review from March 2010. In the CBO review of President Barack Obama’s budget plan for Fiscal Year 2011, the CBO made the following budget deficit projections – the first figure is the CBO deficit estimate, the figure in parentheses is what the deficit actually was that year. 2010 – $1.5 trillion ($1.294 trillion) 2011 – $1.34 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $914 billion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $747 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $724 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $793 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $894 billion ($585 billion) In this 2010 review, the CBO was almost exactly right on the 2011 deficit, too low on the actual 2012 shortfall, and then estimated a deficit that was too high in years after that. 2. CBO budget review from early 2011. 2011 – $1.425 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $1.164 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $901 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $764 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $748 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $841 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $870 billion In the 2011 estimate, the CBO was close in 2012, but well above the actual deficit figures for the next four years. 3. CBO budget review from early 2012. 2012 – $1.253 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $977 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $702 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $539 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $488 billion 2018 – $510 billion After being too high on deficit estimates, the CBO numbers got closer by 2015 from this 2012 projection, and then underestimated the deficit in 2016. 4. CBO budget review from early 2013. 2013 – $669 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $675 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $437 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $413 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $399 billion 2018 – $427 billion In the first few projections we looked at, the CBO was often too pessimistic about the deficit. The 2013 estimate did the same for 2014, nailed the deficit almost to the dollar figure in 2015, and then underestimated the deficit for 2016 (and likely 2017 and 2018 as well). 5. CBO budget review from early 2014. 2014 – $506 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $509 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $548 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $539 billion 2018 – $551 billion 2019 – $648 billion CBO wasn’t far off with their 2014 budget deficit predictions, going over but fairly close in 2014 and 2015, and then under in 2016. Their 2017 number will probably turn out to be too low as well. 6. CBO budget review from early 2015. 2015 – $486 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $380 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $401 billion 2018 – $435 billion 2019 – $511 billion 2020 – $574 billion The 2015 review was fairly close in that fiscal year, but then continues the CBO’s recent projections that were too rosy – 2016’s deficit estimate was too low, and 2017 will be as well. 7. CBO budget review from early 2016. 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $433 billion 2018 – $383 billion 2019 – $518 billion 2020 – $585 billion 2021 – $651 billion The deficit turned out to be worse than expected for 2016 in this projection, and the 2017 (and maybe 2018) figures also look to be too low in terms of the deficit. 8. CBO budget review from May 2017. 2017 – $693 billion 2018 – $593 billion 2019 – $689 billion 2020 – $664 billion 2021 – $692 billion 2022 – $745 billion This was the projection done on the first budget from President Donald Trump. The 2017 figure is along the lines of where the deficit is heading in the current fiscal year. Depending on what the Congress does – and how the economy responds, we’ll see about the other figures. Is the CBO right all the time? No. But they aren’t dead wrong all the time either. On Capitol Hill, they are regarded by many – along with the Joint Committee on Taxation – as a very effective group in estimating revenue and budget numbers. Even the White House – which has been critical of CBO health insurance coverage estimates – has praised the work of the CBO on budget and revenue issues. “CBO is strictly nonpartisan,” it says on the agency website, touting “objective, impartial analysis,” and stating that it “hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.”
  • The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 10:25 p.m. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 under a closed roof on Centre Court. The match started at 9:30 p.m. and lasted 55 minutes. It was Makarova and Vesnina's third Grand Slam title together. They won the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open in 2014. ___ 9:05 p.m. Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11 on Centre Court. With Saturday's win, Melo will return to the No. 1 ranking in men's doubles on Monday. Both players won their second Grand Slam titles. Melo won the 2015 French Open with Ivan Dodig. Kubot won the 2014 Australian Open with Robert Lindstedt. ___ 7:15 p.m. Conchita Martinez will not remain Garbine Muguruza's coach despite guiding her to the Wimbledon title at their first tournament working together. Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, stepped in a week before the tournament in the absence of Muguruza's fulltime coach, Sam Sumyk, who was home for the birth of his child. 'I'm always hanging around,' Martinez said. 'I'm here. I'm still the Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain and I'm always in contact with every player, but Sam, her coach, is going to step in now.' There were some parallels in their Wimbledon wins. Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to become the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon since Martinez defeated 37-year-old Martina Navratilova. Both also beat their future opponents in Rome in the months leading to Wimbledon. That was enough to convince Martinez that Muguruza would win. 'I believe in those things,' Martinez said. 'I didn't realize that she beat Venus (in Rome) until about two or three days ago and I was like, 'Oh, my god, no way. We're going to do this.' It's meant to be.' ___ 5:40 p.m. Garbine Muguruza would like to cap her Wimbledon victory by dancing with Roger Federer. Muguruza won her first title at the All England Club, and Federer will play for his eighth on Sunday against Marin Cilic. The men's and women's champions used to share a dance at the Wimbledon gala at the end of the tournament, though that tradition officially ceased in 1977. Still, Muguruza was asked her preference for a dance partner at this year's champions' dinner. 'Oh, come on,' Muguruza responded at first, trying to brush off the question. But she quickly relented, smiling broadly and finally giving in. 'Roger,' Muguruza said with a smile and giggle. 'And I like Cilic, I have to say seriously. 'But,' Muguruza continued, shimmying in her chair as if moving to the music, 'I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing.' ___ 4:40 p.m. Claire Liu became the first American in 25 years to win the junior title at Wimbledon. Liu beat Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the final on No. 1 Court. Liu is from California and Li is from Pennsylvania. The last American to win the title was Chanda Rubin in 1992. The last all-American final was in 1979 when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alycia Moulton. ___ 3:28 p.m. Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0. Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win. The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors. For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year. Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008. ___ 3:01 p.m. Garbine Muguruza has won the first set 7-5 against Venus Williams in the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 2:09 p.m. The women's final at Wimbledon has started with Venus Williams serving to Garbine Muguruza. The match is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court. ___ 2 p.m. Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are on court for their warmups before the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 1 p.m. The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon. With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time. ___ 12:45 p.m. With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club. The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open. ___ More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
  • Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its stores on Thursday night without notice, leaving many brides and bridesmaids without answers and dresses. The company has more than 60 stores across the country. After news of the closings broke, brides scrambled to pick up dresses before the stores shut their doors for good at 8 p.m. As of Friday morning, the company still had not released a statement about the closings. >> Read more trending news Competitor David’s Bridal said it would offer 30 percent discounts to brides and 20 percent discounts to bridesmaids left without dresses. Employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach left the building en masse on Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings, as social media talk swirled that the bridal retailer was closing its doors.   The scene followed buzz on social media saying that the company, which was founded in 1933, is going out of business. On Twitter and online message boards, anxious brides posted queries and alerts, but few found answers.   By Thursday afternoon, there were no employees in the company’s Delray corporate office on the fourth floor of a building on Congress Avenue at Linton Boulevard. Some offices still had desks and supplies and framed posters of wedding dresses hung on the walls.   An employee of another business on the first floor, which faces the main entrance to the building, described seeing a “mass exodus before lunchtime.”   “Everyone left one by one with cardboard boxes, plants,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “One of them said it. They were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”   A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Employees did not answer the phone at the chain’s store in Broward County. The company’s website said there are more than 800 stores offering Alfred Angelo merchandise. Anxious brides took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the status of their orders and the lack of information coming from the company. Some brides said they had already ordered and paid for dresses, but had yet to receive them.   “Any other #brides stressed about the #alfredangelo bankruptcy?? @theknot @WeddingWire @brides THIS IS SO MESSED UP,” one woman wrote. ”@AlfredAngelo Will you still be fulfilling orders that were placed months ago?” another person asked.   “One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said 'we're all basically screwed' & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo,” a third person said. In a March press release, the company billed itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of beautifully designed wedding gowns, bridesmaids and social occasion dresses.” The company was founded in 1933, according to its website. Read more: Alfred Angelo’s corporate office empty amid closure talk This story has been updated.
  • McConnell delays vote on health care after McCain surgery
    McConnell delays vote on health care after McCain surgery
    Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate, after Sen. John McCain's announced absence following surgery left Republicans short of votes on their marquee legislation. McConnell's announcement amounted to another setback for GOP efforts, promoted by President Donald Trump, to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' after years of promises. McConnell issued his statement not long after McCain's office disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, and had been advised by his doctors to stay in Arizona next week to recover. With McConnell's health care legislation already hanging by a thread in the Senate with no votes to spare, McCain's absence meant it would become impossible for the majority leader to round up the votes needed to move forward with the bill next week as planned. 'While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act,' said McConnell, R-Ky. He did not say when he would aim to return to the health care bill. Even before Saturday night's developments, the fate of the health care legislation looked deeply uncertain in the Senate. In addition to two announced GOP 'no' votes from moderate Susan Collins of Maine and conservative Rand Paul of Kentucky, there were at least a half-dozen other Republican senators who were withholding support from or expressing reservations about the bill McConnell released Thursday. Last month McConnell had to cancel a vote on a previous version of the legislation as GOP opposition left its defeat assured. In a Senate divided 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats, McConnell can lose no more than two votes and still prevail. The Senate bill, like legislation passed earlier by the House, repeals mandates requiring individuals to carry insurance and businesses to offer it, and unravels an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled enacted under President Barack Obama's law. Analyses of the earlier version of the Senate bill found it would results in more than 20 million additional uninsured Americans over a decade compared to current law. The newest version attempts to attract conservative support by allowing insurers to offer skimpy plans alongside more robust ones, but also reaches out to moderates by adding billions in help for the opioid crisis and to defray high costs for consumers. With the vote set for the coming week now indefinitely postponed, GOP success in its long-promised Obamacare repeal grows all the more uncertain, despite heavy lobbying in recent days by Trump administration officials. Democrats are unanimously opposed as are the nation's major medical groups and insurers. In Phoenix, Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors said McCain underwent a 'minimally invasive' procedure to remove the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot and that the surgery went 'very well,' a hospital statement said. McCain was reported to be resting comfortably at his home in Arizona. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in the next several days. McCain, 80, is a three-time survivor of melanoma. Records of his medical exams released in 2008 when he was the GOP candidate for president showed that he has had precancerous skin lesions removed and had an early stage squamous cell carcinoma, an easily cured skin cancer, removed. He was re-elected in November to a sixth Senate term.
  • From small crimes, cousins allegedly move to killing 4 men
    From small crimes, cousins allegedly move to killing 4 men
    Two cousins charged in a gruesome crime spree that ended with police unearthing the bodies of four young men buried on a family farm started off committing small crimes. But authorities don't know why the 20-year-old suspects escalated from offenses like break-ins and jewelry heists to allegedly killing their victims and burying them in two pits so deep beneath the ground that a backhoe and dozens of people were needed to sift through the dirt. Police found the missing men after a grueling, five-day search in sweltering heat and pelting rain. For Cosmo DiNardo, whose lawyer said he confessed to all four killings in exchange for being spared the death penalty, brushes with the law began in his early teenage years. He was about 14 when the Bensalem Police Department first had contact with him. He had more than 30 run-ins with its officers over the next six years, department director Frederick Harran said, although court filings reflect only the minor infractions and traffic stops that came after age 18. DiNardo enrolled at Arcadia University in Glenside in the fall of 2015 with hopes of studying biology and had an eye on international travel, according to a blog post announcing the incoming class. 'I'm going to go overseas, hopefully to Italy and the rest of Europe,' he is quoted as saying. However, his time at the school was short. After making comments that unnerved several people on campus, public safety officials contacted the local police department. The university sent a letter to DiNardo's parents saying said their son could face trespassing charges if he returned to the school, a person aware of the contents of the letter said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss it. A year and a day before he admitted to killing the missing men, lighting three of them on fire and using a backhoe to load the charred bodies into an oil tank that he buried more than 12-feet (3.7-meters)-deep on his parent's farm, a family member had DiNardo involuntarily committed to a mental institution, Harran said. Details of his institutionalization remain unclear, but he was barred by law from owning a firearm afterward. Nonetheless, when Bensalem police responded to a report of gunfire in February, an officer found DiNardo in his truck with a 20-gauge shotgun and extra ammunition. He acknowledged his history of mental illness, Harran said. 'A year later, here we are,' Harran said Friday. 'The system is broken.' Despite the mental health commitment and frequent interactions with police, DiNardo still managed to sell guns and marijuana in the area, according to a source familiar with DiNardo's confession who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A police affidavit confirmed the source's story — DiNardo lured each of the victims to his family's 90-acre (36-hectare) Solebury Township farm under the guise of marijuana deals. His first victim was set to buy $8,000 worth of marijuana but arrived with only $800, DiNardo told police, so he brought the 19-year-old Loyola University student to a remote part of the farm and shot him with a .22 caliber rifle. He buried Jimi Taro Patrick in a hole he dug with a backhoe. Yellow ribbons now line the Newtown street where Patrick lived with his grandparents. Monsignor Michael Picard watched Patrick grow up at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown, where he attended school and regularly attended Mass with his grandparents. The priest described Patrick as a very shy, very bright boy who won an academic scholarship to Loyola. 'Jimi may well be an example to other young kids to stay careful and cautious,' Picard said 'I think the sad thing with our young people today is they get involved with other kids before they know much about them and they can get into trouble.' According to the police affidavit, DiNardo enlisted his cousin, Sean Kratz, to help him rob 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis and 21-year-old Tom Meo after Patrick's killing. The three victims were shot, placed with a backhoe into an oil tank that had been converted into a cooker that DiNardo called a 'pig roaster,' and then lit on fire, according to the affidavit. He buried the drum deep under the ground on his family's farm. Court records show Kratz was previously arrested on two separate burglary charges in Philadelphia for thefts in June and December of last year where he reportedly stole $1,000 in tools and $450 worth of jewelry. A week before the second theft arrest, Kratz was picked up for shoplifting $200 worth of clothing at a Macy's near Philadelphia. Police say Kratz had been using pliers to cut off security tags. He pleaded guilty in June to retail theft after more serious charges were withdrawn. With the Philadelphia cases still pending in January, court records show Kratz skipped bail and went to Illinois. That prompted a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. Out on bail again, a prosecutor said Friday, Kratz became a killer. Kratz, who said he works at a tiling company, did not have a lawyer with him at his arraignment. Clad in a blue jumpsuit and flanked by detectives, he told a judge that he has trouble walking because he'd been shot three months ago. Kratz's mother, Vanessa, declined to comment. At a press conference Friday announcing that police had recovered all four previously missing bodies, a reporter asked Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub why DiNardo felt the need to kill the young men. 'I'm not really sure we could ever answer that question,' he said.
  • Star Wars-themed resort, park expansion revealed
    Star Wars-themed resort, park expansion revealed
    An immersive “Star Wars”-themed resort as well as the name for the park’s expansion based on the epic science fiction movie franchise was revealed Saturday. >> Read more trending news “From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a ‘Star Wars’ story,” Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman said about the resort at the D23 Expo. “You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 percent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.” The park is also expanding its “Star Wars”-themed worlds, calling it Galaxy’s Edges. The expansion focuses on two new rides, a battle between the Resistance and the First Order and one piloting the Millennium Falcon, which will allow guests to select their own adventures. Galaxy's Edges will first open at Disneyland, in 2019, followed shortly after by Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida. The opening for the resort has not been released. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
