McCain health issues could delay Senate vote on GOP health care bill

Health issues for veteran Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) could force Republican leaders to delay immediate action on a GOP health care bill in the Senate, as the Senator’s office indicated he will remain in his home state next week, after doctors removed a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday.
“On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.” read a statement issued late on Saturday evening by his office.
“Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days,” the statement reported.
If McCain does stay at home next week, that would put the GOP push on health care in peril, as right now, Republicans would not have any more than 50 votes for their plan to overhaul the Obama health law.
The original GOP plan was for a showdown vote on Wednesday to begin debate on the health care measure – but if McCain is back in Arizona, that would seem unlikely to go forward, as GOP leaders need every single vote they can get to keep the health bill alive.
The news about McCain came a few hours after President Trump had used his Saturday radio address to again put public pressure on reluctant GOP Senators to support the Republican health care bill.
As of now, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have said they will not vote to start debate on the bill.
Four other more moderate Senators – Portman of Ohio, Murkowski of Alaska, Capito of West Virginia and Heller of Nevada remain undecided about their votes.
As for McCain, there were plenty of well wishes for the Senator from Arizona.
“Looking forward to a speedy recovery, John,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI).
“Praying for a speedy recovery for my friend,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself